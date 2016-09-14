Get Started Free|Contact Sales

Webcast: Hardening Microservices Security

09/16/2016

Microservices is one of the buzz words of the moment. Beyond the buzz, microservices architecture offers a great opportunity for developers to rethink how they design, develop, and secure applications.

On Wednesday, September 21st, 2016 at 10am PT/1pm ET join SANS Technology Institute instructor and courseware author, David Holzer, as well as CloudFlare Solutions Engineer, Matthew Silverlock, as they discuss best practices for adopting and deploying microservices securely. During the session they will cover:

  • How microservices differ from SOA or monolithic architectures
  • Best practices for adopting and deploying secure microservices for production use
  • Avoiding continuous delivery of new vulnerabilities
  • Limiting attack vectors on a growing number of API endpoints
  • Protecting Internet-facing services from resource exhaustion

