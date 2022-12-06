Christiaan Smits

How Cloudflare advocates for a better Internet
12/16/2022
In this blog we outline how we advocate, across the many jurisdictions where we operate, for a better Internet, in our engagement with governments and regulators....
Brussels
Spent over two decades in public affairs at EU level in Brussels, across a range of sectors. Dutch, and quite straightforward, but by now hopefully international enough to be diplomatic as well ;)
12/16/2022
In this blog we outline how we advocate, across the many jurisdictions where we operate, for a better Internet, in our engagement with governments and regulators....
12/13/2022
Cloudflare’s mission is to help make a better Internet. Starting December 13, 2022, we will help support these vulnerable infrastructure by providing our enterprise-level Zero Trust cybersecurity solution to them at no cost, with no time limit. ...