Celebrating 11 years of Project Galileo’s global impact

5 min read

June 2025 marks the 11th anniversary of Project Galileo , Cloudflare’s initiative to provide free cybersecurity protection to vulnerable organizations working in the public interest around the world. From independent media and human rights groups to community activists, Project Galileo supports those often targeted for their essential work in human rights, civil society, and democracy building.

A lot has changed since we marked the 10th anniversary of Project Galileo. Yet, our commitment remains the same: help ensure that organizations doing critical work in human rights have access to the tools they need to stay online. We believe that organizations, no matter where they are in the world, deserve reliable, accessible protection to continue their important work without disruption.

For our 11th anniversary, we're excited to share several updates including:

An interactive Cloudflare Radar report providing insights into the cyber threats faced by at-risk public interest organizations protected under the project.

An expanded commitment to digital rights in the Asia-Pacific region with two new Project Galileo partners.

New stories from organizations protected by Project Galileo working on the frontlines of civil society, human rights, and journalism from around the world.

Tracking and reporting on cyberattacks with the Project Galileo 11th anniversary Radar report

To mark Project Galileo’s 11th anniversary, we’ve published a new Radar report that shares data on cyberattacks targeting organizations protected by the program. It provides insights into the types of threats these groups face, with the goal of better supporting researchers, civil society, and vulnerable groups by promoting the best cybersecurity practices. Key insights include:

Our data indicates a growing trend in DDoS attacks against these organizations, becoming more common than attempts to exploit traditional web application vulnerabilities.

Between May 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, Cloudflare blocked 108.9 billion cyber threats against organizations protected under Project Galileo. This is an average of nearly 325.2 million cyber attacks per day over the 11-month period, and a 241% increase from our 2024 Radar report.

Journalists and news organizations experienced the highest volume of attacks, with over 97 billion requests blocked as potential threats across 315 different organizations. The peak attack traffic was recorded on September 28, 2024. Ranked second was the Human Rights/Civil Society Organizations category, which saw 8.9 billion requests blocked, with peak attack activity occurring on October 8, 2024.

Cloudflare onboarded the Belarusian Investigative Center , an independent journalism organization, on September 27, 2024, while it was already under attack. A major application-layer DDoS attack followed on September 28, generating over 28 billion requests in a single day.

Many of the targets were investigative journalism outlets operating in regions under government pressure (such as Russia and Belarus), as well as NGOs focused on combating racism and extremism, and defending workers’ rights.

Tech4Peace , a human rights organization focused on digital rights, was targeted by a 12-day attack beginning March 10, 2025, that delivered over 2.7 billion requests. The attack saw prolonged, lower-intensity attacks and short, high-intensity bursts. This deliberate variation in tactics reveals a coordinated approach, showing how attackers adapted their methods throughout the attack.

The full Radar report includes additional information on public interest organizations, human and civil rights groups, environmental organizations, and those involved in disaster and humanitarian relief. The dashboard also serves as a valuable resource for policymakers, researchers, and advocates working to protect public interest organizations worldwide.

Global partners are the key to Project Galileo's continued growth

Partnerships are core to Project Galileo success. We rely on 56 trusted civil society organizations around the world to help us identify and support groups who could benefit from our protection. With our partners' help, we’re expanding our reach to provide tools to communities that need protection the most. Today, we’re proud to welcome two new partners to Project Galileo who are championing digital rights, open technologies, and civil society in Asia and around the world.

EngageMedia is a nonprofit organization that brings together advocacy, media, and technology to promote digital rights, open and secure technology, and social issue documentaries. Based in the Asia-Pacific region, EngageMedia collaborates with changemakers and grassroots communities to protect human rights, democracy, and the environment.

As part of our partnership, Cloudflare participated in a 2025 Tech Camp for Human Rights Defenders hosted by EngageMedia, which brought together around 40 activist-technologists from across Asia-Pacific. Among other things, the camp focused on building practical skills in digital safety and website resilience against online threats. Cloudflare presented on common attack vectors targeting nonprofits and human rights groups, such as DDoS attacks, phishing, and website defacement, and shared how Project Galileo helps organizations mitigate these risks. We also discussed how to better promote digital security tools to vulnerable groups. The camp was a valuable opportunity for us to listen and learn from organizations on the front lines, offering insights that continue to shape our approach to building effective, community-driven security solutions.

Founded in 2014 by leaders of Taiwan’s open tech communities, the Open Culture Foundation (OCF) supports efforts to protect digital rights, promote civic tech, and foster open collaboration between government, civil society, and the tech community. Through our partnership, we aim to support more than 34 local civil society organizations in Taiwan by providing training and workshops to help them manage their website infrastructure, address vulnerabilities such as DDoS attacks, and conduct ongoing research to tackle the security challenges these communities face.

Stories from the field

We continue to be inspired by the amazing work and dedication of the organizations that participate in Project Galileo. Helping protect these organizations and allowing them to focus on their work is a fundamental part of helping build a better Internet. Here are some of their stories:

These case studies offer a window into the diverse, global nature of the threats these groups face and the vital role cybersecurity plays in enabling them to stay secure online. Check out their stories and more: cloudflare.com/project-galileo-case-studies/

Continuing our support of vulnerable groups around the world