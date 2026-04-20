Building the agentic cloud: everything we launched during Agents Week 2026

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Today marks the end of our first Agents Week, an innovation week dedicated entirely to the age of agents. It couldn’t have been more timely: over the past year, agents have swiftly changed how people work. Coding agents are helping developers ship faster than ever. Support agents resolve tickets end-to-end. Research agents validate hypotheses across hundreds of sources in minutes. And people aren't just running one agent: they're running several in parallel and around the clock.

As Cloudflare's CTO Dane Knecht and VP of Product Rita Kozlov noted in our welcome to Agents Week post , the potential scale of agents is staggering: If even a fraction of the world's knowledge workers each run a few agents in parallel, you need compute capacity for tens of millions of simultaneous sessions. The one-app-serves-many-users model the cloud was built on doesn't work for that. But that's exactly what developers and businesses want to do: build agents, deploy them to users, and run them at scale.

Getting there means solving problems across the entire stack. Agents need compute that scales from full operating systems to lightweight isolates. They need security and identity built into how they run. They need an agent toolbox: the right models, tools, and context to do real work. All the code that agents generate needs a clear path from afternoon prototype to production app. And finally, as agents drive a growing share of Internet traffic, the web itself needs to adapt for the emerging agentic web. Turns out, the containerless, serverless compute platform we launched eight years ago with Workers was ready-made for this moment. Since then, we've grown it into a full platform, and this week we shipped the next wave of primitives purpose-built for agents, organized around exactly those problems.

We are here to create Cloud 2.0 — the agentic cloud. Infrastructure designed for a world where agents are a primary workload.

Here's a list of everything we announced this week — we wouldn’t want you to miss a thing.

Compute

It starts with compute. Agents need somewhere to run, and somewhere to store and run the code they write. Not all agents need the same thing: some need a full operating system to install packages and run terminal commands, most need something lightweight that starts in milliseconds and scales to millions. This week we shipped the environments to run them, as well as a new Git-compatible workspace for agents:

Security

Running agents and their code is only half the challenge. Agents connect to private networks, access internal services, and take autonomous actions on behalf of users. When anyone in an organization can spin up their own agents, security can't be an afterthought. It has to be the default. This week, we launched the tools to make that easy.

Agent Toolbox

A capable agent needs to be able to think and remember, communicate, and see. This means being powered with the right models, with access to the right tools and the right context for their task at hand. This week we shipped the primitives — inference, search, memory, voice, email, and a browser — that turn an agent into something that actually gets work done.

Prototype to production

The best infrastructure is also one that’s easy to use. We want to meet developers and their agents where they’re already working: in the terminal, in the editor, in a prompt, and make the full Cloudflare platform accessible without context-switching.

Agentic Web

As more agents come online, they're still browsing an Internet that was built for people. Existing websites need new tools to control what bots can access their content, package and present it for agents, and measure how ready they are for this shift.

Announcement Summary Introducing the Agent Readiness score. Is your site agent-ready? The Agent Readiness score can help site owners understand how well their websites support AI agents. Here we explore new standards, share Radar data, and detail how we made Cloudflare’s docs the most agent-friendly on the web. Redirects for AI Training enforces canonical content Soft directives don’t stop crawlers from ingesting deprecated content. Redirects for AI Training allows anybody on Cloudflare to redirect verified crawlers to canonical pages with one toggle and no origin changes. Agents Week: Network performance update By migrating our request handling layer to a Rust-based architecture called FL2, Cloudflare has increased its performance lead to 60% of the world’s top networks. We use real-user measurements and TCP connection trimeans to ensure our data reflects the actual experience of people on the Internet Shared dictionary compression that keeps up with the agentic web We give you a sneak peek of our support for shared compression dictionaries, show you how it improves page load times, and reveal when you’ll be able to try the beta yourself.

That’s a wrap

Agents Week 2026 is ending, but the agentic cloud is just getting started. Everything we shipped this week — from compute and security to the agent toolbox and the agentic web — is the foundation. We're going to keep building on it to give you everything you need to build what's next.

We also have more blog posts coming out today and tomorrow to continue the story, so keep an eye out for the latest at our blog .