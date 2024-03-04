Get Started Free|Contact Sales|

The Cloudflare Blog

Emily Hancock

Empowering Your Privacy

01/28/2020

LegalPrivacy

Happy Data Privacy Day! At Cloudflare, our mission is to help build a better Internet, and we believe data privacy is core to that mission. But we know words are cheap — even data brokers who sell your personal information will tell you that “privacy is important” to them. ...