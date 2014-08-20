Get Started Free|Contact Sales

Ask CloudFlare: How do I make my website faster?

12/10/2013

1 min read

We get asked this question all the time: How do I make my website faster? So, on Thursday, we're holding a webcast to go through our recommendations and also answer your questions live.

We'll discuss:

  • the basics of getting set up for speed
  • what to cache and why
  • image optimization and virtualization techniques (Polish and Mirage)
  • JavaScript optimization (Rocket Loader)

This session is geared toward website owners who want to understand the basics of performance on CloudFlare and who may have no prior knowledge of our service. CloudFlare makes your websites faster, safer and smarter. Join us on Thursday, December 12 from 10 to 10:30am Pacific (18:00 to 18:30pm UTC) and we'll show you how simple it is to go faster. Register here.

