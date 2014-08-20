Get Started Free|Contact Sales

The Cloudflare Blog

Subscribe to receive notifications of new posts:

Receiving the WSJ Award for Most Innovative Internet Technology Company

11/12/2011

1 min read

Receiving the WSJ Award for Most Innovative Internet Technology Company

A few weeks ago the Wall Street Journal named CloudFlare the most innovative Networking & Internet Technology of 2011. We were pretty flattered given that winners from other categories included IBM for Watson (the Jeopardy-playing computer), a company that figured out how to create stem cells from any cell in your body, and another that used algae to produce oil and diesel fuels cheaper than drilling for fossil fuels.

On Tuesday, I traveled down to Redwood City to receive the award at the FASTech conference and pose for this picture which, I'm sure, will cause my mom to write in (probably to customer support) and tell me I need a haircut.

Every day Ian on our team pulls a "stat of the day." He asks the rest of us to guess the answer. Today's was: "How much has CloudFlare grown since January 1, 2011?" It's pretty incredible to realize the answer: our traffic has grown by more than 3,200% since January. And we're not slowing down. In the next few days, we'll cross having saved our users more than 2 petabytes of bandwidth. And, as we just got finished discussing during our Friday all-team B.E.E.R. meeting, if you knew what we had planned in 2012 you'd realize: we're just getting started.

Want to be a part of the ride? We're hiring.

We protect entire corporate networks, help customers build Internet-scale applications efficiently, accelerate any website or Internet application, ward off DDoS attacks, keep hackers at bay, and can help you on your journey to Zero Trust.

Visit 1.1.1.1 from any device to get started with our free app that makes your Internet faster and safer.

To learn more about our mission to help build a better Internet, start here. If you're looking for a new career direction, check out our open positions.
GrowthAwardsCloudflare History

Follow on X

Matthew Prince|@eastdakota
Cloudflare|@cloudflare

Related posts