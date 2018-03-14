Mexico City, Mexico: Cloudflare Data Center #134

2 min read

¡Mexicanos! ¡Viva México! ¡Viva México! ¡Viva México! No, no es el 16 de septiembre (Día de la Independencia de México). Sin embargo aquí en Cloudflare celebramos la introducción de nuestro Datacenter #134 en la Ciudad De México. Este Datacenter marca nuestra entrada en la nación Azteca. Anteriormente el tráfico de México era servido desde algunos de nuestros otros Datacenters (principalmente McAllen, TX, Dallas, TX y Los Angeles, CA).

Mexicans! Long Live Mexico! Long Live Mexico! Long Live Mexico! No, its not the 16th of September (Mexico Independence Day). However at Cloudflare we are proud to introduce our Datacenter #134 located in Mexico City Mexico. This data center marks our entrance into the Aztec Nation. Prior to this, traffic to Mexico was served from some of our other datacenters (Primarily Mcallen, TX, Dallas, TX and Los Angeles, CA).

El área metropolitana de México cuenta con mas de 21 millones de habitantes quienes desde hoy podrán difrutar más rápido acesso a más de 7 millones de Sitios y aplicaciones en Internet servidos por Cloudflare. Este sera nuestro décimo centro de datos en la region de América Latina y El Caribe.

The Mexico City Metropolitan Areas have more than 21 million inhabitants, who from today will enjoy faster access to more than 7 million websites which are served and accelerated by Cloudflare. This is our 10th Datacenter in the Latin America Region.

CC BY-NC 2.0 image by kevin53

Para nuestro despliegue en México agradecemos a Kio Networks. Adicionalmente muy pronto estaremos interconectando con el IXP México. Si usted vive en Guadalajara, Monterrey o Queretaro esten al pendiente que tendremos buenas noticias para ustedes tambien.

For this deployment we would like to thank our partner from Kio Networks and we will also be interconnecting to the Mexico IXP If you live in Guadalajara, Monterrey or Queretaro, stay tuned more great news coming your way

El equipo de Cloudflare de América Latina estará presente en el evento E-Retail Day el 15 de marzo en el Sheraton Maria Isabel Hotel. Les invitamos a asistir y platicar con nuestro equipo.

The Cloudflare Latin America Team will be present in Mexico City for the E-Retail Day Event the 15 of March at the Sheraton Maria Isabel Hotel. We invite you to attend and chat with our team.

