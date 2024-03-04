Emily Hancock

Securing Cloudflare with Cloudflare: a Zero Trust journey
03/05/2024
A deep dive into how we have deployed Zero Trust at Cloudflare while maintaining user privacy...
01/26/2024
On Privacy Day 2024, we answer the EU Commission’s call for reflection on how the GDPR has been functioning by pointing out two ways in which the GDPR has been applied that actually may harm people’s privacy...
05/01/2023
Cloudflare is proud to be an official sponsor of the Australian Privacy Awareness Week 2023, and we’re excited to play a role in building and using privacy and security technologies to help our customers keep their sensitive information private – technologies that form the new “privacy basics”...
01/26/2023
We continue to expand and improve our data localization suite to help support our customers who have to comply with data localization requirements...
01/25/2023
With Data Privacy Day just a few days away, we think it’s important to focus on all the ways security measures and privacy-enhancing technologies help keep personal data private and why security measures are so much more critical to protecting privacy...
02/03/2022
Zaraz offers a way to use tools like Google Analytics, but doing so with an approach that protects the privacy of personal information and keeps it in the EU...
01/28/2022
On this Data Privacy Day, we look back at how events in 2021 shaped the privacy world, and we look ahead to what 2022 may have in store...
12/07/2021
Cloudflare’s Data Localisation Suite now helps customers localise metadata about their HTTP traffic....
07/29/2021
Cloudflare recognizes privacy in personal data as a fundamental human right and has taken a number of steps, including certifying to international standards, to demonstrate our commitment to privacy....
04/21/2021
Cloudflare is one of the first organisations in our industry to have achieved ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification, and the first web performance & security company to be certified to the new ISO privacy standard as both a data processor and controller....
01/28/2021
2020 was a big year for data protection, so what does 2021 have in store? On this Data Privacy Day, we talk about the key role data localization and encryption technologies will play in data protection this year....
01/28/2020
Happy Data Privacy Day! At Cloudflare, our mission is to help build a better Internet, and we believe data privacy is core to that mission. But we know words are cheap — even data brokers who sell your personal information will tell you that “privacy is important” to them. ...
05/02/2018
I’m excited to announce that today we are launching a new Privacy Policy. Our new policy explains the kind of information we collect, from whom we collect it, and how we use it in a more transparent way. ...