Cloudflare incident on February 6, 2025

Multiple Cloudflare services, including our R2 object storage , were unavailable for 59 minutes on Thursday, February 6th. This caused all operations against R2 to fail for the duration of the incident, and caused a number of other Cloudflare services that depend on R2 — including Stream , Images , Cache Reserve , Vectorize and Log Delivery — to suffer significant failures.

The incident occurred due to human error and insufficient validation safeguards during a routine abuse remediation for a report about a phishing site hosted on R2. The action taken on the complaint resulted in an advanced product disablement action on the site that led to disabling the production R2 Gateway service responsible for the R2 API.

Critically, this incident did not result in the loss or corruption of any data stored on R2.

We’re deeply sorry for this incident: this was a failure of a number of controls, and we are prioritizing work to implement additional system-level controls related not only to our abuse processing systems, but so that we continue to reduce the blast radius of any system- or human- action that could result in disabling any production service at Cloudflare.

What was impacted?

All customers using Cloudflare R2 would have observed a 100% failure rate against their R2 buckets and objects during the primary incident window. Services that depend on R2 (detailed in the table below) observed heightened error rates and failure modes depending on their usage of R2.

The primary incident window occurred between 08:14 UTC to 09:13 UTC, when operations against R2 had a 100% error rate. Dependent services (detailed below) observed increased failure rates for operations that relied on R2.

From 09:13 UTC to 09:36 UTC, as R2 recovered and clients reconnected, the backlog and resulting spike in client operations caused load issues with R2's metadata layer (built on Durable Objects). This impact was significantly more isolated: we observed a 0.09% increase in error rates in calls to Durable Objects running in North America during this window.

The following table details the impacted services, including the user-facing impact, operation failures, and increases in error rates observed:

Product/Service Impact R2 100% of operations against R2 buckets and objects, including uploads, downloads, and associated metadata operations were impacted during the primary incident window. During the secondary incident window, we observed a <1% increase in errors as clients reconnected and increased pressure on R2's metadata layer. There was no data loss within the R2 storage subsystem: this incident impacted the HTTP frontend of R2. Separation of concerns and blast radius management meant that the underlying R2 infrastructure was unaffected by this. Stream 100% of operations (upload & streaming delivery) against assets managed by Stream were impacted during the primary incident window. Images 100% of operations (uploads & downloads) against assets managed by Images were impacted during the primary incident window. Impact to Image Delivery was minor: success rate dropped to 97% as these assets are fetched from existing customer backends and do not rely on intermediate storage. Cache Reserve Cache Reserve customers observed an increase in requests to their origin during the incident window as 100% of operations failed. This resulted in an increase in requests to origins to fetch assets unavailable in Cache Reserve during this period. This impacted less than 0.049% of all cacheable requests served during the incident window. User-facing requests for assets to sites with Cache Reserve did not observe failures as cache misses failed over to the origin. Log Delivery Log delivery was delayed during the primary incident window, resulting in significant delays (up to an hour) in log processing, as well as some dropped logs. Specifically: Non-R2 delivery jobs would have experienced up to 4.5% data loss during the incident. This level of data loss could have been different between jobs depending on log volume and buffer capacity in a given location. R2 delivery jobs would have experienced up to 13.6% data loss during the incident. R2 is a major destination for Cloudflare Logs. During the primary incident window, all available resources became saturated attempting to buffer and deliver data to R2. This prevented other jobs from acquiring resources to process their queues. Data loss (dropped logs) occurred when the job queues expired their data (to allow for new, incoming data). The system recovered when we enabled a kill switch to stop processing jobs sending data to R2. Durable Objects Durable Objects, and services that rely on it for coordination & storage, were impacted as the stampeding horde of clients re-connecting to R2 drove an increase in load. We observed a 0.09% actual) increase in error rates in calls to Durable Objects running in North America, starting at 09:13 UTC and recovering by 09:36 UTC. Cache Purge Requests to the Cache Purge API saw a 1.8% error rate (HTTP 5xx) increase and a 10x increase in p90 latency for purge operations during the primary incident window. Error rates returned to normal immediately after this. Vectorize Queries and operations against Vectorize indexes were impacted during the primary incident window. 75% of queries to indexes failed (the remainder were served out of cache) and 100% of insert, upsert, and delete operations failed during the incident window as Vectorize depends on R2 for persistent storage. Once R2 recovered, Vectorize systems recovered in full. We observed no continued impact during the secondary incident window, and we have not observed any index corruption as the Vectorize system has protections in place for this. Key Transparency Auditor 100% of signature publish & read operations to the KT auditor service failed during the primary incident window. No third party reads occurred during this window and thus were not impacted by the incident. Workers & Pages A small volume (0.002%) of deployments to Workers and Pages projects failed during the primary incident window. These failures were limited to services with bindings to R2, as our control plane was unable to communicate with the R2 service during this period.

Incident timeline and impact

The incident timeline, including the initial impact, investigation, root cause, and remediation, are detailed below.

All timestamps referenced are in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC).

Time Event 2025-02-06 08:12 The R2 Gateway service is inadvertently disabled while responding to an abuse report. 2025-02-06 08:14 -- IMPACT BEGINS -- 2025-02-06 08:15 R2 service metrics begin to show signs of service degradation. 2025-02-06 08:17 Critical R2 alerts begin to fire due to our service no longer responding to our health checks. 2025-02-06 08:18 R2 on-call engaged and began looking at our operational dashboards and service logs to understand impact to availability. 2025-02-06 08:23 Sales engineering escalated to the R2 engineering team that customers are experiencing a rapid increase in HTTP 500’s from all R2 APIs. 2025-02-06 08:25 Internal incident declared. 2025-02-06 08:33 R2 on-call was unable to identify the root cause and escalated to the lead on-call for assistance. 2025-02-06 08:42 Root cause identified as R2 team reviews service deployment history and configuration, which surfaces the action and the validation gap that allowed this to impact a production service. 2025-02-06 08:46 On-call attempts to re-enable the R2 Gateway service using our internal admin tooling, however this tooling was unavailable because it relies on R2. 2025-02-06 08:49 On-call escalates to an operations team who has lower level system access and can re-enable the R2 Gateway service. 2025-02-06 08:57 The operations team engaged and began to re-enable the R2 Gateway service. 2025-02-06 09:09 R2 team triggers a redeployment of the R2 Gateway service. 2025-02-06 09:10 R2 began to recover as the forced re-deployment rolled out as clients were able to reconnect to R2. 2025-02-06 09:13 -- IMPACT ENDS --

R2 availability recovers to within its service-level objective (SLO). Durable Objects begins to observe a slight increase in error rate (0.09%) for Durable Objects running in North America due to the spike in R2 clients reconnecting. 2025-02-06 09:36 The Durable Objects error rate recovers. 2025-02-06 10:29 The incident is closed after monitoring error rates.

At the R2 service level, our internal Prometheus metrics showed R2’s SLO near-immediately drop to 0% as R2’s Gateway service stopped serving all requests and terminated in-flight requests.

The slight delay in failure was due to the product disablement action taking 1–2 minutes to take effect as well as our configured metrics aggregation intervals:

For context, R2’s architecture separates the Gateway service, which is responsible for authenticating and serving requests to R2’s S3 & REST APIs and is the “front door” for R2 — its metadata store (built on Durable Objects), our intermediate caches, and the underlying, distributed storage subsystem responsible for durably storing objects.

During the incident, all other components of R2 remained up: this is what allowed the service to recover so quickly once the R2 Gateway service was restored and re-deployed. The R2 Gateway acts as the coordinator for all work when operations are made against R2. During the request lifecycle, we validate authentication and authorization, write any new data to a new immutable key in our object store, then update our metadata layer to point to the new object. When the service was disabled, all running processes stopped.

While this means that all in-flight and subsequent requests fail, anything that had received a HTTP 200 response had already succeeded with no risk of reverting to a prior version when the service recovered. This is critical to R2’s consistency guarantees and mitigates the chance of a client receiving a successful API response without the underlying metadata and storage infrastructure having persisted the change.

Deep dive

Due to human error and insufficient validation safeguards in our admin tooling, the R2 Gateway service was taken down as part of a routine remediation for a phishing URL.

During a routine abuse remediation, action was taken on a complaint that inadvertently disabled the R2 Gateway service instead of the specific endpoint/bucket associated with the report. This was a failure of multiple system level controls (first and foremost) and operator training.

A key system-level control that led to this incident was in how we identify (or "tag") internal accounts used by our teams. Teams typically have multiple accounts (dev, staging, prod) to reduce the blast radius of any configuration changes or deployments, but our abuse processing systems were not explicitly configured to identify these accounts and block disablement actions against them. Instead of disabling the specific endpoint associated with the abuse report, the system allowed the operator to (incorrectly) disable the R2 Gateway service.

Once we identified this as the cause of the outage, remediation and recovery was inhibited by the lack of direct controls to revert the product disablement action and the need to engage an operations team with lower level access than is routine. The R2 Gateway service then required a re-deployment in order to rebuild its routing pipeline across our edge network.

Once re-deployed, clients were able to re-connect to R2, and error rates for dependent services (including Stream, Images, Cache Reserve and Vectorize) returned to normal levels.

Remediation and follow-up steps

We have taken immediate steps to resolve the validation gaps in our tooling to prevent this specific failure from occurring in the future.

We are prioritizing several work-streams to implement stronger, system-wide controls (defense-in-depth) to prevent this, including how we provision internal accounts so that we are not relying on our teams to correctly and reliably tag accounts. A key theme to our remediation efforts here is around removing the need to rely on training or process, and instead ensuring that our systems have the right guardrails and controls built-in to prevent operator errors.

These work-streams include (but are not limited to) the following:

Actioned: deployed additional guardrails implemented in the Admin API to prevent product disablement of services running in internal accounts.

Actioned : Product disablement actions in the abuse review UI have been disabled while we add more robust safeguards. This will prevent us from inadvertently repeating similar high-risk manual actions.

In-flight : Changing how we create all internal accounts (staging, dev, production) to ensure that all accounts are correctly provisioned into the correct organization. This must include protections against creating standalone accounts to avoid re-occurrence of this incident (or similar) in the future.

In-flight: Further restricting access to product disablement actions beyond the remediations recommended by the system to a smaller group of senior operators.

In-flight : Two-party approval required for ad-hoc product disablement actions. Going forward, if an investigator requires additional remediations, they must be submitted to a manager or a person on our approved remediation acceptance list to approve their additional actions on an abuse report.

In-flight : Expand existing abuse checks that prevent accidental blocking of internal hostnames to also prevent any product disablement action of products associated with an internal Cloudflare account.

In-flight: Internal accounts are being moved to our new Organizations model ahead of public release of this feature. The R2 production account was a member of this organization, but our abuse remediation engine did not have the necessary protections to prevent acting against accounts within this organization.

We’re continuing to discuss & review additional steps and effort that can continue to reduce the blast radius of any system- or human- action that could result in disabling any production service at Cloudflare.

Conclusion

We understand this was a serious incident, and we are painfully aware of — and extremely sorry for — the impact it caused to customers and teams building and running their businesses on Cloudflare.

This is the first (and ideally, the last) incident of this kind and duration for R2, and we’re committed to improving controls across our systems and workflows to prevent this in the future.