Welcome to Developer Week 2025

We’re kicking off Cloudflare’s 2025 Developer Week — our innovation week dedicated to announcements for developers.

It’s an exciting time to be a developer. In fact, as a developer, the past two years might have felt a bit like every week is Developer Week. Starting with the release of ChatGPT, it has felt like each day has brought a new, disruptive announcement, whether it’s new models, hardware, agents, or other tools. From late 2024 and in just the first few months of 2025, we’ve seen the DeepSeek model challenge assumptions about what it takes to train a new state-of-the-art model, MCP introduce a new standard for how LLMs interface with the world, and OpenAI’s o4 model Ghiblify the world.

And while it’s exciting to witness a technological revolution unfold in front of your eyes, it’s even more exciting to partake in it.

A new era of innovation

One of the marvels of the recent AI revolution is the extent to which the cost of experimentation has gone down. Ideas that would have taken whole weekends, weeks, or months to build can now be turned into working code in a day. You can vibe-code your way through things you might have never even tried before, or the parts of application that just don’t excite you. Whether you’ve spent your career working on frontend, backend, mobile, distributed systems or databases — with AI, you can truly be a full-stack engineer.

AI making it faster to ship more code and expanding the audience of who can write code (anyone!) — in the next 5 years we believe more code will be written than has been in the history of software.

However, for all these seedlings of opportunity to flourish, a platform needs to exist to make it just as easy to deploy and scale the code as it was to write it.

As Andrej Karpathy said in his recent post , on building a web application: “It's not even code, it's... configurations, plumbing, orchestration, workflows, best practices.”

The platform for the AI era

That’s Cloudflare’s vision for developers — to provide a comprehensive platform that just works. From experiment, to MVP, to scaling to millions of users.

We started on that vision almost 8 years ago now, with the launch of Cloudflare Workers , and kept chipping away at adding more and more primitives to allow developers to deploy their full-stack in one place.

Today, Cloudflare’s platform offers many of the building blocks you need: from compute, to storage, databases, and AI. With the tools you need to build along every step of the way: from local development to gradually rolling out to production, CI/CD, and observability.

And, everything you build is deployed to Region: Earth, which means you never have to think about servers, scaling, or infrastructure. This is especially important today — when the industry is moving at an unprecedented pace, the opportunity cost of slowing down is the difference between success and failure.

Developer Week 2025

We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve built over the past 8 years, yet our work is nowhere near done. As our co-founder Michelle likes to say, we’re just getting started.

And this Developer Week we’re excited to take another step forward towards our mission. So what can you expect this Developer Week?

We’ll be releasing more tools and products to continue to ensure you have everything you need when building an application, whether it’s a web app, an agent, an MCP server, or anything else you dream up.

As I previously mentioned, though, primitives are just part of the equation. Building a developer platform also means investing in the developer experience. Many of you have been building on our platform for some time, and it’s an honor we don’t take lightly. We’re constantly listening to your feedback and improving the platform based on it. So this week, some of the announcements will be a direct reflection of that.

