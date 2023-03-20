Everything you might have missed during Security Week 2023

9 min read

Security Week 2023 is officially in the books. In our welcome post last Saturday, I talked about Cloudflare’s years-long evolution from protecting websites, to protecting applications, to protecting people. Our goal this week was to help our customers solve a broader range of problems, reduce external points of vulnerability, and make their jobs easier.

We announced 34 new tools and integrations that will do just that. Combined, these announcement will help you do five key things faster and easier:

Making it easier to deploy and manage Zero Trust everywhere Reducing the number of third parties customers must use Leverage machine learning to let humans focus on critical thinking Opening up more proprietary Cloudflare threat intelligence to our customers Making it harder for humans to make mistakes

And to help you respond to the most current attacks in real time, we reported on how we’re seeing scammers use the Silicon Valley Bank news to phish new victims, and what you can do to protect yourself.

In case you missed any of the announcements, take a look at the summary and navigation guide below.

Monday

Blog Summary Top phished brands and new phishing and brand protections

Today we have released insights from our global network on the top 50 brands used in phishing attacks coupled with the tools customers need to stay safer. Our new phishing and brand protection capabilities, part of Security Center, let customers better preserve brand trust by detecting and even blocking “confusable” and lookalike domains involved in phishing campaigns. How to stay safe from phishing Phishing attacks come in all sorts of ways to fool people. Email is definitely the most common, but there are others. Following up on our Top 50 brands in phishing attacks post, here are some tips to help you catch these scams before you fall for them. Locking down your JavaScript: positive blocking with Page Shield policies Page Shield now ensures only vetted and secure JavaScript is being executed by browsers to stop unwanted or malicious JavaScript from loading to keep end user data safer. Cloudflare Aegis: dedicated IPs for Zero Trust migration

With Aegis, customers can now get dedicated IPs from Cloudflare we use to send them traffic. This allows customers to lock down services and applications at an IP level and build a protected environment that is application, protocol, and even IP-aware. Mutual TLS now available for Workers mTLS support for Workers allows for communication with resources that enforce an mTLS connection. mTLS provides greater security for those building on Workers so they can identify and authenticate both the client and the server helps protect sensitive data. Using Cloudflare Access with CNI We have introduced an innovative new approach to secure hosted applications via Cloudflare Access without the need for any installed software or custom code on application servers.

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Blog Summary One-click ISO 27001 certified deployment of Regional Services in the EU Cloudflare announces one-click ISO certified region, a super easy way for customers to limit where traffic is serviced to ISO 27001 certified data centers inside the European Union.

Account level Security Analytics and Security Events: better visibility and control over all account zones at once All WAF customers will benefit fromAccount Security Analytics and Events. This allows organizations to new eyes on your account in Cloudflare dashboard to give holistic visibility. No matter how many zones you manage, they are all there! Wildcard and multi-hostname support in Cloudflare Access

We are thrilled to announce the full support of wildcard and multi-hostname application definitions in Cloudflare Access. Until now, Access had limitations that restricted it to a single hostname or a limited set of wildcards

What’s next?

While that’s it for Security Week 2023, you all know by now that Innovation weeks never end for Cloudflare. Stay tuned for a week full of new developer tools coming soon, and a week dedicated to making the Internet faster later in the year.