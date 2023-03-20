Everything you might have missed during Security Week 2023

This post is also available in Español, Français, 简体中文, 日本語 and Deutsch.
Security Week 2023 is officially in the books. In our welcome post last Saturday, I talked about Cloudflare’s years-long evolution from protecting websites, to protecting applications, to protecting people. Our goal this week was to help our customers solve a broader range of problems, reduce external points of vulnerability, and make their jobs easier.
We announced 34 new tools and integrations that will do just that. Combined, these announcement will help you do five key things faster and easier:
- Making it easier to deploy and manage Zero Trust everywhere
- Reducing the number of third parties customers must use
- Leverage machine learning to let humans focus on critical thinking
- Opening up more proprietary Cloudflare threat intelligence to our customers
- Making it harder for humans to make mistakes
And to help you respond to the most current attacks in real time, we reported on how we’re seeing scammers use the Silicon Valley Bank news to phish new victims, and what you can do to protect yourself.
In case you missed any of the announcements, take a look at the summary and navigation guide below.
Monday
|Blog
|Summary
|Top phished brands and new phishing and brand protections
|Today we have released insights from our global network on the top 50 brands used in phishing attacks coupled with the tools customers need to stay safer. Our new phishing and brand protection capabilities, part of Security Center, let customers better preserve brand trust by detecting and even blocking “confusable” and lookalike domains involved in phishing campaigns.
|How to stay safe from phishing
|Phishing attacks come in all sorts of ways to fool people. Email is definitely the most common, but there are others. Following up on our Top 50 brands in phishing attacks post, here are some tips to help you catch these scams before you fall for them.
|Locking down your JavaScript: positive blocking with Page Shield policies
|Page Shield now ensures only vetted and secure JavaScript is being executed by browsers to stop unwanted or malicious JavaScript from loading to keep end user data safer.
|Cloudflare Aegis: dedicated IPs for Zero Trust migration
|With Aegis, customers can now get dedicated IPs from Cloudflare we use to send them traffic. This allows customers to lock down services and applications at an IP level and build a protected environment that is application, protocol, and even IP-aware.
|Mutual TLS now available for Workers
|mTLS support for Workers allows for communication with resources that enforce an mTLS connection. mTLS provides greater security for those building on Workers so they can identify and authenticate both the client and the server helps protect sensitive data.
|Using Cloudflare Access with CNI
|We have introduced an innovative new approach to secure hosted applications via Cloudflare Access without the need for any installed software or custom code on application servers.
Tuesday
|Blog
|Summary
|No hassle migration from Zscaler to Cloudflare One with The Descaler Program
|Cloudflare is excited to launch the Descaler Program, a frictionless path to migrate existing Zscaler customers to Cloudflare One. With this announcement, Cloudflare is making it even easier for enterprise customers to make the switch to a faster, simpler, and more agile foundation for security and network transformation.
|The state of application security in 2023
|For Security Week 2023, we are providing updated insights and trends related to mitigated traffic, bot and API traffic, and account takeover attacks.
|Adding Zero Trust signals to Sumo Logic for better security insights
|Today we’re excited to announce the expansion of support for automated normalization and correlation of Zero Trust logs for Logpush in Sumo Logic’s Cloud SIEM. Joint customers will reduce alert fatigue and accelerate the triage process by converging security and network data into high-fidelity insights.
|Cloudflare One DLP integrates with Microsoft Information Protection labels
|Cloudflare One now offers Data Loss Prevention (DLP) detections for Microsoft Purview Information Protection labels. This extends the power of Microsoft’s labels to any of your corporate traffic in just a few clicks.
|Scan and secure Atlassian with Cloudflare CASB
|We are unveiling two new integrations for Cloudflare CASB: one for Atlassian Confluence and the other for Atlassian Jira. Security teams can begin scanning for Atlassian- and Confluence-specific security issues that may be leaving sensitive corporate data at risk.
|Zero Trust security with Ping Identity and Cloudflare Access
|Cloudflare Access and Ping Identity offer a powerful solution for organizations looking to implement Zero Trust security controls to protect their applications and data. Cloudflare is now offering full integration support, so Ping Identity customers can easily integrate their identity management solutions with Cloudflare Access to provide a comprehensive security solution for their applications
Wednesday
|Blog
|Summary
|Announcing Cloudflare Fraud Detection
|We are excited to announce Cloudflare Fraud Detection that will provide precise, easy to use tools that can be deployed in seconds to detect and categorize fraud such as fake account creation or card testing and fraudulent transactions. Fraud Detection will be in early access later this year, those interested can sign up here.
|Automatically discovering API endpoints and generating schemas using machine learning
|Customers can use these new features to enforce a positive security model on their API endpoints even if they have little-to-no information about their existing APIs today.
|Detecting API abuse automatically using sequence analysis
|With our new Cloudflare Sequence Analytics for APIs, organizations can view the most important sequences of API requests to their endpoints to better understand potential abuse and where to apply protections first.
|Using the power of Cloudflare’s global network to detect malicious domains using machine learning
|Read our post on how we keep users and organizations safer with machine learning models that detect attackers attempting to evade detection with DNS tunneling and domain generation algorithms.
|Announcing WAF Attack Score Lite and Security Analytics for business customers
|We are making the machine learning empowered WAF and Security analytics view available to our Business plan customers, to help detect and stop attacks before they are known.
|Analyze any URL safely using the Cloudflare Radar URL Scanner
|We have made Cloudflare Radar’s newest free tool available, URL Scanner, providing an under-the-hood look at any webpage to make the Internet more transparent and secure for all.
Thursday
|Blog
|Summary
|Post-quantum crypto should be free, so we’re including it for free, forever
|One of our core beliefs is that privacy is a human right. To achieve that right, we are announcing that our implementations of post-quantum cryptography will be available to everyone, free of charge, forever.
|No, AI did not break post-quantum cryptography
|The recent news reports of AI cracking post-quantum cryptography are greatly exaggerated. In this blog, we take a deep dive into the world of side-channel attacks and how AI has been used for more than a decade already to aid it.
|Super Bot Fight Mode is now configurable
|We are making Super Bot Fight Mode even more configurable with new flexibility to allow legitimate, automated traffic to access their site.
|How Cloudflare and IBM partner to help build a better Internet
|IBM and Cloudflare continue to partner together to help customers meet the unique security, performance, resiliency and compliance needs of their customers through the addition of exciting new product and service offerings.
|Protect your key server with Keyless SSL and Cloudflare Tunnel integration
|Customers will now be able to use our Cloudflare Tunnels product to send traffic to the key server through a secure channel, without publicly exposing it to the rest of the Internet.
Friday
|Blog
|Summary
|Stop Brand Impersonation with Cloudflare DMARC Management
|Brand impersonation continues to be a big problem globally. Setting SPF, DKIM and DMARC policies is a great way to reduce that risk, and protect your domains from being used in spoofing emails. But maintaining a correct SPF configuration can be very costly and time consuming, and that’s why we’re launching Cloudflare DMARC Management.
|How we built DMARC Management using Cloudflare Workers
|At Cloudflare, we use the Workers platform and our product stack to build new services. Read how we made the new DMARC Management solution entirely on top of our APIs.
|Cloudflare partners with KnowBe4 to equip organizations with real-time security coaching to avoid phishing attacks
|Cloudflare’s cloud email security solution now integrates with KnowBe4, allowing mutual customers to offer real-time coaching to employees when a phishing campaign is detected by Cloudflare.
|Introducing custom pages for Cloudflare Access
|We are excited to announce new options to customize user experience in Access, including customizable pages including login, blocks and the application launcher.
|Cloudflare Access is the fastest Zero Trust proxy
|Cloudflare Access is 75% faster than Netskope and 50% faster than Zscaler, and our network is faster than other providers in 48% of last mile networks.
Saturday
|Blog
|Summary
|One-click ISO 27001 certified deployment of Regional Services in the EU
|Cloudflare announces one-click ISO certified region, a super easy way for customers to limit where traffic is serviced to ISO 27001 certified data centers inside the European Union.
|Account level Security Analytics and Security Events: better visibility and control over all account zones at once
|All WAF customers will benefit fromAccount Security Analytics and Events. This allows organizations to new eyes on your account in Cloudflare dashboard to give holistic visibility. No matter how many zones you manage, they are all there!
|Wildcard and multi-hostname support in Cloudflare Access
|We are thrilled to announce the full support of wildcard and multi-hostname application definitions in Cloudflare Access. Until now, Access had limitations that restricted it to a single hostname or a limited set of wildcards
Watch our Security Week sessions on Cloudflare TV
Watch all of the Cloudflare TV segments here.
What’s next?
While that’s it for Security Week 2023, you all know by now that Innovation weeks never end for Cloudflare. Stay tuned for a week full of new developer tools coming soon, and a week dedicated to making the Internet faster later in the year.