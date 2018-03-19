Three more US data centers! Jacksonville, Memphis and Tallahassee

1 min read

Good things come in threes! Following the launch of three data centers each in the Baltics (Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius) and in the Canadian Prairies (Calgary, Saskatoon, Winnipeg), we're thrilled to announce three new data centers in the Southern United States!

Located in Jacksonville (Florida), Memphis (Tennessee), and Tallahassee (Florida), they represent the 146th, 147th and 148th cities across our growing global network, and our 40th, 41st and 42nd cities just in North America. They join existing Cloudflare facilities in the US, including other Florida / Tennessee deployments such as Miami, Tampa and Nashville. Just in March, we've added deployments in 28 new cities worldwide, which help reduce latency to millions of Internet properties using Cloudflare, while expanding our capacity to withstand new and familiar attacks.

Photo of Jacksonville Beach by Lance Asper / Unsplash

Whether you're doing the Memphis Main Street Crawl, experiencing history through a visit to Tallahassee's Mission San Luis de Apalachee, or just relaxing by the stunning beaches of Jacksonville, you'll be close to the nearest Cloudflare data center.

