Developer Week 2024 总结

Browser Rendering API GA, rolling out Cloudflare Snippets, SWR, and bringing Workers for Platforms to all users Browser Rendering API is now available to all paid Workers customers with improved session management.

Cloudflare acquires Baselime to expand serverless application observability capabilities We announced that Cloudflare has acquired Baselime, a serverless observability company.

Cloudflare acquires PartyKit to allow developers to build real-time multi-user applications We announced that PartyKit, a trailblazer in enabling developers to craft ambitious real-time, collaborative, multiplayer applications, is now a part of Cloudflare. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our journey to redefine the boundaries of serverless computing, making it more dynamic, interactive, and, importantly, stateful.

Blazing fast development with full-stack frameworks and Cloudflare Full-stack web development with Cloudflare is now faster and easier! You can now use your framework’s development server while accessing D1 databases, R2 object stores, AI models, and more. Iterate locally in milliseconds to build sophisticated web apps that run on Cloudflare. Let’s dev together!

We've added JavaScript-native RPC to Cloudflare Workers Cloudflare Workers now features a built-in RPC (Remote Procedure Call) system for use in Worker-to-Worker and Worker-to-Durable Object communication, with absolutely minimal boilerplate. We've designed an RPC system so expressive that calling a remote service can feel like using a library.