Bringing more transparency to post-quantum usage, encrypted messaging, and routing security

Cloudflare Radar already offers a wide array of security insights — from application and network layer attacks, to malicious email messages, to digital certificates and Internet routing.

And today we’re introducing even more. We are launching several new security-related data sets and tools on Radar:

We are extending our post-quantum (PQ) monitoring beyond the client side to now include origin-facing connections. We have also released a new tool to help you check any website's post-quantum encryption compatibility.

A new Key Transparency section on Radar provides a public dashboard showing the real-time verification status of Key Transparency Logs for end-to-end encrypted messaging services like WhatsApp, showing when each log was last signed and verified by Cloudflare's Auditor. The page serves as a transparent interface where anyone can monitor the integrity of public key distribution and access the API to independently validate our Auditor’s proofs.

Routing Security insights continue to expand with the addition of global, country, and network-level information about the deployment of ASPA, an emerging standard that can help detect and prevent BGP route leaks.

Measuring origin post-quantum support

Since April 2024 , we have tracked the aggregate growth of client support for post-quantum encryption on Cloudflare Radar, chronicling its global growth from under 3% at the start of 2024 , to over 60% in February 2026 . And in October 2025, we added the ability for users to check whether their browser supports X25519MLKEM768 — a hybrid key exchange algorithm combining classical X25519 with ML-KEM , a lattice-based post-quantum scheme standardized by NIST. This provides security against both classical and quantum attacks.

However, post-quantum encryption support on user-to-Cloudflare connections is only part of the story.

For content not in our CDN cache, or for uncacheable content, Cloudflare’s edge servers establish a separate connection with a customer’s origin servers to retrieve it. To accelerate the transition to quantum-resistant security for these origin-facing fetches, we previously introduced an API allowing customers to opt in to preferring post-quantum connections. Today, we’re making post-quantum compatibility of origin servers visible on Radar.

The new origin post-quantum support graph on Radar illustrates the share of customer origins supporting X25519MLKEM768 . This data is derived from our automated TLS scanner, which probes TLS 1.3-compatible origins and aggregates the results daily. It is important to note that our scanner tests for support rather than the origin server's specific preference. While an origin may support a post-quantum key exchange algorithm, its local TLS key exchange preference can ultimately dictate the encryption outcome.

While the headline graph focuses on post-quantum readiness, the scanner also evaluates support for classical key exchange algorithms. Within the Radar Data Explorer view , you can also see the full distribution of these supported TLS key exchange methods.

As shown in the graphs above, approximately 10% of origins could benefit from a post-quantum-preferred key agreement today. This represents a significant jump from less than 1% at the start of 2025 — a 10x increase in just over a year . We expect this number to grow steadily as the industry continues its migration. This upward trend likely accelerated in 2025 as many server-side TLS libraries, such as OpenSSL 3.5.0+ , GnuTLS 3.8.9+ , and Go 1.24+ , enabled hybrid post-quantum key exchange by default, allowing platforms and services to support post-quantum connections simply by upgrading their cryptographic library dependencies.

In addition to the Radar and Data Explorer graphs, the origin readiness data is available through the Radar API as well.

As an additional part of our efforts to help the Internet transition to post-quantum cryptography, we are also launching a tool to test whether a specific hostname supports post-quantum encryption . These tests can be run against any publicly accessible website, as long as they allow connections from Cloudflare’s egress IP address ranges .

A screenshot of the tool in Radar to test whether a hostname supports post-quantum encryption.

The tool presents a simple form where users can enter a hostname (such as cloudflare.com or www.wikipedia.org ) and optionally specify a custom port (the default is 443, the standard HTTPS port ). After clicking "Test", the result displays a tag indicating PQ support status alongside the negotiated TLS key exchange algorithm. If the server prefers PQ secure connections, a green "PQ" tag appears with a message confirming the connection is "post-quantum secure." Otherwise, a red tag indicates the connection is "not post-quantum secure", showing the classical algorithm that was negotiated.

Under the hood, this tool uses Cloudflare Containers — a new capability that allows running container workloads alongside Workers. Since the Workers runtime is not exposed to details of the underlying TLS handshake, Workers cannot initiate TLS scans. Therefore, we created a Go container that leverages the crypto/tls package's support for post-quantum compatibility checks. The container runs on-demand and performs the actual handshake to determine the negotiated TLS key exchange algorithm, returning results through the Radar API .

With the addition of these origin-facing insights, complementing the existing client-facing insights, we have moved all the post-quantum content to its own section on Radar .

Securing E2EE messaging systems with Key Transparency

End-to-end encrypted (E2EE) messaging apps like WhatsApp and Signal have become essential tools for private communication, relied upon by billions of people worldwide. These apps use public-key cryptography to ensure that only the sender and recipient can read the contents of their messages — not even the messaging service itself. However, there's an often-overlooked vulnerability in this model: users must trust that the messaging app is distributing the correct public keys for each contact.

If an attacker were able to substitute an incorrect public key in the messaging app's database, they could intercept messages intended for someone else — all without the sender knowing.

Key Transparency addresses this challenge by creating an auditable, append-only log of public keys — similar in concept to Certificate Transparency for TLS certificates. Messaging apps publish their users' public keys to a transparency log, and independent third parties can verify and vouch that the log has been constructed correctly and consistently over time. In September 2024, Cloudflare announced such a Key Transparency auditor for WhatsApp, providing an independent verification layer that helps ensure the integrity of public key distribution for the messaging app's billions of users.

Today, we're publishing Key Transparency audit data in a new Key Transparency section on Cloudflare Radar. This section showcases the Key Transparency logs that Cloudflare audits, giving researchers, security professionals, and curious users a window into the health and activity of these critical systems.

The new page launches with two monitored logs: WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger Transport. Each monitored log is displayed as a card containing the following information:

Status: Indicates whether the log is online, in initialization, or disabled. An "online" status means the log is actively publishing key updates into epochs that Cloudflare audits. (An epoch represents a set of updates applied to the key directory at a specific time.)

Last signed epoch: The most recent epoch that has been published by the messaging service's log and acknowledged by Cloudflare. By clicking on the eye icon, users can view the full epoch data in JSON format, including the epoch number, timestamp, cryptographic digest, and signature.

Last verified epoch: The most recent epoch that Cloudflare has verified. Verification involves checking that the transition of the transparency log data structure from the previous epoch to the current one represents a valid tree transformation — ensuring the log has been constructed correctly. The verification timestamp indicates when Cloudflare completed its audit.

Root: The current root hash of the Auditable Key Directory (AKD) tree. This hash cryptographically represents the entire state of the key directory at the current epoch. Like the epoch fields, users can click to view the complete JSON response from the auditor.

The data shown on the page is also available via the Key Transparency Auditor API, with endpoints for auditor information and namespaces .

If you would like to perform audit proof verification yourself, you can follow the instructions in our Auditing Key Transparency blog post . We hope that these use cases are the first of many that we publish in this Key Transparency section in Radar — if your company or organization is interested in auditing for your public key or related infrastructure, you can reach out to us here .

Tracking RPKI ASPA adoption

While the Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) is the backbone of Internet routing, it was designed without built-in mechanisms to verify the validity of the paths it propagates. This inherent trust has long left the global network vulnerable to route leaks and hijacks, where traffic is accidentally or maliciously detoured through unauthorized networks.

Although RPKI and Route Origin Authorizations (ROAs) have successfully hardened the origin of routes, they cannot verify the path traffic takes between networks. This is where ASPA (Autonomous System Provider Authorization) comes in. ASPA extends RPKI protection by allowing an Autonomous System (AS) to cryptographically sign a record listing the networks authorized to propagate its routes upstream. By validating these Customer-to-Provider relationships, ASPA allows systems to detect invalid path announcements with confidence and react accordingly.

While the specific IETF standard remains in draft , the operational community is moving fast. Support for creating ASPA objects has already landed in the portals of Regional Internet Registries (RIRs) like ARIN and RIPE NCC , and validation logic is available in major software routing stacks like OpenBGPD and BIRD .

To provide better visibility into the adoption of this emerging standard, we have added comprehensive RPKI ASPA support to the Routing section of Cloudflare Radar. Tracking these records globally allows us to understand how quickly the industry is moving toward better path validation.

Our new ASPA deployment view allows users to examine the growth of ASPA adoption over time, with the ability to visualize trends across the five Regional Internet Registries (RIRs) based on AS registration. You can view the entire history of ASPA entries, dating back to October 1, 2023, or zoom into specific date ranges to correlate spikes in adoption with industry events, such as the introduction of ASPA features on ARIN and RIPE NCC online dashboards.

Beyond aggregate trends, we have also introduced a granular, searchable explorer for real-time ASPA content. This table view allows you to inspect the current state of ASPA records, searchable by AS number, AS name, or by filtering for only providers or customer ASNs. This allows network operators to verify that their records are published correctly and to view other networks’ configurations.

We have also integrated ASPA data directly into the country/region routing pages. Users can now track how different locations are progressing in securing their infrastructure, based on the associated ASPA records from the customer ASNs registered locally.

On individual AS pages, we have updated the Connectivity section. Now, when viewing the connections of a network, you may see a visual indicator for "ASPA Verified Provider." This annotation confirms that an ASPA record exists authorizing that specific upstream connection, providing an immediate signal of routing hygiene and trust.

For ASes that have deployed ASPA, we now display a complete list of authorized provider ASNs along with their details. Beyond the current state, Radar also provides a detailed timeline of ASPA activity involving the AS. This history distinguishes between changes initiated by the AS itself ("As customer") and records created by others designating it as a provider ("As provider"), allowing users to immediately identify when specific routing authorizations were established or modified.

Visibility is an essential first step toward broader adoption of emerging routing security protocols like ASPA. By surfacing this data, we aim to help operators deploy protections and assist researchers in tracking the Internet's progress toward a more secure routing path. For those who need to integrate this data into their own workflows or perform deeper analysis, we are also exposing these metrics programmatically. Users can now access ASPA content snapshots, historical timeseries, and detailed changes data using the newly introduced endpoints in the Cloudflare Radar API .

As security evolves, so does our data

Internet security continues to evolve, with new approaches, protocols, and standards being developed to ensure that information, applications, and networks remain secure. The security data and insights available on Cloudflare Radar will continue to evolve as well. The new sections highlighted above serve to expand existing routing security, transparency, and post-quantum insights already available on Cloudflare Radar.