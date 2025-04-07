Cloudflare Workflows is now GA: production-ready durable execution

5 min read

Betas are useful for feedback and iteration, but at the end of the day, not everyone is willing to be a guinea pig or can tolerate the occasional sharp edge that comes along with beta software. Sometimes you need that big, shiny “Generally Available” label (or blog post), and now it’s Workflows’ turn.

Workflows , our serverless durable execution engine that allows you to build long-running, multi-step applications (some call them “step functions”) on Workers, is now GA.

In short, that means it’s production ready — but it also doesn’t mean Workflows is going to ossify. We’re continuing to scale Workflows (including more concurrent instances), bring new capabilities (like the new waitForEvent API), and make it easier to build AI agents with our Agents SDK and Workflows .

If you prefer code to prose, you can quickly install the Workflows starter project and start exploring the code and the API with a single command:

npm create cloudflare@latest workflows-starter -- --template="cloudflare/workflows-starter"

How does Workflows work? What can I build with it? How do I think about building AI agents with Workflows and the Agents SDK ? Well, read on.

Building with Workflows

Workflows is a durable execution engine built on Cloudflare Workers that allows you to build resilient, multi-step applications.

At its core, Workflows implements a step-based architecture where each step in your application is independently retriable, with state automatically persisted between steps. This means that even if a step fails due to a transient error or network issue, Workflows can retry just that step without needing to restart your entire application from the beginning.

When you define a Workflow, you break your application into logical steps.

Each step can either execute code ( step.do ), put your Workflow to sleep ( step.sleep or step.sleepUntil ), or wait on an event ( step.waitForEvent ).

As your Workflow executes, it automatically persists the state returned from each step, ensuring that your application can continue exactly where it left off, even after failures or hibernation periods.

This durable execution model is particularly powerful for applications that coordinate between multiple systems, process data in sequence, or need to handle long-running tasks that might span minutes, hours, or even days.

Workflows are particularly useful at handling complex business processes that traditional stateless functions struggle with.

For example, an e-commerce order processing workflow might check inventory, charge a payment method, send an email confirmation, and update a database — all as separate steps. If the payment processing step fails due to a temporary outage, Workflows will automatically retry just that step when the payment service is available again, without duplicating the inventory check or restarting the entire process.

You can see how this works below: each call to a service can be modelled as a step, independently retried, and if needed, recovered from that step onwards:

import { WorkflowEntrypoint, WorkflowStep, WorkflowEvent } from 'cloudflare:workers'; // The params we expect when triggering this Workflow type OrderParams = { orderId: string; customerId: string; items: Array<{ productId: string; quantity: number }>; paymentMethod: { type: string; id: string; }; }; // Our Workflow definition export class OrderProcessingWorkflow extends WorkflowEntrypoint<Env, OrderParams> { async run(event: WorkflowEvent<OrderParams>, step: WorkflowStep) { // Step 1: Check inventory const inventoryResult = await step.do('check-inventory', async () => { console.log(`Checking inventory for order ${event.payload.orderId}`); // Mock: In a real workflow, you'd query your inventory system const inventoryCheck = await this.env.INVENTORY_SERVICE.checkAvailability(event.payload.items); // Return inventory status as state for the next step return { inStock: true, reservationId: 'inv-123456', itemsChecked: event.payload.items.length, }; }); // Exit workflow if items aren't in stock if (!inventoryResult.inStock) { return { status: 'failed', reason: 'out-of-stock' }; } // Step 2: Process payment // Configure specific retry logic for payment processing const paymentResult = await step.do( 'process-payment', { retries: { limit: 3, delay: '30 seconds', backoff: 'exponential', }, timeout: '2 minutes', }, async () => { console.log(`Processing payment for order ${event.payload.orderId}`); // Mock: In a real workflow, you'd call your payment processor const paymentResponse = await this.env.PAYMENT_SERVICE.processPayment({ customerId: event.payload.customerId, orderId: event.payload.orderId, amount: calculateTotal(event.payload.items), paymentMethodId: event.payload.paymentMethod.id, }); // If payment failed, throw an error that will trigger retry logic if (paymentResponse.status !== 'success') { throw new Error(`Payment failed: ${paymentResponse.message}`); } // Return payment info as state for the next step return { transactionId: 'txn-789012', amount: 129.99, timestamp: new Date().toISOString(), }; }, ); // Step 3: Send email confirmation await step.do('send-confirmation-email', async () => { console.log(`Sending confirmation email for order ${event.payload.orderId}`); console.log(`Including payment confirmation ${paymentResult.transactionId}`); return await this.env.EMAIL_SERVICE.sendOrderConfirmation({ ... }) }); // Step 4: Update database const dbResult = await step.do('update-database', async () => { console.log(`Updating database for order ${event.payload.orderId}`); await this.updateOrderStatus(...) return { dbUpdated: true }; }); // Return final workflow state return { orderId: event.payload.orderId, processedAt: new Date().toISOString(), }; } }

This combination of durability, automatic retries, and state persistence makes Workflows ideal for building reliable distributed applications that can handle real-world failures gracefully.

Workflows are just code, and that makes them extremely powerful: you can define steps dynamically and on-the-fly, conditionally branch, and make API calls to any system you need. But sometimes you also need a Workflow to wait for something to happen in the real world.

For example:

Approval from a human to progress.

An incoming webhook, like from a Stripe payment or a GitHub event.

A state change, such as a file upload to R2 that triggers an Event Notification , and then pushes a reference to the file to the Workflow, so it can process the file (or run it through an AI model).

The new waitForEvent API in Workflows allows you to do just that:

let event = await step.waitForEvent<IncomingStripeWebhook>("receive invoice paid webhook from Stripe", { type: "stripe-webhook", timeout: "1 hour" })

You can then send an event to a specific instance from any external service that can make a HTTP request:

curl -d '{"transaction":"complete","id":"1234-6789"}' \ -H "Authorization: Bearer ${CF_TOKEN}" \ \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/workflows/{workflow_name}/instances/{instance_id}/events/{event_type}"

… or via the Workers API within a Worker itself:

interface Env { MY_WORKFLOW: Workflow; } interface Payload { transaction: string; id: string; } export default { async fetch(req: Request, env: Env) { const instanceId = new URL(req.url).searchParams.get("instanceId") const webhookPayload = await req.json<Payload>() let instance = await env.MY_WORKFLOW.get(instanceId); // Send our event, with `type` matching the event type defined in // our step.waitForEvent call await instance.sendEvent({type: "stripe-webhook", payload: webhookPayload}) return Response.json({ status: await instance.status(), }); }, };

You can even wait for multiple events, using the type parameter, and/or race multiple events using Promise.race to continue on depending on which event was received first:

export class MyWorkflow extends WorkflowEntrypoint<Env, Params> { async run(event: WorkflowEvent<Params>, step: WorkflowStep) { let state = await step.do("get some data", () => { /* step call here /* }) // Race the events, resolving the Promise based on which event // we receive first let value = Promise.race([ step.waitForEvent("payment success", { type: "payment-success-webhook", timeout: "4 hours" ), step.waitForEvent("payment failure", { type: "payment-failure-webhook", timeout: "4 hours" ), ]) // Continue on based on the value and event received } }

To visualize waitForEvent in a bit more detail, let’s assume we have a Workflow that is triggered by a code review agent that watches a GitHub repository.

Without the ability to wait on events, our Workflow can’t easily get human approval to write suggestions back (or even submit a PR of its own). It could potentially poll for some state that was updated, but that means we have to call step.sleep for arbitrary periods of time, poll a storage service for an updated value, and repeat if it’s not there. That’s a lot of code and room for error:

Without waitForEvent, it’s harder to send data to a Workflow instance that’s running

If we modified that same example to incorporate the new waitForEvent API, we could use it to wait for human approval before making a mutating change:

Adding waitForEvent to our code review Workflow, so it can seek explicit approval.

You could even imagine an AI agent itself sending and/or acting on behalf of a human here: waitForEvent simply exposes a way for a Workflow to retrieve and pause on something in the world to change before it continues (or not).

Critically, you can call waitForEvent just like any other step in Workflows: you can call it conditionally, and/or multiple times, and/or in a loop. Workflows are just Workers: you have the full power of a programming language and are not restricted by a domain specific language (DSL) or config language.

Pricing

Good news: we haven’t changed much since our original beta announcement! We’re adding storage pricing for state stored by your Workflows, and retaining our CPU-based and request (invocation) based pricing as follows:

Unit Workers Free Workers Paid CPU time (ms) 10 ms per Workflow 30 million CPU milliseconds included per month +$0.02 per additional million CPU milliseconds Requests 100,000 Workflow invocations per day ( shared with Workers ) 10 million included per month +$0.30 per additional million Storage (GB) 1 GB 1 GB included per month + $0.20/ GB-month

Because the storage pricing is new, we will not actively bill for storage until September 15, 2025. We will notify users above the included 1 GB limit ahead of charging for storage, and by default, Workflows will expire stored state after three (3) days (Free plan) or thirty (30) days (Paid plan).

If you’re wondering what “CPU time” is here: it’s the time your Workflow is actively consuming compute resources. It doesn’t include time spent waiting on API calls, reasoning LLMs, or other I/O (like writing to a database). That might seem like a small thing, but in practice, it adds up: most applications have single digit milliseconds of CPU time, and multiple seconds of wall time: an API or two taking 100 - 250 ms to respond adds up!

Bill for CPU, not for time spent when a Workflow is idle or waiting.

Workflow engines, especially, tend to spend a lot of time waiting: reading data from object storage (like Cloudflare R2 ), calling third-party APIs or LLMs like o3-mini or Claude 3.7, even querying databases like D1 , Postgres, or MySQL. With Workflows, just like Workers: you don’t pay for time your application is just waiting.

Start building

So you’ve got a good handle on Workflows, how it works, and want to get building. What next?