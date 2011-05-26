Watch as CloudFlare Announces CloudFlare Apps and Rocket Loader to the World

1 min read

Yesterday our CEO and co-founder, Matthew Prince, dropped in on TechCrunch Disrupt in NYC to give an update on CloudFlare and to make a few announcements. CloudFlare couldn't have been more excited to present at TechCrunch Disrupt and debut our CloudFlare Apps and Rocket Loader services. You can tell by watching Matthew's presentation that we've been busy.

We've also received some great media clips, including articles from TechCrunch and Robert Scoble - complete with a video of Matthew and Michelle explaining CloudFlare Apps and Rocket Loader.

Thanks to all our customers for the tweets, likes, comments, and overall CloudFlare love you've been spreading.

In appreciation of our users, we're sending out CloudFlare t-shirts this week. If you'd like us to send you one, please send us an email to [email protected] with "t-shirt" in the subject - be sure to include your name, address and shirt size.