Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius: Launching three new European Cloudflare data centers

03/29/2018

Cloudflare announces the turn up of our newest data centers located in Riga (Latvia), Tallinn (Estonia) and Vilnius (Lithuania). They represent the 140th, 141st and 142nd cities across our growing global network, and our 37th, 38th, 39th cities in Europe. We are very excited to help improve the security and performance of over 7 million Internet properties across 72 countries including the Baltic states.

We will be interconnecting with local networks over multiple Internet exchanges: Baltic Internet Exchange (BALT-IX), Lithuanian Internet eXchange Point (LIXP), LITIX, Tallinn Internet Exchange (TLLIX), Tallinn Governmental Internet Exchange (RTIX), Santa Monica Internet Local Exchange (SMILE-LV), and potentially, the Latvian Internet Exchange (LIX-LV).

If you are an entrepreneur anywhere in the world selling your product in these markets, or a Baltic entrepreneur reaching a global audience, we've got your back.

Baltic Region

Photo by Siim Lukka / Unsplash
Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania join the list of other countries with shorelines along the Baltic Sea and Cloudflare data centers. That list includes Denmark, Finland, Germany, Poland, Russia and Sweden.

Of the five countries that in the drainage basin but do not border the sea, Cloudflare has deployments located in three (Czech Republic, Norway, Ukraine) and is evaluating deployments in the remaining two.

Travel!

CC BY 2.0 image by Kārlis Dambrāns

If you haven't already, consider visiting the Baltic States. Attractions include Estonia's over 2,000 islands (such as Saaremaa and Muhu), Lithuania's Trakai Island Castle (dating back to the 14th century!), Latvia's Art Nouveau district, and much more.

The Cloudflare Global Anycast Network

This map reflects the network as of the publish date of this blog post. For the most up to date directory of locations please refer to our Network Map on the Cloudflare site.

