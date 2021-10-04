Measuring Hyper-Threading and Turbo Boost
10/05/2021
Contemporary x86 processors implement some variants of Hyper-Threading and Turbo Boost. We decided to learn about the implications of these two technologies....
07/27/2021
Using Arm, Cloudflare can now securely process over ten times as many Internet requests for every watt of power consumed, than we did for servers designed in 2013. ...
03/11/2021
A comparison between the Ampere Altra and the AWS Graviton2, the two ARM Neoverse N1-based processors....
02/27/2020
We have partnered with AMD to get the best performance out of this processor and today, we are highlighting our tuning efforts that led to an additional 6% performance. Thermal design power (TDP) and dynamic power, amongst others, play a critical role when tuning a system. ...
02/26/2020
Our Gen X servers process more requests per second per core than our previous fleet. The AMD 2nd Gen EPYC 7642 processor’s large L3 cache minimizes L3 cache misses, and the time-savings add up quickly....