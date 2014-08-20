1 min read

We're ending the week on a high. About an hour ago we crossed 10 billion page views having been powered by CloudFlare over the last 30 days. Those pages were served to about 250 million unique visitors. To put it in perspective, that means more than 13% of worldwide Internet visitors passed through our network at least once in the last month. That's almost 100 million more unique visitors than Twitter, and more than 3 billion more page views than Wikipedia, over the same period. It's also a lot more than we were doing just a month ago ourselves. We're now averaging over 25,000 requests per second. All I can say is: Wow. Great job team!