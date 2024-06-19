Patrick Finn: why I joined Cloudflare as VP Sales for the Americas

3 min read

I’m delighted to be joining Cloudflare as Vice President of Sales in the US, Canada, and Latin America.

I’ve had the privilege of leading sales for some of the world’s most iconic tech companies, including IBM and Cisco. During my career I’ve led international teams numbering in the thousands and driving revenue in the billions of dollars while serving some of the world's largest enterprise customers. I’ve seen first-hand the evolution of technology and what it can achieve for businesses, from robotics, automation, and data analytics, to cloud computing, cybersecurity, and AI.

I firmly believe Cloudflare is well on its way to being one of the next iconic tech companies.

Why Cloudflare

Cloudflare has a unique opportunity to help businesses navigate an enduring wave of technological change. There are few companies in the world that operate in the three most exciting fields of innovation that will continue to shape our world in the coming years: cloud computing, AI, and cybersecurity. Cloudflare is one of those companies. When I was approached for this role, I spoke to a wide range of connections across the financial sector, private companies, and government. The feedback was unanimous that Cloudflare is poised on the edge of exhilarating growth.

Driving predictable, profitable revenue

I was fortunate to join Cisco two years after its annual revenue passed the \$1 billion mark and had the privilege of helping scale the business to more than \$49 billion in revenue the year I left. Cloudflare passed the \$1 billion milestone just last year, and I see the same potential for growth here as I saw at Cisco.

Cloudflare's global sales organization is growing. I’m excited to help accelerate that process in a way that delivers recurring revenue for the business while ensuring we retain a very high bar in terms of the talent we bring onto the team. My experience leading complex, cross-functional sales organizations within large global companies has taught me a great deal about the common traits among highly effective sales functions.

The groups of individuals that come together to make true teams are the ones that successfully focus on a unifying goal and develop skills like communication, attitude, process, organization, consistency, collaboration, partnership, and accountability. These teams embrace diversity and bring out of each other the best expertise, creativity, and skills, making the team stronger and keeping the goal in focus.

Making our customers our north star

We will achieve the opportunity ahead of us only as long as we have our customers as our north star. Today, the Americas represent more than half of Cloudflare’s revenue worldwide and are home to some of our largest and most strategic customers – both in the private and public sectors – including 30% of the Fortune 1000. Brands from Zendesk to Shopify and from Colgate-Palmolive to Mars rely on Cloudflare to operate their businesses in a fast, secure, and reliable way.

Whatever the technology, there are three common fundamentals I’ve found essential to creating value for customers: being the expert on their challenges, understanding how to pick the right combination of products, services, and solutions from those available, and knowing your competition.

Cloudflare already has an incredible and growing range of products and services that are helping millions of individuals and organizations maximize the opportunities presented by cloud computing and generative AI, all while staying safe from the threat of cyberattacks.



What helping to build a better Internet means to me

If it were needed, one additional deciding factor behind my excitement in joining Cloudflare is its ambitious mission to help build a better Internet. As a father, I want the Internet to be a safe and valuable resource for my family and friends and for generations to come. I don’t want my daughter to have to worry about her personal data and privacy as she’s buying Billie Eilish concert tickets online (and, yes, I’m going too).

Today Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud protects nearly 20% of all websites online and stops 209 billion cyber attacks daily. In addition to its growing customer base, Cloudflare is living up to its mission by offering its services for free to millions more individuals and small businesses, including the most vulnerable voices online through its Project Galileo initiative.

The combination of a strong mission, genuine values, a great team, and incredible technology isn’t a given in every company, but is evident at Cloudflare. I’m excited to play a part as Cloudflare continues to scale its business and help build a better Internet for everyone.

If you’re interested in learning more about what Cloudflare can do for your organization, please get in touch here. If you’re an ambitious, talented sales professional looking for your next challenging and rewarding career move, check out our open positions here.