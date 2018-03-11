Baghdad, Iraq: Cloudflare's 128th Data Center

1 min read

Cloudflare's newest data center is located in Baghdad, Iraq, in the region often known as the cradle of civilization. This expands our growing Middle East presence, while serving as our 45th data center in Asia, and 128th data center globally.

Even while accelerating over 7 million Internet properties, this deployment helps our effort to be closer to every Internet user. Previous, ISPs such as Earthlink were served from our Frankfurt data center. Nearly 40 million people live in Iraq.

Rich Cuisine

One of the world's largest producers of the sweet date palm, Iraq's cuisine dates back over 10,000 years and includes favorites such as,

Kleicha : Date-filled cookies flavored with cardamom, saffron and rose water

: Date-filled cookies flavored with cardamom, saffron and rose water Mezza : a selection of appetizers to begin the meal

: a selection of appetizers to begin the meal Iraqi Dolma : stuffed vegetables with a tangy sauce

: stuffed vegetables with a tangy sauce Iraqi Biryani : cooked rice with spices, beans, grilled nuts and meat / vegetables

: cooked rice with spices, beans, grilled nuts and meat / vegetables Masgouf: whole baked fish marinated in oil, salt, pepper, turmeric and tamarind

New data centers

Baghdad is the first of eight deployments joining the Cloudflare global network just this week. Stay tuned!

