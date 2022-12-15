Michael Aylward

How Cloudflare helps next-generation markets
12/15/2022
The speed of an Internet connection is more about decreasing real-world latency than adding underutilized bandwidth....
12/15/2022
The speed of an Internet connection is more about decreasing real-world latency than adding underutilized bandwidth....
07/27/2021
By 2025 Cloudflare aims to remove all greenhouse gases emitted as the result of powering our network, and we are committed to powering our network with 100% renewable energy....
04/23/2019
Power is the precursor to all modern technology. James Watt’s steam engine energized the factory, Edison and Tesla’s inventions powered street lamps, and now both fossil fuels and renewable resources power the trillions of transistors in computers and phones....