Bringing streamable HTTP transport and Python language support to MCP servers

We’re continuing to make it easier for developers to bring their services into the AI ecosystem with the Model Context Protocol (MCP) . Today, we’re announcing two new capabilities:

Streamable HTTP Transport : The Agents SDK now supports the new Streamable HTTP transport , allowing you to future-proof your MCP server. Our implementation allows your MCP server to simultaneously handle both the new Streamable HTTP transport and the existing SSE transport, maintaining backward compatibility with all remote MCP clients.

Deploy MCP servers written in Python: In 2024, we introduced first-class Python language support in Cloudflare Workers, and now you can build MCP servers on Cloudflare that are entirely written in Python.

Click “Deploy to Cloudflare” to get started with a remote MCP server that supports the new Streamable HTTP transport method, with backwards compatibility with the SSE transport.

Streamable HTTP: A simpler way for AI agents to communicate with services via MCP

The MCP spec was updated on March 26 to introduce a new transport mechanism for remote MCP, called Streamable HTTP . The new transport simplifies how AI agents can interact with services by using a single HTTP endpoint for sending and receiving responses between the client and the server, replacing the need to implement separate endpoints for initializing the connection and for sending messages.

Upgrading your MCP server to use the new transport method

If you've already built a remote MCP server on Cloudflare using the Cloudflare Agents SDK, then adding support for Streamable HTTP is straightforward. The SDK has been updated to support both the existing Server-Sent Events (SSE) transport and the new Streamable HTTP transport concurrently.

Here's how you can configure your server to handle both transports:​

export default { fetch(request: Request, env: Env, ctx: ExecutionContext) { const { pathname } = new URL(request.url); if (pathname.startsWith('/sse')) { return MyMcpAgent.serveSSE('/sse').fetch(request, env, ctx); } if (pathname.startsWith('/mcp')) { return MyMcpAgent.serve('/mcp').fetch(request, env, ctx); } }, };

Or, if you’re using Hono:

const app = new Hono() app.mount('/sse', MyMCP.serveSSE('/sse').fetch, { replaceRequest: false }) app.mount('/mcp', MyMCP.serve('/mcp').fetch, { replaceRequest: false ) export default app

Or if your MCP server implements authentication & authorization using the Workers OAuth Provider Library :

export default new OAuthProvider({ apiHandlers: { '/sse': MyMCP.serveSSE('/sse'), '/mcp': MyMCP.serve('/mcp'), }, // ... })

The key changes are:

Use MyMcpAgent.serveSSE('/sse') for the existing SSE transport. Previously, this would have been MyMcpAgent.mount('/sse') , which has been kept as an alias.

Add a new path with MyMcpAgent.serve('/mcp') to support the new Streamable HTTP transport

That's it! With these few lines of code, your MCP server will support both transport methods, making it compatible with both existing and new clients.

Using Streamable HTTP from an MCP client

While most MCP clients haven’t yet adopted the new Streamable HTTP transport, you can start testing it today using mcp-remote, an adapter that lets MCP clients like Claude Desktop that otherwise only support local connections work with remote MCP servers. This tool allows any MCP client to connect to remote MCP servers via either SSE or Streamable HTTP, even if the client doesn't natively support remote connections or the new transport method.

So, what’s new with Streamable HTTP?

Initially, remote MCP communication between AI agents and services used a single connection but required interactions with two different endpoints: one endpoint ( /sse ) to establish a persistent Server-Sent Events (SSE) connection that the client keeps open for receiving responses and updates from the server, and another endpoint ( /sse/messages ) where the client sends requests for tool calls.

While this works, it's like having a conversation with two phones, one for listening and one for speaking. This adds complexity to the setup, makes it harder to scale, and requires connections to be kept open for long periods of time. This is because SSE operates as a persistent one-way channel where servers push updates to clients. If this connection closes prematurely, clients will miss responses or updates sent from the MCP server during long-running operations.

The new Streamable HTTP transport addresses these challenges by enabling:

Communication through a single endpoint: All MCP interactions now flow through one endpoint, eliminating the need to manage separate endpoints for requests and responses, reducing complexity.

Bi-directional communication: Servers can send notifications and requests back to clients on the same connection, enabling the server to prompt for additional information or provide real-time updates.

Automatic connection upgrades: Connections start as standard HTTP requests, but can dynamically upgrade to SSE (Server-Sent Events) to stream responses during long-running tasks.

Now, when an AI agent wants to call a tool on a remote MCP server, it can do so with a single POST request to one endpoint ( /mcp ). Depending on the tool call, the server will either respond immediately or decide to upgrade the connection to use SSE to stream responses or notifications as they become available — all over the same request.

Our current implementation of Streamable HTTP provides feature parity with the previous SSE transport. We're actively working to implement the full capabilities defined in the specification, including resumability , cancellability, and session management to enable more complex, reliable, and scalable agent-to-agent interactions.

What’s coming next?

The MCP specification is rapidly evolving, and we're committed to bringing these changes to the Agents SDK to keep your MCP server compatible with all clients. We're actively tracking developments across both transport and authorization, adding support as they land, and maintaining backward compatibility to prevent breaking changes as adoption grows. Our goal is to handle the complexity behind the scenes, so you can stay focused on building great agent experiences.

On the transport side, here are some of the improvements coming soon to the Agents SDK:

Resumability: If a connection drops during a long-running operation, clients will be able to resume exactly where they left off without missing any responses. This eliminates the need to keep connections open continuously, making it ideal for AI agents that run for hours.

Cancellability : Clients will have explicit mechanisms to cancel operations, enabling cleaner termination of long-running processes.

Session management: We're implementing secure session handling with unique session IDs that maintain state across multiple connections, helping build more sophisticated agent-to-agent communication patterns.

Deploying Python MCP Servers on Cloudflare

In 2024, we introduced Python Workers , which lets you write Cloudflare Workers entirely in Python. Now, you can use them to build and deploy remote MCP servers powered by the Python MCP SDK — a library for defining tools and resources using regular Python functions.

You can deploy a Python MCP server to your Cloudflare account with the button below, or read the code here .

Here’s how you can define tools and resources in the MCP server:

class FastMCPServer(DurableObject): def __init__(self, ctx, env): self.ctx = ctx self.env = env from mcp.server.fastmcp import FastMCP self.mcp = FastMCP("Demo") @mcp.tool() def calculate_bmi(weight_kg: float, height_m: float) -> float: """Calculate BMI given weight in kg and height in meters""" return weight_kg / (height_m**2) @mcp.resource("greeting://{name}") def get_greeting(name: str) -> str: """Get a personalized greeting""" return f"Hello, {name}!" self.app = mcp.sse_app() async def call(self, request): import asgi return await asgi.fetch(self.app, request, self.env, self.ctx) async def on_fetch(request, env): id = env.ns.idFromName("example") obj = env.ns.get(id) return await obj.call(request)

If you're already building APIs with FastAPI , a popular Python package for quickly building high performance API servers, you can use FastAPI-MCP to expose your existing endpoints as MCP tools. It handles the protocol boilerplate for you, making it easy to bring FastAPI-based services into the agent ecosystem.

With recent updates like support for Durable Objects and Cron Triggers in Python Workers , it’s now easier to run stateful logic and scheduled tasks directly in your MCP server.

Start building a remote MCP server today!