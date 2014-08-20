CloudFlare Expanding the IPv6 Web

1 min read

We regularly monitor the Alexa top 1 million websites for trends. Specifically, we've been tracking how many of them support IPv6 connections. The numbers are still low but have been improving. About 1% of the 1 million largest websites on the Internet now accept and properly support IPv6 connections. What's pretty cool is that about 10% of those that do accept IPv6 connections do so via CloudFlare's free Automatic IPv6 Gateway. There's a long way to go, but we're proud of our part of expanding the modern Internet.