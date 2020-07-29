Bringing Your Own IPs to Cloudflare (BYOIP)

5 min read

Today we’re thrilled to announce general availability of Bring Your Own IP (BYOIP) across our Layer 7 products as well as Spectrum and Magic Transit services. When BYOIP is configured, the Cloudflare edge will announce a customer’s own IP prefixes and the prefixes can be used with our Layer 7 services, Spectrum, or Magic Transit. If you’re not familiar with the term, an IP prefix is a range of IP addresses. Routers create a table of reachable prefixes, known as a routing table, to ensure that packets are delivered correctly across the Internet.

As part of this announcement, we are listing BYOIP on the relevant product pages, developer documentation, and UI support for controlling your prefixes. Previous support was API only.

Customers choose BYOIP with Cloudflare for a number of reasons. It may be the case that your IP prefix is already allow-listed in many important places, and updating firewall rules to also allow Cloudflare address space may represent a large administrative hurdle. Additionally, you may have hundreds of thousands, or even millions, of end users pointed directly to your IPs via DNS, and it would be hugely time consuming to get them all to update their records to point to Cloudflare IPs.

Over the last several quarters we have been building tooling and processes to support customers bringing their own IPs at scale. At the time of writing this post we’ve successfully onboarded hundreds of customer IP prefixes. Of these, 84% have been for Magic Transit deployments, 14% for Layer 7 deployments, and 2% for Spectrum deployments.

When you BYOIP with Cloudflare, this means we announce your IP space in over 200 cities around the world and tie your IP prefix to the service (or services!) of your choosing. Your IP space will be protected and accelerated as if they were Cloudflare’s own IPs. We can support regional deployments for BYOIP prefixes as well if you have technical and/or legal requirements limiting where your prefixes can be announced, such as data sovereignty.

You can turn on advertisement of your IPs from the Cloudflare edge with a click of a button and be live across the world in a matter of minutes.

All BYOIP customers receive network analytics on their prefixes. Additionally all IPs in BYOIP prefixes can be considered static IPs. There are also benefits specific to the service you use with your IP prefix on Cloudflare.

Layer 7 + BYOIP:

Cloudflare has a robust Layer 7 product portfolio, including products like Bot Management, Rate Limiting, Web Application Firewall, and Content Delivery, to name just a few. You can choose to BYOIP with our Layer 7 products and receive all of their benefits on your IP addresses.

For Layer 7 services, we can support a variety of IP to domain mapping requests including sharing IPs between domains or putting domains on dedicated IPs, which can help meet requirements for things such as non-SNI support.

If you are also an SSL for SaaS customer, using BYOIP, you have increased flexibility to change IP address responses for custom_hostnames in the event an IP is unserviceable for some reason.

Spectrum + BYOIP:

Spectrum is Cloudflare’s solution to protect and accelerate applications that run any UDP or TCP protocol. The Spectrum API supports BYOIP today. Spectrum customers who use BYOIP can specify, through Spectrum’s API, which IPs they would like associated with a Spectrum application.

Magic Transit + BYOIP:

Magic Transit is a Layer 3 security service which processes all your network traffic by announcing your IP addresses and attracting that traffic to the Cloudflare edge for processing. Magic Transit supports sophisticated packet filtering and firewall configurations. BYOIP is a requirement for using the Magic Transit service. As Magic Transit is an IP level service, Cloudflare must be able to announce your IPs in order to provide this service

Bringing Your IPs to Cloudflare: What is Required?

Before Cloudflare can announce your prefix we require some documentation to get started. The first is something called a ‘Letter of Authorization’ (LOA), which details information about your prefix and how you want Cloudflare to announce it. We then share this document with our Tier 1 transit providers in advance of provisioning your prefix. This step is done to ensure that Tier 1s are aware we have authorization to announce your prefixes.

Secondly, we require that your Internet Routing Registry (IRR) records are up to date and reflect the data in the LOA. This typically means ensuring the entry in your regional registry is updated (i.e. ARIN, RIPE, APNIC).

Once the administrivia is out of the way, work with your account team to learn when your prefixes will be ready to announce.

We also encourage customers to use RPKI and can support this for customer prefixes. We have blogged and built extensive tooling to make adoption of this protocol easier. If you’re interested in BYOIP with RPKI support just let your account team know!

Configuration

Each customer prefix can be announced via the ‘dynamic advertisement’ toggle in either the UI or API, which will cause the Cloudflare edge to either announce or withdraw a prefix on your behalf. This can be done as soon as your account team lets you know your prefixes are ready to go.

Once the IPs are ready to be announced, you may want to set up ‘delegations’ for your prefixes. Delegations manage how the prefix can be used across multiple Cloudflare accounts and have slightly different implications depending on which service your prefix is bound to. A prefix is owned by a single account, but a delegation can extend some of the prefix functionality to other accounts. This is also captured on our developer docs. Today, delegations can affect Layer 7 and Spectrum BYOIP prefixes.

Layer 7: If you use BYOIP + Layer 7 and also use the SSL for SaaS service, a delegation to another account will allow that account to also use that prefix to validate custom hostnames in addition to the original account which owns the prefix. This means that multiple accounts can use the same IP prefix to serve up custom hostname traffic. Additionally, all of your IPs can serve traffic for custom hostnames, which means you can easily change IP addresses for these hostnames if an IP is blocked for any reason.

Spectrum: If you used BYOIP + Spectrum, via the Spectrum API, you can specify which IP in your prefix you want to create a Spectrum app with. If you create a delegation for prefix to another account, that second account will also be able to specify an IP from that prefix to create an app.

If you are interested in learning more about BYOIP across either Magic Transit, CDN, or Spectrum, please reach out to your account team if you’re an existing customer or contact [email protected] if you’re a new prospect.