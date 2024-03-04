Derek Pitts

Securing Cloudflare with Cloudflare: a Zero Trust journey
03/05/2024
A deep dive into how we have deployed Zero Trust at Cloudflare while maintaining user privacy...
03/05/2024
A deep dive into how we have deployed Zero Trust at Cloudflare while maintaining user privacy...
09/29/2022
Adopting a phishing resistant second factor, like a YubiKey with FIDO2, is the number one way to prevent phishing attacks. Cloudflare has used phishing resistant second factors only since February 2021, and these were the steps we took to accomplish that....
06/24/2022
How Cloudflare’s security team implemented Zero Trust controls...