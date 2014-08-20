App a Day #12 - StopTheHacker Malware Scanning

Get Started Free|Contact Sales

06/16/2011

1 min read

Health Monitoring for Websites

CloudFlare provides security for your website. But multiple layers of protection are valuable, and malware is a category of nastiness that needs special attention, so we're happy to introduce a new offering to CloudFlare customers.

This CloudFlare App, StopTheHacker, is an easy way to protect your website from malware attacks and protect your online reputation. Beyond the time lost recuperating from a compromised site, you risk your search engine ranking and blocked access in browsers. Security services from StopTheHacker safeguard the online reputation of your business, helping increase your revenue and reducing downtime due to compromise. Research on StopTheHacker's unique Artificial Intelligence (AI) based scanning technology is supported by the National Science Foundation.

Simple Step, Strong Security

StopTheHacker via CloudFlare Apps covers your most popular 25 pages for $15/month, with daily scanning and reputation monitoring. Available in four languages, StopTheHacker requires no installation. Just subscribe and the scans start, with timely email alerts if a StopTheHacker scan detects a security issue.

