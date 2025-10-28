State of the post-quantum Internet in 2025

41 min read

This week, the last week of October 2025, we reached a major milestone for Internet security: the majority of human-initiated traffic with Cloudflare is using post-quantum encryption mitigating the threat of harvest-now/decrypt-later .

We want to use this joyous moment to give an update on the current state of the migration of the Internet to post-quantum cryptography and the long road ahead. Our last overview was 21 months ago, and quite a lot has happened since. A lot of it has been passed as we predicted : finalization of the NIST standards; broad adoption of post-quantum encryption; more detailed roadmaps from regulators; progress on building quantum computers; some cryptography was broken (not to worry: nothing close to what’s deployed); and new exciting cryptography was proposed.

But there were also a few surprises: there was a giant leap in progress towards Q-day by improving quantum algorithms, and we had a proper scare because of a new quantum algorithm. We’ll cover all this and more: what we expect for the coming years; and what you can do today.

The quantum threat

First things first: why are we changing our cryptography? It’s because of quantum computers. These marvelous devices , instead of restricting themselves to zeroes and ones, compute using more of what nature actually affords us: quantum superposition, interference, and entanglement. This allows quantum computers to excel at certain very specific computations, notably simulating nature itself, which will be very helpful in developing new materials.

Quantum computers are not going to replace regular computers, though: they’re actually much worse than regular computers at most tasks that matter for our daily lives. Think of them as graphic cards or neural engines — specialized devices for specific computations, not general-purpose ones.

Unfortunately, quantum computers also excel at breaking key cryptography that still is in common use today, such as RSA and elliptic curves (ECC). Thus, we are moving to post-quantum cryptography: cryptography designed to be resistant against quantum attack. We’ll discuss the exact impact on the different types of cryptography later on.

For now, quantum computers are rather anemic: they’re simply not good enough today to crack any real-world cryptographic keys. That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t worry yet: encrypted traffic can be harvested today , and decrypted after Q-day: the day that quantum computers are capable of breaking today’s still widely used cryptography such as RSA-2048. We call that a “harvest-now-decrypt-later” attack.

Using factoring as a benchmark, quantum computers don’t impress at all: the largest number factored by a quantum computer without cheating is 15, a record that’s easily beaten in a variety of funny ways . It’s tempting to disregard quantum computers until they start beating classical computers on factoring, but that would be a big mistake. Even conservative estimates place Q-day less than three years after the day that quantum computers beat classical computers on factoring. So how do we track progress?

Quantum numerology

There are two categories to consider in the march towards Q-day: progress on quantum hardware, and algorithmic improvements to the software that runs on that hardware. We have seen significant progress on both fronts.

Progress on quantum hardware

Like clockwork, every year there are news stories of new quantum computers with record-breaking number of qubits. This focus on counting qubits is also quite misleading. To start, quantum computers are analogue machines, and there is always some noise interfering with the computation.

There are big differences between the different types of technology used to build quantum computers: silicon-based quantum computers seem to scale well, are quick to execute instructions, but have very noisy qubits. This does not mean they’re useless: with quantum error correcting codes one can effectively turn millions of noisy silicon qubits into a few thousand high-fidelity ones, which could be enough to break RSA . Trapped-ion quantum computers , on the other hand, have much less noise, but have been harder to scale. Only a few hundred-thousand trapped-ion qubits could potentially draw the curtain on RSA-2048.

Timelapse of state-of-art in quantum computing from 2021 through 2025 by qubit count on the x-axis and noise on the y-axis. The dots in the gray area are the various quantum computers out there. Once the shaded gray area hits the left-most red line, we’re in trouble as that means a quantum computer can break large RSA keys. Compiled by Samuel Jaques of the University of Waterloo.

We’re only scratching the surface with the number of qubits and noise. There are low-level details that can make a big difference, such as the interconnectedness of qubits. More importantly, the graph doesn’t capture how scalable the engineering behind the records is.

To wit, on these graphs the progress on quantum computers seems to have stalled the last two years, whereas for experts, Google’s December 2024 Willow announcement that is unremarkable on the graph, is in reality a real milestone achieving the first logical qubit in the surface code in a scalable manner. Quoting Sam Jaques:

When I first read these results [Willow’s achievements], I felt chills of “Oh wow, quantum computing is actually real”.

It’s a real milestone, but not an unexpected leap. Quoting Sam again:

Despite my enthusiasm, this is more or less where we should expect to be, and maybe a bit late. All of the big breakthroughs they demonstrated are steps we needed to take to even hope to reach the 20 million qubit machine that could break RSA. There are no unexpected breakthroughs. Think of it like the increases in transistor density of classical chips each year: an impressive feat, but ultimately business-as-usual.

Business-as-usual is also the strategy: the superconducting qubit approach pursued by Google for Willow has always had the clearest path forward attacking the difficulties head-on requiring fewest leaps in engineering.

Microsoft pursues the opposite strategy with their bet on topological qubits . These are qubits that in theory would mostly not be unaffected by noise. However, they have not been fully realized in hardware. If these can be built in a scalable way, they’d be far superior to superconducting qubits. But we don’t even know if these can be built to begin with. Early 2025 Microsoft announced the Majorana 1 chip, which demonstrates how these could be built. The chip is far from a full demonstrator though: it doesn’t support any computation and hence doesn’t even show up in Sam’s comparison graph earlier.

In between topological and superconducting qubits, there are many other approaches that labs across the world pursue that do show up in the graph, such as QuEra with neutral atoms and Quantinuum with trapped ions .

Progress on the hardware side of getting to Q-day has received by far the most amount of press interest. The biggest breakthrough in the last two years isn’t on the hardware side though.

Progress on quantum software

The biggest breakthrough so far: Craig Gidney’s optimisations

We thought we’d need about 20 million qubits with the superconducting approach to break RSA-2048. It turns out we can do it with much less. In a stunningly comprehensive June 2025 paper, Craig Gidney shows that with clever quantum software optimisations we need fewer than one million qubits . This is the reason the red lines in Sam’s graph above, marking the size of a quantum computer to break RSA, dramatically shift to the left in 2025.

To put this achievement into perspective, let’s just make a wild guess and say Google can maintain a sort of Moore’s law and doubles the number of physical qubits every one-and-a-half years. That’s a much faster pace than Google demonstrated so far, but it’s also not unthinkable they could achieve this once the groundwork has been laid. Then it’d take until 2052 to reach 20 million qubits, but only until 2045 to reach one million: Craig single-handedly brought Q-day seven years closer!

How much further can software optimisations go? Pushing it lower than 100,000 superconducting qubits seems impossible to Sam, and he’d expect more than 242,000 superconducting qubits are required to break RSA-2048. With the wild guess on quantum computer progress before, that’d correspond to a Q-day of 2039 and 2041+ respectively.

Although Craig’s estimate makes detailed and reasonable assumptions on the architecture of a large-scale superconducting qubits quantum computer, it’s still a guess, and these estimates could be off quite a bit.

A proper scare: Chen’s algorithm

On the algorithmic side, we might not only see improvements to existing quantum algorithms, but also the discovery of completely new quantum algorithms. April 2024, Yilei Chen published a preprint claiming to have found such a new quantum algorithm to solve certain lattice problems, which are close, but not the same as those we rely on for the post-quantum cryptography we deploy. This caused a proper stir: even if it couldn’t attack our post-quantum algorithms today, could Chen’s algorithm be improved? To get a sense for potential improvements, you need to understand what the algorithm is really doing on a higher level. With Chen’s algorithm that’s hard, as it’s very complex, much more so than Shor’s quantum algorithm that breaks RSA. So it took some time for experts to start seeing limitations to Chen’s approach, and in fact, after ten days they discovered a fundamental bug in the algorithm: the approach doesn’t work. Crisis averted.

What to take from this? Optimistically, this is business as usual for cryptography, and lattices are in a better shape now as one avenue of attack turned out to be a dead end. Realistically, it is a reminder that we have a lot of eggs in the lattices basket. As we’ll see later, presently there isn’t a real alternative that works everywhere.

Proponents of quantum key distribution (QKD) might chime in that QKD solves exactly that by being secure thanks to the laws of nature. Well, there are some asterixes to put on that claim, but more fundamentally no one has figured out how to scale QKD beyond point-to-point connections, as we argue in this blog post .

It’s good to speculate about what cryptography might be broken by a completely new attack, but let’s not forget the matter at hand: a lot of cryptography is going to be broken by quantum computers for sure. Q-day is coming; the question is when.

Is Q-day always fifteen years away?

If you've been working on or around cryptography and security long enough, then you have probably heard that "Q-day is X years away" every year for the last several years. This can make it feel like Q-day is always "some time in the future" — until we put such a claim in the proper context.

What do experts think?

Since 2019, the Global Risk Institute has performed a yearly survey amongst experts, asking how probable it is that RSA-2048 will be broken within 5, 10, 15, 20 or 30 years. These are the results for 2024 , whose interviews happened before Willow’s release and Gidney’s breakthrough.

Global Risk Institute expert survey results from 2024 on the likelihood of a quantum computer breaking RSA-2048 within different timelines.

As the middle column in this chart shows, well over half of the interviewed experts thought there was at least a ~50% chance that a quantum computer will break RSA-2048 within 15 years. Let’s look up the historical answers from 2019 , 2020 , 2021 , 2022 , and 2023 . Here we plot the likelihood for Q-day within 15 years (of the time of the interview):

Historical answers in the quantum threat timeline reports for the chance of Q-day within 15 years.

This shows that answers are slowly trending to more certainty, but at the rate we would expect? With six years of answers, we can plot how consistent the predictions are over a year: does the 15-year estimate for 2019 match the 10-year estimate for 2024?

Historical answers in the quantum threat timeline report over the years on the date of Q-day. The x-axis is the alleged year for Q-day and the y-axis shows the fraction of interviewed experts that think it’s at least ~50% (left) or 70% (right) likely to happen then.

If we ask experts when Q-day could be with about even odds (graph on the left), then they mostly keep saying the same thing over the years: yes, could be 15 years away. However, if we press for more certainty, and ask for Q-day with >70% probability (graph on the right), then the experts are mostly consistent over the years. For instance: one-fifth thought 2034 both in the 2019 and 2024 interviews.

So, if you want a consistent answer from an expert, don’t ask them when Q-day could be, but when it’s probably there. Now, it’s good fun to guess about Q-day, but the honest answer is that no one really knows for sure: there are just too many unknowns. And in the end, the date of Q-day is far less important than the deadlines set by regulators.

What action do regulators take?

We can also look at the timelines of various regulators. In 2022, the National Security Agency (NSA) released their CNSA 2.0 guidelines , which has deadlines between 2030 and 2033 for migrating to post-quantum cryptography. Also in 2022, the US federal government set 2035 as the target to have the United States fully migrated, from which the new administration hasn’t deviated. In 2024 Australia set 2030 as their aggressive deadline to migrate. Early 2025, the UK NCSC matched the common 2035 as the deadline for the United Kingdom. Mid-2025, the European Union published their roadmap with 2030 and 2035 as deadlines depending on the application.

Far from all national regulators have provided post-quantum migration timelines, but those that do generally stick to the 2030–2035 timeframe.

When is Q-day?

So when will quantum computers start causing trouble? Whether it’s 2034 or 2050, for sure it will be too soon. The immense success of cryptography over fifty years means it’s all around us now, from dishwasher, to pacemaker, to satellite. Most upgrades will be easy, and fit naturally in the product’s lifecycle, but there will be a long tail of difficult and costly upgrades.

Now, let’s take a look at the migration to post-quantum cryptography.

Mitigating the quantum threat: two migrations

To help prioritize, it is important to understand that there is a big difference in the difficulty, impact, and urgency of the post-quantum migration for the different kinds of cryptography required to create secure connections. In fact, for most organizations there will be two post-quantum migrations: key agreement and signatures / certificates. Let’s explain this for the case of creating a secure connection when visiting a website in a browser.

Already post-quantum secure: symmetric cryptography

The cryptographic workhorse of a connection is a symmetric cipher such as AES-GCM. It’s what you would think of when thinking of cryptography: both parties, in this case the browser and server, have a shared key, and they encrypt / decrypt their messages with the same key. Unless you have that key, you can’t read anything, or modify anything.

The good news is that symmetric ciphers, such as AES-GCM , are already post-quantum secure. There is a common misconception that Grover’s quantum algorithm requires us to double the length of symmetric keys. On closer inspection of the algorithm, it’s clear that it is not practical . The way NIST , the US National Institute for Standards and Technology (who have been spearheading the standardization of post-quantum cryptography) defines their post-quantum security levels is very telling. They define a specific security level by saying the scheme should be as hard to crack using either a classical or quantum computer as an existing symmetric cipher as follows:

Level Definition, as least as hard to break as … Example 1 To recover the key of AES-128 by exhaustive search ML-KEM-512, SLH-DSA-128s 2 To find a collision in SHA256 by exhaustive search ML-DSA-44 3 To recover the key of AES-192 by exhaustive search ML-KEM-768, ML-DSA-65 4 To find a collision in SHA384 by exhaustive search 5 To recover the key of AES-256 by exhaustive search ML-KEM-1024, SLH-DSA-256s, ML-DSA-87

NIST PQC security levels, higher is harder to break (“more secure”). The examples ML-DSA, SLH-DSA and ML-KEM are covered below.

There are good intentions behind suggesting doubling the key lengths of symmetric cryptography. In many use cases, the extra cost is not that high, and it mitigates any theoretical risk completely. Scaling symmetric cryptography is cheap: double the bits is typically far less than half the cost. So on the surface, it is simple advice.

But if we insist on AES-256, it seems only logical to insist on NIST PQC level 5 for the public key cryptography as well. The problem is that public key cryptography does not scale very well. Depending on the scheme, going from level 1 to level 5 typically more than doubles data usage and CPU cost. As we’ll see, deploying post-quantum signatures at level 1 is already painful, and deploying them at level 5 is debilitating.

But more importantly, organizations only have limited resources. We wouldn’t want an organization to prioritize upgrading AES-128 at the cost of leaving the definitely quantum-vulnerable RSA around.

First migration: key agreement

Symmetric ciphers are not enough on their own: how do I know which key to use when visiting a website for the first time? The browser can’t just send a random key, as everyone listening in would see that key as well. You’d think it’s impossible, but there is some clever math to solve this, so that the browser and server can agree on a shared key. Such a scheme is called a key agreement mechanism, and is performed in the TLS handshake . In 2024 almost all traffic is secured with X25519 , a Diffie–Hellman-style key agreement, but its security is completely broken by Shor’s algorithm on a quantum computer. Thus, any communication secured today with Diffie–Hellman, when stored, can be decrypted in the future by a quantum computer.

This makes it urgent to upgrade key agreement today. Luckily post-quantum key agreement is relatively straight-forward to deploy, and as we saw before, half the requests with Cloudflare end 2025 are already secured with post-quantum key agreement!

Second migration: signatures / certificates

The key agreement allows secure agreement on a key, but there is a big gap: we do not know with whom we agreed on the key. If we only do key agreement, an attacker in the middle can do separate key agreements with the browser and server, and re-encrypt any exchanged messages. To prevent this we need one final ingredient: authentication.

This is achieved using signatures. When visiting a website, say cloudflare.com , the web server presents a certificate signed by a certification authority (CA) that vouches that the public key in that certificate is controlled by cloudflare.com . In turn, the web server signs the handshake and shared key using the private key corresponding to the public key in the certificate. This allows the client to be sure that they’ve done a key agreement with cloudflare.com .

RSA and ECDSA are commonly used traditional signature schemes today. Again, Shor’s algorithm makes short work of them, allowing a quantum attacker to forge any signature. That means that an attacker with a quantum computer can impersonate (and MitM ) any website for which we accept non post-quantum certificates.

This attack can only be performed after quantum computers are able to crack RSA / ECDSA. This makes upgrading signature schemes for TLS on the face of it less urgent, as we only need to have everyone migrated before Q-day rolls around. Unfortunately, we will see that migration to post-quantum signatures is much more difficult, and will require more time.

Progress timeline

Before we dive into the technical challenges of migrating the Internet to post-quantum cryptography, let’s have a look at how we got here, and what to expect in the coming years. Let’s start with how post-quantum cryptography came to be.

Origin of post-quantum cryptography

Physicists Feynman and Manin independently proposed quantum computers around 1980 . It took another 14 years before Shor published his algorithm attacking RSA / ECC. Most post-quantum cryptography predates Shor’s famous algorithm.

There are various branches of post-quantum cryptography, of which the most prominent are lattice-based, hash-based, multivariate, code-based, and isogeny-based. Except for isogeny-based cryptography, none of these were initially conceived as post-quantum cryptography. In fact, early code-based and hash-based schemes are contemporaries of RSA, being proposed in the 1970s, and comfortably predate the publication of Shor’s algorithm in 1994. Also, the first multivariate scheme from 1988 is comfortably older than Shor’s algorithm. It is a nice coincidence that the most successful branch, lattice-based cryptography, is Shor’s closest contemporary, being proposed in 1996 . For comparison, elliptic curve cryptography, which is widely used today, was first proposed in 1985.

In the years after the publication of Shor’s algorithm, cryptographers took measure of the existing cryptography: what’s clearly broken, and what could be post-quantum secure? In 2006, the first annual International Workshop on Post-Quantum Cryptography took place. From that conference, an introductory text was prepared , which holds up rather well as an introduction to the field. A notable caveat is the demise of the Rainbow signature scheme. In that same year, 2006, the elliptic-curve key-agreement X25519 was proposed , which now secures the majority of Internet connections, either on its own or as a hybrid with the post-quantum ML-KEM-768.

NIST completes the first generation of PQC standards

Ten years later, in 2016, NIST , the US National Institute of Standards and Technology, launched a public competition to standardize post-quantum cryptography. They used a similar open format as was used to standardize AES in 2001, and SHA3 in 2012. Anyone can participate by submitting schemes and evaluating the proposals. Cryptographers from all over the world submitted algorithms. To focus attention, the list of submissions were whittled down over three rounds. From the original 82, based on public feedback, eight made it into the final round. From those eight, in 2022, NIST chose to pick four to standardize first : one KEM (for key agreement) and three signature schemes.

Old name New name Branch Kyber ML-KEM ( FIPS 203 ) Module-lattice based Key-Encapsulation Mechanism Standard Lattice-based Dilithium ML-DSA ( FIPS 204 ) Module-lattice based Digital Signature Standard Lattice-based SPHINCS+ SLH-DSA ( FIPS 205 ) Stateless Hash-Based Digital Signature Standard Hash-based Falcon FN-DSA (not standardised yet) FFT over NTRU lattices Digital Signature Standard Lattice-based

The final standards for the first three have been published August 2024. FN-DSA is late and we’ll discuss that later.

ML-KEM is the only post-quantum key agreement standardised now, and despite some occasional difficulty with its larger key sizes, it’s mostly a drop-in upgrade.

The situation is rather different with the signatures: it’s quite telling that NIST chose to pursue standardising three already. And there are even more signatures set to be standardized in the future . The reason is that none of the proposed signatures are close to ideal. In short, they all have much larger keys and signatures than we’re used to.

From a security standpoint SLH-DSA is the most conservative choice, but also the worst performer. For public key and signature sizes, FN-DSA is as good as it gets for these three, but it is difficult to implement signing safely because of floating-point arithmetic. Due to FN-DSA’s limited applicability and design complexity, NIST chose to focus on the other three schemes first.

This leaves ML-DSA as the default pick. More in depth comparisons are included below.

Adoption of PQC in protocol standards

Having NIST’s standards is not enough. It’s also required to standardize the way the new algorithms are used in higher level protocols. In many cases, such as key agreement in TLS, this can be as simple as assigning an identifier to the new algorithms. In other cases, such as DNSSEC , it requires a bit more thought. Many working groups at the IETF have been preparing for years for the arrival of NIST’s final standards, and we expected many protocol integrations to be finalized soon after, before the end of 2024. That was too optimistic: some are done, but many are not finished yet.

Let’s start with the good news and look at what is done.

The hybrid TLS key agreement X25519MLKEM768 that combines X25519 and ML-KEM-768 (more about it later) is ready to use and is indeed quite widely deployed. Other protocols are likewise adopting ML-KEM in a hybrid mode of operation, such as IPsec , which is ready to go for simple setups. (For certain setups, there is a litle wrinkle that still needs to be figured out. We’ll cover that in a future blog post.) It might be surprising that the corresponding RFCs have not been published yet. Registering a key agreement to TLS or IPsec does not require an RFC though. In both cases, the RFC is still being pursued to avoid confusion for those that would expect an RFC, and for TLS it’s required to mark the key agreement as recommended.

For signatures, ML-DSA’s integration in X.509 certificates and TLS are good to go. The former is a freshly minted RFC, and the latter doesn’t require one.

Now, for the bad news. At the time of writing, October 2025, the IETF hasn’t locked down how to do hybrid certificates: certificates where both a post-quantum and a traditional signature scheme are combined. But it’s close. We hope this’ll be figured out early 2026.

But if it’s just assigning some identifiers, what’s the cause of the delay? Mostly it’s about choice. Let’s start with the choices that had to be made in ML-DSA.

ML-DSA delays: much ado about prehashing and private key formats

The two major topics of discussion for ML-DSA certificates were prehashing and the private key format.

Prehashing is where one part of the system hashes the message, and another creates the final signatures. This is useful, if you don’t want to send a big file to an HSM to sign. Early drafts of ML-DSA support prehashing with SHAKE256, but that was not obvious. In the final version of ML-DSA, NIST included two variants: regular ML-DSA, and an explicitly prehashed version, where you are allowed to choose any hash. Having different variants is not ideal, as users will have to choose which one to pick; not all software might support all variants; and testing/validation has to be done for all. It’s not controversial to want to pick just one variant, but the issue is which . After plenty of debate, regular ML-DSA was chosen.

The second matter is private key forma t. Because of the way that candidates are compared on performance benchmarks, it looks good for the original ML-DSA submission to cache some computation in the private key. This means that the private key is larger (several kilobytes) than it needs to be and requires more validation steps. It was suggested to cut the private key down to its bare essentials: just a 32-byte seed. For the final standard, NIST decided to allow both the seed and the original larger private key. This is not ideal : better stick to one of the two. In this case, the IETF wasn’t able to make a choice, and even added a third option: a pair of both the seed and expanded private key. Technically almost everyone agreed that seed is the superior choice, but the reason it wasn’t palatable is that some vendors already created keys for which they didn’t keep the seed around. Yes, we already have post-quantum legacy. It took almost a year to make these two choices.

Hybrids require many choices

To define an ML-DSA hybrid signature scheme, there are many more choices to make. With which traditional scheme to combine ML-DSA? What security levels on both sides. Then we also need to make choices for both schemes: which private key format to use? Which hash to use with ECDSA? Hybrids have new questions of their own. Do we allow reuse of the keys in the hybrid, and for that, do we want to prevent stripping attacks? Also, the question of prehashing returns with a third option: prehash on the hybrid level.

The October 2025 draft for ML-DSA hybrid signatures contains 18 variants, down from 26 a year earlier. Again, everyone agrees that that is too much, but it’s been hard to whittle it down further. To help end-users choose, a short list was added, which started with three options, and of course grew itself to six . Of those, we think MLDSA44-ECDSA-P256-SHA256 will see wide support and use on the Internet.

Now, let’s return to key agreement for which the standards have been set.

TLS stacks get support for ML-KEM

The next step is software support. Not all ecosystems can move at the same speed, but we’ve seen major adoption of post-quantum key agreement to counter store-now/decrypt-later already. Recent versions of all major browsers, and many TLS libraries and platforms, notably OpenSSL, Go, and recent Apple OSes have enabled X25519MLKEM768 by default. We keep an overview here .

Again, for TLS there is a big difference again between key agreement and signatures. For key agreement, the server and client can add and enable support for post-quantum key agreement independently. Once enabled on both sides, TLS negotiation will use post-quantum key agreement. We go into detail on TLS negotiation in this blog post . If your product just uses TLS, your store-now/decrypt-now problem could be solved by a simple software update of the TLS library.

Post-quantum TLS certificates are more of a hassle. Unless you control both ends, you’ll need to install two certificates: one post-quantum certificate for the new clients, and a traditional one for the old clients. If you aren’t using automated issuance of certificates yet, this might be a good reason to check that out . TLS allows the client to signal which signature schemes it supports so that the server can choose to serve a post-quantum certificate only to those clients that support it. Unfortunately, although almost all TLS libraries support setting up multiple certificates, not all servers expose that configuration. If they do, it will still require a configuration change in most cases. (Although undoubtedly caddy will do it for you.)

Talking about post-quantum certificates: it will take some time before Certification Authorities (CAs) can issue them. Their HSMs will first need (hardware) support, which then will need to be audited. Also, the CA/Browser forum needs to approve the use of the new algorithms. Root programs have different opinions about timelines. From the grapevine, we hear one of the root programs is preparing a pilot to accept one-year ML-DSA-87 certificates, perhaps even before the end of 2025. A CA/Browser forum ballot is being drafted to support this. Chrome on the other hand, prefers to solve the large certificate issue first. For the early movers, the audits are likely to be the bottleneck, as there will be a lot of submissions after the publication of the NIST standards. Although we’ll see the first post-quantum certificates in 2026, it’s unlikely they will be broadly available or trusted by all browsers before 2027.

We are in an interesting in-between time, where a lot of Internet traffic is protected by post-quantum key agreement, but not a single public post-quantum certificate is used.

The search continues for more schemes

NIST is not quite done standardizing post-quantum cryptography. There are two more post-quantum competitions running: round 4 and the signatures onramp.

Round 4 winner: HQC

NIST only standardized one post-quantum key agreement so far: ML-KEM. They’d like to have a second one, a backup KEM, not based on lattices in case those turn out to be weaker than expected. To find it, they extended the original competition with a fourth round to pick a backup KEM among the finalists. In March 2025, HQC was selected to be standardized.

HQC performs much worse than ML-KEM on every single metric. HQC-1, the lowest security level variant, requires 7kB of data on the wire. This is almost double the 3kB required for ML-KEM-1024, the highest security level variant. There is a similar gap in CPU performance. Also HQC scales worse with security level: where ML-KEM-1024 is about double the cost of ML-KEM-512, the highest security level of HQC requires three times the data (21kB!) and more than four times the compute.

What about the security? To hedge against gradually improved attacks, ML-KEM-768 has a clear edge over HQC-1, it performs much better, and it has a huge security margin at level 3 compared to level 1. What about leaps? Both ML-KEM and HQC use a similar algebraic structure on top of plain lattices and codes respectively: it is not inconceivable that a breakthrough there could apply to both. Now, also without the algebraic structure, codes and lattices feel related. We’re well into speculation: a catastrophic attack on lattices might not affect codes, but it wouldn’t be surprising too if it did. After all, RSA and ECC that are more dissimilar are both broken by quantum computers.

There might still be peace of mind to keep HQC around just in case. Here, we’d like to share an anecdote from the chaotic week when it was not clear yet that Chen’s quantum algorithm against lattices was flawed. What to replace ML-KEM with if it would be affected? HQC was briefly considered, but it was clear that an adjusted variant of ML-KEM would still be much more performant.

Stepping back: that we’re looking for a second efficient KEM is a luxury position. If I were granted a wish for a new post-quantum scheme, I wouldn’t ask for a better KEM, but for a better signature scheme. Let’s see if I get lucky.

Signatures onramp

In late 2022, after announcing the first four picks, NIST also called a new competition, dubbed the signatures onramp, to find additional signature schemes . The competition has two goals. The first is hedging against cryptanalytic breakthroughs against lattice-based cryptography. NIST would like to standardize a signature that performs better than SLH-DSA (both in size and compute), but is not based on lattices. Secondly, they’re looking for a signature scheme that might do well in use cases where the current roster doesn’t do well: we will discuss those at length later on in this post.

In July 2023, NIST posted the 40 submissions they received for a first round of public review. The cryptographic community got to work, and as is quite normal for a first round, many of the schemes were broken within a week. By February 2024, ten submissions were broken completely, and several others were weakened drastically. Out of the standing candidates, in October 2024, NIST selected 14 submissions for the second round.

A year ago, we wrote a blog post covering these 14 submissions in great detail. The short of it: there has been amazing progress on post-quantum signature schemes. We will touch briefly upon them later on, and give some updates on the advances since last year. It is worth mentioning that just like the main post-quantum competition, the selection process will take many years. It is unlikely that any of these onramp signature schemes will be standardized before 2028 — if they’re not broken in the first place. That means that although they’re very welcome in the future, we can’t trust that better signature schemes will solve our problems today. As Eric Rescorla, the editor of TLS 1.3, writes : “You go to war with the algorithms you have, not the ones you wish you had.”

With that in mind, let's look at the progress of deployments.

Migrating the Internet to post-quantum key agreement

Now that we have the big picture, let’s dive into some finer details about this X25519MLKEM768 that’s widely deployed now.

First the post-quantum part. ML-KEM was submitted under the name CRYSTALS-Kyber . Even though it’s a US standard, its designers work in industry and academia across France, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Canada, China, and the United States. Let’s have a look at its performance.

ML-KEM versus X25519

Today the vast majority of clients use the traditional key agreement X25519. Let’s compare that to ML-KEM.

Size and CPU compared between X25519 and ML-KEM. Performance varies considerably by hardware platform and implementation constraints, and should be taken as a rough indication only.

ML-KEM-512, -768 and -1024 aim to be as resistant to (quantum) attack as AES-128, -192 and -256 respectively. Even at the AES-128 level, ML-KEM is much bigger than X25519, requiring 800+768=1,568 bytes over the wire, whereas X25519 requires a mere 64 bytes.

On the other hand, even ML-KEM-1024 is typically significantly faster than X25519, although this can vary quite a bit depending on your platform and implementation.

ML-KEM-768 and X25519

We are not taking advantage of that speed boost just yet. Like many other early adopters, we like to play it safe and deploy a hybrid key-agreement combining X25519 and ML-KEM-768. This combination might surprise you for two reasons.

Why combine X25519 (“128 bits of security”) with ML-KEM-768 (“192 bits of security”)? Why bother with the non post-quantum X25519?

The apparent security level mismatch is a hedge against improvements in cryptanalysis in lattice-based cryptography. There is a lot of trust in the (non post-quantum) security of X25519: matching AES-128 is more than enough. Although we are comfortable in the security of ML-KEM-512 today, over the coming decades cryptanalysis could improve. Thus, we’d like to keep a margin for now.

The inclusion of X25519 has two reasons. First, there is always a remote chance that a breakthrough renders all variants of ML-KEM insecure. In that case, X25519 still provides non-post-quantum security, and our post-quantum migration didn’t make things worse.

More important is that we do not only worry about attacks on the algorithm, but also on the implementation. A noteworthy example where we dodged a bullet is that of KyberSlash , a timing attack that affected many implementations of Kyber (an earlier version of ML-KEM), including our own . Luckily KyberSlash does not affect Kyber as it is used in TLS. A similar implementation mistake that would actually affect TLS, is likely to require an active attacker. In that case, the likely aim of the attacker wouldn’t be to decrypt data decades down the line, but steal a cookie or other token, or inject a payload. Including X25519 prevents such an attack.

So how well do ML-KEM-768 and X25519 together perform in practice?

Performance and protocol ossification

Browser experiments

Being well aware of potential compatibility and performance issues, Google started a first experiment with post-quantum cryptography back in 2016, the same year NIST started their competition. This was followed up by a second larger joint experiment by Cloudflare and Google in 2018. We tested two different hybrid post-quantum key agreements: CECPQ2, which is a combination of the lattice-based NTRU-HRSS and X25519, and CECPQ2b, a combination of the isogeny-based SIKE and again X25519. NTRU-HRSS is very similar to ML-KEM in size, but is computationally somewhat more taxing on the client-side. SIKE on the other hand, has very small keys, is computationally very expensive, and was completely broken in 2022. With respect to TLS handshake times, X25519+NTRU-HRSS performed very well.

Unfortunately, a small but significant fraction of clients experienced broken connections with NTRU-HRSS. The reason: the size of the NTRU-HRSS keyshares. In the past, when creating a TLS connection, the first message sent by the client, the so-called ClientHello, almost always fit within a single network packet. The TLS specification allows for a larger ClientHello, however no one really made use of that. Thus, protocol ossification strikes again as there are some middleboxes, load-balancers, and other software that tacitly assume the ClientHello always fits in a single packet.

Long road to 50%

Over the subsequent years, we kept experimenting with PQ, switching to Kyber in 2022, and ML-KEM in 2024. Chrome did a great job reaching out to vendors whose products were incompatible . If it were not for these compatibility issues, we would’ve likely seen Chrome ramp up post-quantum key agreement five years earlier. It took until March 2024 before Chrome felt comfortable enough to enable post-quantum key agreement by default on Desktop. After that many other clients, and all major browsers, have joined Chrome in enabling post-quantum key agreement by default. An incomplete timeline:

July 2016 Chrome’s first experiment with PQ (CECPQ) June 2018 Cloudflare / Google experiment (CECPQ2) October 2022 Cloudflare enables PQ by default server side November 2023 Chrome ramps up PQ to 10% on Desktop March 2024 Chrome enables PQ by default on Desktop August 2024 Go enables PQ by default November 2024 Chrome enables PQ by default on Android and Firefox on Desktop. April 2025 OpenSSL enables PQ by default October 2025 Apple is rolling out PQ by default with the release of iOS / iPadOS / macOS 26.

It’s noteworthy that there is a gap between Chrome enabling PQ on Desktop and on Android. Although ML-KEM doesn’t have a large performance impact, as seen in the graphs, it’s certainly not negligible, especially on the long tail of slower connections more prevalent on mobile, and it required more consideration to proceed.

But we’re finally here now: over 50% (and rising!) of human traffic is protected against store-now/decrypt-later, making post-quantum key agreement the new security baseline for the Web.

Browsers are one side of the equation, what about servers?

Server-side support

Back in 2022 we enabled post-quantum key agreement server side for basically all customers. Google did the same for most of their servers (except GCP) in 2023. Since then many have followed. Jan Schaumann has been posting regular scans of the top 100k domains. In his September 2025 post, he reports 39% support PQ now, up from 28% only six months earlier. In his survey, we see not only support rolling out on large service providers, such as Amazon, Fastly, Squarespace, Google, and Microsoft, but also a trickle of self-hosted servers adding support hosted at Hetzner and OVHcloud.

This is the publicly accessible web. What about servers behind a service like Cloudflare?

Support at origins

In September 2023 , we added support for our customers to enable post-quantum key agreement on connections from Cloudflare to their origins. That’s connection (3) in the following diagram:

Typical connection flow when a visitor requests an uncached page.

Back in 2023 only 0.5% of origins supported post-quantum key agreement. Through 2024 that hasn’t changed much. This year, in 2025, we see support slowly pick up with software support rolling out, and we’re now at 3.7%.

Fraction of origins that support the post-quantum key agreement X25519MLKEM768.

3.7% doesn’t sound impressive at all compared to the previous 50% and 39% for clients and public servers respectively, but it’s nothing to scoff at. There is much more diversity in origins than there are in clients: many more people have to do something to make that number move up. But it’s still a more than seven-fold increase, and let’s not forget that back in 2024 we celebrated reaching 1.8% of client support.For customers, origins aren’t always easy to upgrade at all. Does that mean missing out on post-quantum security? No, not necessarily: you can secure the connection between Cloudflare and your origin by setting up Cloudflare Tunnel as a sidecar to your origin.

Ossification

Support is all well and good, but as we saw with browser experiments, protocol ossification is a big concern. What does it look like with origins? Well, it depends.

There are two ways to enable post-quantum key agreement: the fast way, and the slow but safer way. In both cases, if the origin doesn’t support post-quantum, they’ll fall back safely to traditional key agreement. We explain the details in this blog post , but in short, in the fast way we send the post-quantum keys immediately, and in the safer way we postpone it by one roundtrip using HelloRetryRequest. All major browsers use the fast way.

We have been regularly scanning all origins to see what they support. The good news is that all origins supported the safe but slow method. The fast method didn’t fare as well, as we found that 0.05% of connections would break. That’s too high to enable the fast method by default. We did enable PQ to origins using the safer method by default for all non-enterprise customers and enterprise customers can opt in.

We are not satisfied though until it’s fast and enabled for everyone. That’s why we’ll automatically enable post-quantum to origins using the fast method for all customers, if our scans show it’s safe.

Internal connections

So far all the connections we’ve been talking about are between Cloudflare and external parties. There are also a lot of internal connections within Cloudflare (marked 2 in the two diagrams above.) In 2023 we made a big push to upgrade our internal connections to post-quantum key agreement. Compared to all the other post-quantum efforts we pursue, this has been, by far, the biggest job: we asked every engineering team in the company to stop what they’re doing; take stock of the data and connections that their products secure; and upgrade them to post-quantum key agreement. In most cases the upgrade was simple. In fact, many teams were already upgraded by pulling in software updates. Still, figuring out that you’re already done can take quite some time! On a positive note, we didn’t see any performance or ossification issues in this push.

We have upgraded the majority of internal connections, but a long tail remains, which we continue to work on. The most important connection that we didn’t get to upgrade in 2023 is the connection between WARP client and Cloudflare. In September 2025 we upgraded it , by moving from Wireguard to QUIC.j

Outlook

As we’ve seen, post-quantum key agreement, despite initial trouble with protocol ossification, has been straightforward to deploy. In the vast majority of cases it’s an uneventful software update. And with 50% deployment (and rising), it’s the new security baseline for the Internet.

Let’s turn to the second, more difficult migration.

Migrating the Internet to post-quantum signatures

Now, we’ll turn our attention to upgrading the signatures used on the Internet.

The zoo of post-quantum signatures

We wrote a long deep dive in the field of post-quantum signature schemes last year, November 2024. Most of that is still up-to-date, but there have been some exciting developments. Here we’ll just go over some highlights and some exciting updates of last year.

Let’s start by sizing up the post-quantum signatures we have available today at the AES-128 security level: ML-DSA-44 and the two variants of SLH-DSA. We use ML-DSA-44 as the baseline, as that’s the scheme that’s going to see the most widespread use initially. As a comparison, we also include the venerable Ed25519 and RSA-2048 in wide use today, as well as FN-DSA-512 which will be standardised soon and a sample of nine for TLS promising signature schemes from the signatures onramp.

Comparison of various signature schemes at the security level of AES-128. CPU times vary significantly by platform and implementation constraints and should be taken as a rough indication only. ⚠️ FN-DSA signing time when using fast but dangerous floating-point arithmetic — see warning below. ⚠️ SQISign signing is not timing side-channel secure.

It is immediately clear that none of the post-quantum signature schemes comes even close to being a drop-in replacement for Ed25519 (which is comparable to ECDSA P-256) as most of the signatures are simply much bigger. The exceptions are SQISign, MAYO, SNOVA, and UOV from the onramp, but they’re far from ideal. MAYO, SNOVA, and UOV have large public keys, and SQISign requires a great amount of computation.

Be careful with FN-DSA

Looking ahead a bit: the best of the first competition seems to be FN-DSA-512. FN-DSA-512’s signatures and public key together are only 1,563 bytes, with somewhat reasonable signing time. FN-DSA has an achilles heel though — for acceptable signing performance, it requires fast floating-point arithmetic. Without it, signing is about 20 times slower. But speed is not enough, as the floating-point arithmetic has to run in constant time — without it, the FN-DSA private key can be recovered by timing signature creation. Writing safe FN-DSA implementations has turned out to be quite challenging, which makes FN-DSA dangerous when signatures are generated on the fly, such as in a TLS handshake. It is good to stress that this only affects signing. FN-DSA verification does not require floating-point arithmetic (and during verification there wouldn’t be a private key to leak anyway.)

There are many signatures on the web

The biggest pain-point of migrating the Internet to post-quantum signatures, is that there are a lot of signatures even in a single connection. When you visit this very website for the first time, we send five signatures and two public keys.

The majority of these are for the certificate chain: the CA signs the intermediate certificate, which signs the leaf certificate, which in turn signs the TLS transcript to prove the authenticity of the server. If you’re keeping count: we’re still two signatures short.

These are for SCTs required for certificate transparency . Certificate transparency (CT) is a key, but lesser known, part of the Web PKI , the ecosystem that secures browser connections. Its goal is to publicly log every certificate issued, so that misissuances can be detected after the fact. It’s the system that’s behind crt.sh and Cloudflare Radar . CT has shown its value once more very recently by surfacing a rogue certificate for 1.1.1.1 .

Certificate transparency works by having independent parties run CT logs. Before issuing a certificate, a CA must first submit it to at least two different CT logs. An SCT is a signature of a CT log that acts as a proof, a receipt, that the certificate has been logged.

Tailoring signature schemes

There are two aspects of how a signature can be used that are worthwhile to highlight: whether the public key is included with the signature, and whether the signature is online or offline.

For the SCTs and the signature of the root on the intermediate, the public key is not transmitted during the handshake. Thus, for those, a signature scheme with smaller signatures but larger public keys, such as MAYO, SNOVA, or UOV, would be particularly well-suited. For the other signatures, the public key is included, and it’s more important to minimize the sizes of the combined public key and signature.

The handshake signature is the only signature that is created online — all the other signatures are created ahead of time. The handshake signature is created and verified only once, whereas the other signatures are typically verified many times by different clients. This means that for the handshake signature, it’s advantageous to balance signing and verification time which are both in the hot path, whereas for the other signatures having better verification time at the cost of slower signing is worthwhile. This is one of the advantages RSA still enjoys over elliptic curve signatures today.

Putting together different signature schemes is a fun puzzle, but it also comes with some drawbacks. Using multiple different schemes increases the attack surface because an algorithmic or implementation vulnerability in one compromises the whole. Also, the whole ecosystem needs to implement and optimize multiple algorithms, which is a significant burden.

Putting it together

So, what are some reasonable combinations to try?

With NIST’s current picks

With the draft standards available today, we do not have a lot of options.

If we simply switch to ML-DSA-44 for all signatures, we’re adding 15kB of data that needs to be transmitted from the server to the client during the TLS handshake. Is that a lot? Probably. We will address that later on.

If we wait a bit and replace all but the handshake signature with FN-DSA-512, we’re looking at adding only 7kB. That’s much better, but I have to repeat that it’s difficult to implement FN-DSA-512 signing safely without timing side channels, and there is a good chance we’ll shoot ourselves in the foot if we’re not careful. Another way to shoot ourselves in the foot today is with stateful hash-based signatures, as we explain here . All in all, FN-DSA-512 and stateful hash-based signatures tempt us with a similar and clear performance benefit over ML-DSA-44, but are difficult to use safely.

Signatures on the horizon

There are some promising new signature schemes submitted to the NIST onramp.

Purely looking at sizes, SQISign I is the clear winner, even beating RSA-2048. Unfortunately, the computation required for signing, and crucially verification, are too high. SQISign is in a worse position than FN-DSA with implementation security: it’s very complicated and it’s unclear how to perform signing in constant time. For niche applications, SQISign might be useful, but for general adoption verification times need to improve significantly, even if that requires a larger signature. Over the last few years there has been amazing progress in improving verification time; simplifying the algorithm; and implementation security for (variants of) SQISign. They’re not there yet, but the gap has shrunk much more than we’d have expected. If the pace of improvement holds, then a future SQISign could well be viable for TLS.

One conservative contender is UOV (unbalanced oil and vinegar) . It is an old multivariate scheme with a large public key (66.5kB), but small signatures (96 bytes). Over the decades, there have been many attempts to add some structure to UOV public keys, to get a better balance between public key and signature size. Many of these so-called structured multivariate schemes, which includes Rainbow and GeMMS, unfortunately have been broken dramatically “with a laptop over the weekend” . MAYO and SNOVA, which we’ll get to in a bit, are the latest attempts at structured multivariate. UOV itself has remained mostly unscathed. Surprisingly in 2025, Lars Ran found a completely new “wedges” attack on UOV. It doesn’t affect UOV much, although SNOVA and MAYO are hit harder. Why the attack is noteworthy, is that it’s based on a relatively simple idea: it is surprising it wasn’t found before. Now, getting back to performance: if we combine UOV for the root and SCTs with ML-DSA-44 for the others, we’re looking at only 10kB — close to FN-DSA-512.

Now, let’s to the main event:

The fight between MAYO versus SNOVA

Looking at the roster today, MAYO and particularly SNOVA look great from a performance standpoint. Last year, SNOVA and MAYO were closer in performance, but they have diverged quite a bit.

MAYO is designed by the cryptographer that broke Rainbow . As a structured multivariate scheme, its security requires careful scrutiny, but its utility (assuming it is not broken) is very appealing. MAYO allows for a fine-grained tradeoff between signature and public key size. For the submission, to keep things simple, the authors proposed two concrete variants: MAYO one with balanced signature (454 bytes) and public key (1.4kB) sizes, and MAYO two that has signatures of 216 bytes, while keeping the public key manageable at 4.3kB. Verification times are excellent, while signing times are somewhat slower than ECDSA, but far better than RSA. Combining both variants in the obvious way, we’re only looking at 4.3kB. These numbers are a bit higher than last year, as MAYO adjusted its parameters again slightly to account for newly discovered attacks.

Over the competition, SNOVA has been hit harder by attacks than MAYO. SNOVA’s response has been more aggressive: instead of just tweaking parameters to adjust, they have also made larger changes to the internals of the scheme, to counter the attacks and to get a performance improvement to boot. Combining SNOVA (37,17,16,2) and SNOVA (24,5,23,4) in the obvious way, we’re looking at adding just an amazing 2.1kB.

We see a face-off shaping up between the risky but much smaller SNOVA, and the conservative but slower MAYO. Zooming out, both have very welcome performance, and both are too risky to deploy now. Ran’s new wedges attack is an example that the field of multivariate cryptanalysis still holds surprises, and needs more eyes and time. It’s too soon to pick a winner between SNOVA and MAYO: let them continue to compete. Even if they turn out to be secure, neither is likely to be standardized 2029, which means we cannot rely on them for the initial migration to post-quantum authentication.

Stepping back, is the 15kB for ML-DSA-44 actually that bad?

Do we really care about the extra bytes?

On average, around 18 million TLS connections are established with Cloudflare per second. Upgrading each to ML-DSA, would take 2.1Tbps, which is 0.5% of our current total network capacity. No problem so far. The question is how these extra bytes affect performance.

It will take 15kB extra to swap in ML-DSA-44. That’s a lot compared to the typical handshake today, but it’s not a lot compared to the JavaScript and images served on many web pages. The key point is that the change we must make here affects every single TLS connection, whether it’s used for a bloated website, or a time-critical API call. Also, it’s not just about waiting a bit longer. If you have spotty cellular reception, that extra data can make the difference between being able to load a page, and having the connection time out. (As an aside, talking about bloat: many apps perform a surprisingly high number of TLS handshakes .

Just like with key agreement, performance isn’t our only concern: we also want the connection to succeed in the first place. Back in 2021, we ran an experiment artificially enlarging the certificate chain to simulate larger post-quantum certificates. We summarize the result here . One key take-away is that some clients or middleboxes don’t like certificate chains larger than 10kB. This is problematic for a single-certificate migration strategy. In this approach, the server installs a single traditional certificate that contains a separate post-quantum certificate in a so-called non-critical extension. A client that does not support post-quantum certificates will ignore the extension. In this approach, installing the single certificate will immediately break all clients with compatibility issues, making it a non-starter. On the performance side there is also a steep drop in performance at 10kB because of the initial congestion window.

Is 9kB too much? The slowdown in TLS handshake time would be approximately 15%. We felt the latter is workable, but far from ideal: such a slowdown is noticeable and people might hold off deploying post-quantum certificates before it’s too late.

Chrome is more cautious and set 10% as their target for maximum TLS handshake time regression. They report that deploying post-quantum key agreement has already incurred a 4% slowdown in TLS handshake time, for the extra 1.1kB from server-to-client and 1.2kB from client-to-server. That slowdown is proportionally larger than the 15% we found for 9kB, but that could be explained by slower upload speeds than download speeds.

There has been pushback against the focus on TLS handshake times. One argument is that session resumption alleviates the need for sending the certificates again. A second argument is that the data required to visit a typical website dwarfs the additional bytes for post-quantum certificates. One example is this 2024 publication , where Amazon researchers have simulated the impact of large post-quantum certificates on data-heavy TLS connections. They argue that typical connections transfer multiple requests and hundreds of kilobytes, and for those the TLS handshake slowdown disappears in the margin.

Are session resumption and hundreds of kilobytes over a connection typical though? We’d like to share what we see. We focus on QUIC connections, which are likely initiated by browsers or browser-like clients. Of all QUIC connections with Cloudflare that carry at least one HTTP request, 27% are resumptions , meaning that key material from a previous TLS connection is reused, avoiding the need to transmit certificates. The median number of bytes transferred from server-to-client over a resumed QUIC connection is 4.4kB, while the average is 259kB. For non-resumptions the median is 8.1kB and average is 583kB. This vast difference between median and average indicates that a small fraction of data-heavy connections skew the average. In fact, only 15.5% of all QUIC connections transfer more than 100kB.

The median certificate chain today (with compression) is 3.2kB . That means that almost 40% of all data transferred from server to client on more than half of the non-resumed QUIC connections are just for the certificates, and this only gets worse with post-quantum algorithms. For the majority of QUIC connections, using ML-DSA-44 as a drop-in replacement for classical signatures would more than double the number of transmitted bytes over the lifetime of the connection.

It sounds quite bad if the vast majority of data transferred for a typical connection is just for the post-quantum certificates. It’s still only a proxy for what is actually important: the effect on metrics relevant to the end-user, such as the browsing experience (e.g. largest contentful paint ) and the amount of data those certificates take from a user’s monthly data cap. We will continue to investigate and get a better understanding of the impact.

Way forward for post-quantum authentication

The path for migrating the Internet to post-quantum authentication is much less clear than with key agreement. Unless we can get performance much closer to today’s authentication, we expect the vast majority to keep post-quantum authentication disabled. Postponing enabling post-quantum authentication until Q-day draws near carries a real risk that we will not see the issues before it’s too late to fix. That’s why it’s essential to make post-quantum authentication performant enough to be turned on by default.

We’re exploring various ideas to reduce the number of signatures, in increasing order of ambition: leaving out intermediates; KEMTLS; and Merkle Tree Certificates. We covered these in detail last year . Most progress has been made on the last one: Merkle Tree Certificates (MTC). In this proposal, in the common case, all signatures except the handshake signature are replaced by a short <800 byte Merkle tree proof. This could well allow for post-quantum authentication that’s actually faster than using traditional certificates today! Together with Chrome, we’re going to try it out by the end of the year: read about it in this blog post.

Not just TLS, authentication, and key agreement

Despite its length, in this blog post, we have only really touched upon migrating TLS. And even TLS we did not cover completely, as we have not discussed Encrypted ClientHello (we didn’t forget about it). Although important, TLS is not the only protocol key to the security of the Internet. We want to briefly mention a few other challenges, but cannot go into detail. One particular challenge is DNSSEC, which is responsible for securing the resolution of domain names.

Although key agreement and signatures are the most widely used cryptographic primitives, over the last few years we have seen the adoption of more esoteric cryptography to serve more advanced use cases, such as unlinkable tokens with Privacy Pass / PAT , anonymous credentials, and attribute based encryption to name a few. For most of these advanced cryptographic schemes, there is no known practical post-quantum alternative yet. Although to our delight there have been great advances in post-quantum anonymous credentials.

What you can do today to stay safe against quantum attacks

To summarize, there are two main post-quantum migrations to keep an eye on: key agreement, and certificates.

We recommend moving to post-quantum key agreement to counter store-now/decrypt-later attacks, which only requires a software update on both sides. That means that with the quick adoption (we’re keeping a list ) of X25519MLKEM768 across software and services, you might well be secure already against store-now/decrypt-later! On Cloudflare Radar you can check whether your browser supports X25519MLKEM768; if you use Firefox, there is an extension to check support of websites while you visit; you can scan whether your website supports it here ; and you can use Wireshark to check for it on the wire .

Those are just spot checks. For a proper migration, you’ll need to figure out where cryptography is used. That’s a tall order, as most organizations have a hard time tracking all software, services, and external vendors they use in the first place. There will be systems that are difficult to upgrade or have external dependencies, but in many cases it’s simple. In fact, in many cases, you’ll spend a lot of time to find out that they are already done.

As figuring out what to do is the bulk of the work, it’s perhaps tempting to split that out as a first milestone: create a detailed inventory first; the so-called cryptographic bill of materials (CBOM). Don’t let an inventory become a goal on its own: we need to keep our eyes on the ball. Most cases are easy: if you figured out what to do to migrate in one case, don’t wait and context switch, but just do it. That doesn’t mean it’ll be fast: this is a marathon not a sprint, but you’ll be surprised how much ground can be covered by getting started.

Certificates. At the time of writing this blog in October 2025, the final standards for post-quantum certificates are not set yet. Hopefully that won’t take too long to resolve. But there is much that you can do now to prepare for post-quantum certificates that you won’t regret at all. Keep software up-to-date. Automate certificate issuance. Ensure you can install multiple certificates.

In case you’re worried about protocol ossification, there is no reason to wait: the final post-quantum standards will not be very different from the draft. You can test with preliminary implementations (or large dummy certificates) today.

The post-quantum migration is quite unique. Typically, if cryptography is broken, it’s either sudden or gradually making it easy to ignore for a time. In both cases, migrations in the end are rushed. With the quantum threat, we know for sure that we’ll need to replace a lot of cryptography, but we also have time. Instead of just a chore, we invite you to see this as an opportunity: we have to do maintenance now on many systems that rarely get touched. Instead of just hotfixes, now is the opportunity to rethink past choices.

At least, if you start now. Good luck with your migration, and if you hit any issues, do reach out: [email protected]