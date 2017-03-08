Cloudflare at Google NEXT 2017

3 min read

The Cloudflare team is headed to Google NEXT 2017 from March 8th - 10th at Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA. We’re excited to meet with customers, partners, and new friends.

Come learn about Cloudflare’s recent partnership with Google Cloud Platform (GCP) through their CDN Interconnect Program. Cloudflare offers performance and security to over 25,000 Google Cloud Platform customers. The CDN Interconnect program allows Cloudflare’s servers to establish high-speed interconnections with Google Cloud Platform at various locations around the world, accelerating dynamic content while reducing bandwidth and egress billing costs.

We’ll be at booth C7 discussing the benefits of Cloudflare, our partnership with Google Cloud Platform, and handing out Cloudflare SWAG. In addition, our Co-Founder, Michelle Zatlyn, will be presenting “A Cloud Networking Blueprint for Securing Your Workloads” on Thursday, March 9th from 11:20 AM to 12:20 PM at Moscone West, Room 2005.

What is Google Cloud Platform’s CDN Interconnect Program?

Google Cloud Platform’s CDN Interconnect program allows select CDN providers to establish direct interconnect links with Google’s edge network at various locations. Customers egressing network traffic from Google Cloud Platform through one of these links will benefit from the direct connectivity to the CDN providers and will be billed according to the lower Google Cloud Interconnect pricing.

Joint customers of Cloudflare and Google Cloud Platform can expect bandwidth savings of up to 75% and receive discounted egress pricing. Egress traffic is traffic flowing from Google Cloud Platform servers to Cloudflare’s servers. The high-speed interconnections between GCP and Cloudflare speed up the delivery of dynamic content for visitors.

How does the CDN Interconnect program work?

As part of this program, 41 Cloudflare data centers are directly connected to Google Cloud Platform’s infrastructure. When one of these Cloudflare data centers requests content from a Google Cloud Platform origin, it’s routed through a high-performance interconnect instead of the public Internet. This dramatically reduces latency for origin requests, and it also enables discounted Google Cloud Platform egress pricing in the US, Europe and Asia regions.

Joint Customer Stories

Quizlet and Discord, two prominent joint customers of Cloudflare and Google Cloud Platform, have shared their performance, security, and cost-savings stories.

Discord

Discord is a free voice and text chat app designed specifically for gaming. In one year, Discord grew from 25,000 concurrent users to 2.4 million, a 9,000 percent growth. Discord’s 25 million registered users send 100 million messages per day across the platform, requiring a global presence with tremendous amounts of network throughput. As Discord experiences explosive growth, they're thankful Cloudflare helps keep bandwidth & hardware costs down and web performance high.

Saving $100,000 on annual hardware costs

Saving $100,000 monthly on Google Cloud Network Egress bill

Secure traffic even with spikes of websockets events up to 2 million/second

Learn more about Discord’s use of Cloudflare on Google Cloud Platform: https://www.cloudflare.com/case-studies/discord

Quizlet

Quizlet is the world’s largest student and teacher online learning community. Every month, over 20 million active learners from 130 countries practice and master more than 140 million study sets of content on every conceivable subject and topic. Quizlet’s Alexa ranking is 588 globally, and 104 in the United States, ranking it as one of the most highly-trafficked websites.

Quizlet receives performance and security benefits, while saving more than 50 percent on their Google Cloud networking egress bill by using Cloudflare.

Save 50% on monthly Google Cloud Network Egress Bill

Reduced daily bandwidth use by 76 percent reduction (or over 10 Tb)

Learn more about Quizlet’s use of Cloudflare on Google Cloud Platform:

https://www.cloudflare.com/case-studies/quizlet

Presentation by Cloudflare Co-Founder Michelle Zatlyn

Cloudflare’s Co-Founder, Michelle Zatlyn, will be presenting alongside Google and Palo Alto Networks, in a talk titled “A Cloud Networking Blueprint for Securing Your Workloads”.

Thursday, March 9th | 11:20 AM - 12:20 PM | Moscone West, Room 2005

Abstract

Securing your workloads in the cloud requires shifting away from the traditional “perimeter” security to a “pervasive, hierarchical, scalable” security model. In this session, we discuss cloud networking best practices for securing enterprise and cloud-native workloads on Google Cloud Platform. We describe a network security blueprint that covers securing your virtual networks (VPCs), DDoS protection, using third-party security appliances and services, and visibility and analytics for your deployments. We also highlight Google’s experiences in delivering its own services securely and future trends in cloud network security.