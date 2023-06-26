Speed Week 2023 回顾

Speed Week 2023 已落下帷幕。
在我们的欢迎来到 Speed Week 2023博客文章中，我们设定了明确的目标：
“本周我们将帮助您衡量重要的指标。我们将帮助您深入了解自己的性能，从 Zero Trust 和 API 到网站和应用程序。最后，我们将帮助您提高速度。非常快。”
本周我们发布了五篇关于如何衡量性能的文章，解释了哪些指标和方法是有意义的，以及为什么。我们深入探讨了最新的核心 Web 指标， “Interaction to Next Paint”，其意义以及我们如何提供帮助。我们还发表了一篇关于首字节时间(TTFB)的文章，解释了为什么它不是衡量网站性能的理想方法。我们还讨论了如何衡量 Zero Trust 性能，并宣布了 Cloudflare Radar 的互联网质量页面，使每个人都可以针对不同互联网服务提供商、国家等因素比较互联网连接质量。
我们推出了全新产品，例如 Observatory、Digital Experiencing Monitoring 和 Timing Insights。这些产品提供了一个令人难以置信的窗口，从网站访问者和员工的视角了解应用程序和网站的性能。
接下来，展示我们如何继续保持最快的速度，发布了新博客文章来介绍我们如何拥有最快的网络、最快的安全 Web 网关、最快的 Zero Trust 网络访问 和最快的远程浏览器隔离 解决方案。我们还发布了有关我们的全球网络扩展到 300 个城市的最新消息。Cloudflare 网络在我们一切工作的中心，我们构建的每个产品都受益于它提供的速度和规模以及接近用户的优势。
此外，我们还发布了一些重要的产品公告，提供简单、一键式性能提升，以加速您的流量。 Smart Hints、HTTP/3 Prioritization、Argo for UDP、Brotli 端到端加密、 LL-HLS for Stream和Ricochet for API Gateway等产品都使速度成为简单的事情，可在_极_少甚至零配置的情况下提高流量速度。
我们还展示了 AI/机器学习如何在 Cloudflare 继续发挥重要作用，有关文章讨论了为什么在 Cloudflare 的网络上运行 AI 具有性能优势，以及我们如何以毫秒级别扩展和运行机器学习。
最后，我们还写了一篇文章，介绍如何通过我们的 Turpentine 和 Descaler 计划，使客户比以往任何时候更容易地从传统供应商迁移到 Cloudflare。
我们的使命是在我们所做的一切事情上都做到最快，并使我们的客户能够轻松获得最佳性能。
如果您错过了任何公告，请查看下面的概要和导航指南。
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|Announcement
|Summary
|Globally distributed AI and a Constellation update
|Announcing new Constellation features, explaining why it’s the first globally distributed AI platform and why deploying your machine learning tasks in our global network is advantageous.
|Every request, every second: scalable machine learning at Cloudflare
|Describing the technical strategies that have enabled us to expand the number of machine learning features and models, all while substantially reducing the processing time for each HTTP request on our network.
|How Orpheus automatically routes around bad Internet weather
|A little less than two years ago, Cloudflare made Orpheus automatically available to all customers for free. Since then, Orpheus has saved 132 billion Internet requests from failing by intelligently routing them around connectivity outages, prevented 50+ Internet incidents from impacting our customers, and made our customer’s origins more reachable to everyone on the Internet. Let’s dive into how Orpheus accomplished these feats over the last year.
|How Cloudflare runs machine learning inference in microseconds
|How we optimized bot management’s machine learning model execution. To reduce processing latency, we've undertaken a project to rewrite our bot management technology, porting it from Lua to Rust, and applying a number of performance optimizations. This post focuses on optimizations applied to the machine-learning detections within the bot management module, which account for approximately 15% of the latency added by bot detection. By switching away from a garbage collected language, removing memory allocations, and optimizing our parsers, we reduce the P50 latency of the bot management module by 79μs - a 20% reduction.
公告
|Announcement
|Summary
|Spotlight on Zero Trust: we're fastest and here's the proof
|Cloudflare is the fastest Secure Web Gateway in 42% of testing scenarios, the most of any provider. Cloudflare is 46% faster than Zscaler, 56% faster than Netskope, and 10% faster than Palo Alto for ZTNA, and 64% faster than Zscaler for RBI scenarios.
|Understanding end user-connectivity and performance with Digital Experience Monitoring, now available in beta
|DEX allows administrators to monitor their WARP Deployment and create predefined application tests. Features include live team & device analytics, server and traceroute tests, Synthetic Application Monitoring, and Fleet Status for real-time insights on WARP deployment.
|Descale your network with Cloudflare’s enhanced Descaler Program
|The speed at which customers are able to move from Zscaler ZIA to Cloudflare Gateway continually gets faster. It usually takes more time to set up a meeting with the right technical administrators than to migrate settings, configurations, lists, policies and more to Cloudflare.
|Donning a MASQUE: building a new protocol into Cloudflare WARP
|Announcing support for MASQUE, a cutting-edge new protocol for the beta version of our consumer WARP iOS app.
|How we think about Zero Trust Performance
|There are many ways to view network performance. However, at Cloudflare we believe the best way to measure performance is to use end-to-end HTTP response measurements. In this blog, we’re going to talk about why end-to-end performance is the most important thing to look at, why other methods like proxy latency and decrypted latency SLAs are insufficient for performance evaluations, and how you can measure your Zero Trust performance like we do.
摘要
|Announcement
|Summary
|Introducing the Cloudflare Radar Internet Quality Page
|The new Internet Quality page on Cloudflare Radar provides both country and network (autonomous system) level insight into Internet connection performance (bandwidth) and quality (latency, jitter) over time based on benchmark test data as well as speed.cloudflare.com test results.
|Network performance update: Speed Week 2023
|A blog post that shares the most recent network performance updates, and tells you about our tools and processes that we use to monitor and improve our network performance.
|Introducing Timing Insights: new performance metrics via our GraphQL API
|If you care about the performance of your website or APIs, it’s critical to understand why things are slow. We're introducing new analytics tools to help you understand what is contributing to "Time to First Byte" (TTFB) of Cloudflare and your origin. But wait – maybe you've heard that you should stop worrying about TTFB? Isn't Cloudflare moving away from TTFB as a metric? Read on to understand why there are still situations where TTFB matters.
|Are you measuring what matters? A fresh look at Time To First Byte
|Time To First Byte (TTFB) is not a good way to measure your websites performance. In this blog we’ll cover what TTFB is a good indicator of, what it's not great for, and what you should be using instead.
|INP. Get ready for the new Core Web Vital
|On May 10, 2023, Google announced that INP will replace FID in the Core Web Vitals in March 2024. The Core Web Vitals play a role in the Google Search algorithm. Website owners who care about Search Engine Optimization (SEO) should prepare for the change. In this post we outline what INP is, and how you can prepare.
全球分布式 AI 和 Constellation 更新
|Announcement
|Summary
|Faster website, more customers: Cloudflare Observatory can help your business grow
|Cloudflare users can now easily monitor website performance using Real User Monitoring (RUM) data along with scheduled tests from different regions in a single dashboard. This will identify any performance issues your website may have. Once we’ve identified any issues, Observatory will highlight customized recommendations to resolve these issues, all with a single click.
|Smart Hints make code-free performance simple
|We’re excited to announce we’re making Early Hints and Fetch Priorities automatic using the power of Cloudflare’s network.
|Introducing HTTP/3 Prioritization
|Announcing full support for HTTP/3 Extensible Priorities, a new standard that speeds the loading of webpages by up to 37%.
|Argo Smart Routing for UDP: speeding up gaming, real-time communications and more
|Announcing we’re bringing traffic acceleration to customer’s UDP traffic. Now, users can improve the latency of UDP-based applications like video games, voice calls, and video meetings by up to 17%.
|All the way up to 11: Serve Brotli from origin and Introducing Compression Rules
|Enhancing our support for Brotli compression, enabling end-to-end Brotli compression for web content. Compression plays a vital role in reducing bytes during transfers, ensuring quicker downloads and seamless browsing.
|How to use Cloudflare Observatory for performance experiments
|Introducing Cloudflare's Performance Experiments in Observatory: Safely test code, improve website speed, and minimize risk.
|Introducing Low-Latency HLS Support for Cloudflare Stream
|Broadcast live to websites and applications with less than 10 second latency with Low-Latency HTTP Live Streaming (LL-HLS), now in beta with Cloudflare Stream.
|Speeding up APIs with Ricochet for API Gateway
|Announcing Ricochet for API Gateway, the easiest way for Cloudflare customers to achieve faster API responses through automatic, intelligent API response caching.
宣布全新 Constellation 功能，解释为什么它它是第一个全球分布式 AI 平台，以及为什么在我们的全球网络中部署您的机器学习任务能提供优势。
|Announcement
|Summary
|Cloudflare Snippets is now available in alpha
|Cloudflare Snippets are available in alpha. Snippets are a simple way of executing a small piece of Javascript on select HTTP requests, using the ruleset engine filtering logic.
|Making Cloudflare Pages the fastest way to serve your sites
|Pages is now the fastest way to serve your sites across Netlify, Vercel and many others.
|Cloudflare's global network grows to 300 cities and ever closer to end users with connections to 12,000 networks
|We are pleased to announce that Cloudflare is now connected to over 12,000 Internet networks in over 300 cities around the world.
|It's never been easier to migrate thanks to Cloudflare's new Migration Hub
|Relaunching Turpentine, a service for moving away from Varnish Control Language (VCL). Introducing Cloudflare's new Migration Hub. The Migration Hub serves as a one-stop-shop for all migration needs, featuring brand-new migration guides that bring transparency and simplicity to the process.
|Part 2: Rethinking cache purge with a new architecture
|Discussing architecture improvements we’ve made so far for Cache Purge and what we’re working on now.
|Speeding up your (WordPress) website is a few clicks away
|In this blog, we will explain where the opportunities exist to improve website performance, how to check if a specific site can improve performance, and provide a small JavaScript snippet which can be used with Cloudflare Workers to do this optimization for you.
|Benchmarking dashboard performance
|The Cloudflare dashboard is a single page application that houses all of the UI for our wide portfolio of existing products, as well as the new features we're releasing every day.
|Workers KV is faster than ever with a new architecture
|With the new architecture powering Workers KV our service will become faster and more scalable than ever. We have significantly reduced cold read probability, and enabled KV to serve over a trillion requests a month.
|How Kinsta used Workers and Workers KV to improve cache hit rates by 56%
|Kinsta delivers tailored cloud hosting solutions to over 26,000 companies across 128 countries. Learn how they used Workers and Workers KV to improve cache performance and customer performance.
|A step-by-step guide to transferring domains to Cloudflare
|Transferring your domains to a new registrar isn’t something you do every day, and getting any step of the process wrong could mean downtime and disruption. We’ve built a domain transfer checklist to help you quickly and safely transfer your domains to Cloudflare.
|How we scaled and protected Eurovision 2023 voting with Pages and Turnstile
|More than 162 million fans tuned in to the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, the first year that non-participating countries could also vote. Cloudflare helped scale and protect the voting application using our rapid DNS infrastructure, CDN, Cloudflare Pages and Turnstile.
每一个请求，每一秒：Cloudflare 上可扩展的机器学习
介绍一些技术策略，它们不仅能够扩展机器学习功能以及模型数量，还能显著缩短我们的网络处理每个 HTTP 请求的时间。
Orpheus 如何自动引导流量避开恶劣的互联网环境
大约不到两年前，Cloudflare 免费向所有客户自动提供 Orpheus 服务。自那以来，Orpheus 已经通过智能路由以绕过连接中断来避免 1320 亿个互联网请求失败，预防了 50 多个互联网事件影响到客户，并使客户的源更容易被互联网上的所有人访问。让我们深入了解 Orpheus 在过去一年中如何实现这些成就。
Cloudflare 如何运行微秒级机器学习推理
我们如何优化机器人管理的机器学习模型执行。为了减少处理延迟，我们启动了一个项目，以重写我们的机器人管理技术，将其从 Lua 移植到 Rust，并应用大量性能优化。本文重点介绍了应用于机器人管理模块内机器学习检测的优化，这在机器人检测增加的延迟中占大约 15%。通过从一种收集垃圾的语言迁移出来，删除内存分配并优化解析器，我们将机器人管理模块的 P50 延迟降低了 79 微秒，降幅达到了 20%。
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公告
摘要
聚焦 Zero Trust：我们的速度是最快的，请看真凭实据
在 42% 的测试场景中，Cloudflare 是最快速的安全 Web 网关，是所有此类服务提供商中速度最快的。Cloudflare 比 Zscaler 快 46%，比 Netskope 快 56%，比 Palo Alto for ZTNA 快 10%，并且在 RBI 场景下比 Zscaler 快 64%。
使用 Digital Experience Monitoring 了解最终用户的连接和性能状况。现在推出 Beta 版。
DEX 让管理员能够监测其 WARP 部署，并创建预定义的应用程序测试。它的功能包括实时团队和设备分析、服务器和路由跟踪测试、合成应用程序监测，以及设备状态，实时了解 WARP 部署情况。
选用 Cloudflare 的升级版 Descaler 计划，清除网络阻滞
客户从 Zscaler ZIA 转移到 Cloudflare Gateway 的速度继续变快。通常情况下，与正确的技术管理员安排一次会议的时间比将设定、配置、列表、策略等迁移到 Cloudflare 上需要更多时间。
添加 MASQUE 支持：在 Cloudflare WARP 中构建新协议
宣布我们的消费者 WARP iOS 应用 beta 版支持 MASQUE —— 一种先进的新协议。
如何看待 Zero Trust 性能
查看网络性能有很多方法。然而，在 Cloudflare，我们相信衡量性能的最佳方式是使用端到端的 HTTP 响应测量。在这篇博客中，我们将讨论为什么端对端性能是最重要的、为什么代理延迟和解密延迟 SLA 等其他方法不足以进行性能评估，以及您如何能够像我们一样衡量您的 Zero Trust 性能。
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公告
摘要
推出 Cloudflare Radar 互联网质量页面
Cloudflare Radar 上的新互联网页面提供基于基准测试数据以及 speed.cloudflare.com 测试结果，对国家和网络(自治系统)级别的互联网连接性能(带宽)和质量(延迟、抖动)随时间变化的洞察。
网络性能更新：2023 年 Speed Week
本文分享了最新的网络性能更新，并介绍我们用来监控和改进网络性能的工具和流程。
隆重推出 Timing Insights：GraphQL API 中的全新性能指标
如果您关心网站或 API 的性能，那么至关重要的一件事是要了解运行缓慢的原因。今天，我们推出新的分析工具，帮助您了解影响 Cloudflare“首字节时间”(TTFB) 和源服务器性能的因素。但是等等，也许您已经听说应该不再担心 TTFB 了？Cloudflare 不是正在放弃 TTFB 这个指标了吗？继续阅读以了解为什么依然存在 TTFB 重要的情况。
您是否在考量最重要的指标是什么？不妨使用全新的眼光看待首字节时间
首字节时间 (TTFB) 并不是衡量网站性能的一种好方法。在这篇博客中，我们将介绍 TTFB 指标的优点和缺点，以及可以取而代之的方法。
INP：准备好迎接新的 Core Web Vital
2023 年 5 月 10 日，Google 宣布 INP 将于 2024 年 3 月正式取代 Core Web Vitals 中的 FID。Core Web Vitals 在 Google 搜索算法中发挥着重要作用。因此，关心搜索引擎优化 (SEO) 的网站所有者应该为这一变化做好准备。本文中，我们将概述 INP 是什么，以及您如何做准备。
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公告
摘要
更快的网站，更多的客户： Cloudflare Observatory 可帮助业务增长
Cloudflare 用户现在可以在一个仪表板中使用实时用户监控(RUM)数据以及来自不同区域的定期测试来轻松监控网站性能。这将识别您的网站可能存在的任何性能问题。一旦我们识别出任何问题，Observatory 将突出显示用于解决这些问题的定制建议，全部仅需一次单击。
Smart Hints 简化无代码性能
我们很高兴地宣布，我们将利用 Cloudflare 强大的网络，实现 Early Hints 和 Fetch Priorities 自动化。
隆重推出 HTTP/3 优先级
我们宣布全面支持 HTTP/3 可扩展优先级，这是一种新的标准，可以将网页加载速度提升多达 37%。
Argo Smart Routing for UDP：提升游戏、实时通信速度等
我们宣布将流量加速引入客户的 UDP 流量中。现在，您可以将 UDP 应用程序（视频游戏、语音呼叫和视频会议等）的延迟降低多达 17%。
提升到最高级别: 从源服务器提供 Brotli 压缩，推出"压缩规则"
增强对 Brotli 压缩的支持，实现对 Web 内容的端到端 Brotli 压缩。压缩在传输过程中减少字节方面发挥着重要作用，以确保更快的下载速度和丝滑顺畅的浏览体验。
如何使用 Cloudflare Observatory 进行性能实验
在 Cloudflare Observatory 中推出性能实验功能：安全地测试代码、提高网站速度并尽可能地降低风险。
推出 Cloudflare Stream 低延迟 HLS 支持功能
Cloudflare Stream 的低延迟 HTTP 实时流 (LL-HLS) 功能，可实现网络和应用程序直播的延迟不足 10 秒，目前这一功能正处于测试阶段。
使用 Ricochet for API Gateway 加快 API 速度
推出 Ricochet for API Gateway，这是运用自动化、智能的 API 响应缓存，为 Cloudflare 客户加快 API 响应速度的最简单方法。
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公告
摘要
Cloudflare Snippets 现开放 Alpha 测试
Cloudflare Snippets 现开放 Alpha 测试。Snippets 是使用规则集引擎筛选逻辑，对所选 HTTP 请求执行小型 Javascript 片段的简单方式。
让 Cloudflare Pages 成为网站提供便捷服务的最快方式
Pages 现已成为 Netlify、Vercel 和许多其他平台上服务网站的最快方式。
Cloudflare 全球网络覆盖范围扩展到 300 个城市的 12,000 个网络连接点，更加接近最终用户
我们很高兴地宣布，Cloudflare 现已连接到全球 300 多个城市的 12000 个互联网网络。
借助 Cloudflare 全新推出的迁移中心，迁移变得前所未有的简单便捷
重新推出 Turpentine，用于从 Varnish Control Language (VCL)迁移出来的服务。推出 Cloudflare 的全新 Migration Hub。Migration Hub 将提供一站式服务，以满足各种迁移需求，包含全新的迁移指南，使迁移流程更透明、更简单。
第 2 部分：采用新架构，重新思考缓存清除
讨论迄今我们为缓存清除所做的架构改进，以及我们进行中的工作。
通过少量单击操作，即可加快网站 WordPress 加载速度
本文中，我们将解释有哪些提高网站性能的机会，如何检查特定网站是否可以提高性能，并提供一小段 JavaScript 代码，与 Cloudflare Workers 一起使用，为您进行这种优化。
设置仪表板性能基准
Cloudflare 仪表板是一个单一页面应用程序，其包含可用于我们现有产品组合的所有 UI，以及我们每天发布的新功能。
采用全新架构，Workers KV 处理请求的速度得到前所未有的提高
凭借为 Workers KV 提供支持的全新架构，Cloudflare 服务将变得比以往更快速且更具可扩展性。我们已显著降低了冷数据读取概率，并且使 KV 能够每月处理超过一万亿个请求。
Kinsta 如何使用 Workers 和 Workers KV 将缓存命中率提高 56%
Kinsta 为分布在 128 个国家/地区的 26,000 多家公司提供定制的云托管解决方案。了解他们如何搭配使用 Workers 和 Workers KV 来提高缓存性能和优化客户体验。
将域转移到 Cloudflare 的分步指南
将域转移到一家新的注册服务机构不是一项日常事务，此流程中的任何一个步骤出错，都可能导致停机和服务中断。我们建立了一份域转移检查清单，助您快速安全地将域转移到 Cloudflare。
了解我们如何使用 Pages 和 Turnstile，扩展和保护 2023 年欧洲歌唱大赛投票安全
超过 1.62 亿粉丝收看了 2023 年欧洲歌唱大赛，这是第一次非参赛国家也可以投票。Cloudflare 使用我们快速的 DNS 基础设施、CDN、Cloudflare Pages 和 Turnstile，帮助扩展和保护投票应用程序。
以下是 Cloudflare TV 上的 Speed Week 节目摘要