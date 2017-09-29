Brady Gentile

A Fast, Secure Migration to Google Cloud Platform using Cloudflare

10/06/2017

OnAir Video Presentation Abstract Looking to host your website, application, or API in the cloud, or migrate to a new cloud provider while keeping your data secure? In this webinar, Trey Guinn, Head of Solutions Engineering at Cloudflare, will discuss how companies should approach security, during and after migration. We'll highlight the migration story of LUSH, one of the largest global e-Commerce cosmetic retailers, and how they took the right steps to migrate from their previous cloud p ...