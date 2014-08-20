We crossed a milestone today: 312M people passed through CloudFlare's network in the last 30 days. That may seem like a strange number for a milestone, but it also happens to be the total population of the United States (the third most populous nation in the world). Kevin put together the following infographic to put the milestone in perspective.
Welcome Citizens of CloudFland!
