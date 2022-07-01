Making Page Shield malicious code alerts more actionable

5 min read

This post is also available in 简体中文 and 繁體中文.

Last year during CIO week, we announced Page Shield in general availability. Today, we talk about improvements we’ve made to help Page Shield users focus on the highest impact scripts and get more value out of the product. In this post we go over improvements to script status, metadata and categorization.

What is Page Shield?

Page Shield protects website owners and visitors against malicious 3rd party JavaScript. JavaScript can be leveraged in a number of malicious ways: browser-side crypto mining, data exfiltration and malware injection to mention a few.

For example a single hijacked JavaScript can expose millions of user’s credit card details across a range of websites to a malicious actor. The bad actor would scrape details by leveraging a compromised JavaScript library, skimming inputs to a form and exfiltrating this to a 3rd party endpoint under their control.

Today Page Shield partially relies on Content Security Policies (CSP), a browser native framework that can be used to control and gain visibility of which scripts are allowed to load on pages (while also reporting on any violations). We use these violation reports to provide detailed information in the Cloudflare dashboard regarding scripts being loaded by end-user browsers.

Page Shield users, via the dashboard, can see which scripts are active on their website and on which pages. Users can be alerted in case a script performs malicious activity, and monitor code changes of the script.

Script status

To help identify malicious scripts, and make it easier to take action on live threats, we have introduced a status field.

When going to the Page Shield dashboard, the customer will now only see scripts with a status of active . Active scripts are those that were seen in the last seven days and didn’t get served through the “cdn-cgi” endpoint (which is managed by Cloudflare).

We also introduced other statuses:

infrequent scripts are scripts that have only been seen in a negligible amount of CSP reports over a period of time. They normally indicate a single user’s browser using a compromised browser extension. The goal of this status is to reduce noise caused by browser plugins that inject their JavaScript in the HTML.

scripts are scripts that have only been seen in a negligible amount of CSP reports over a period of time. They normally indicate a single user’s browser using a compromised browser extension. The goal of this status is to reduce noise caused by browser plugins that inject their JavaScript in the HTML. inactive scripts are those that have not been reported for seven days and therefore have likely since been removed or replaced.

scripts are those that have not been reported for seven days and therefore have likely since been removed or replaced. cdn-cgi are scripts served from the ‘/cdn-cgi/’ endpoint which is managed by Cloudflare. These scripts are related to Cloudflare products like our analytics or Bot Management features. Cloudflare closely monitors these scripts, they are fairly static, so they shouldn’t require close monitoring by a customer and therefore are hidden by default unless our detections find anything suspicious.

If the customer wishes to see the full list of scripts including the non-active scripts they can still do so by clicking ‘All scripts’.

Script metadata in alerts

Customers that opt into the enterprise add-on version of Page Shield can also choose to set up notifications for malicious scripts. In the previous version, we offered the script URL, first seen on and last seen on data. These alerts have been revamped to improve the experience for security analysts. Our goal is to provide all data a security analyst would manually look-up in order to validate a script. With this update we’ve made a significant step in that direction through using insights delivered by Cloudflare Radar.

At the top of the email alert you will now find where the script was seen along with other information regarding when the script was seen and the full URL (not clickable for security purposes).

As part of the enterprise add-on version of Page Shield we review the scripts through a custom machine learning classifier and a range of domain and URL threat feeds. A very common question with any machine learning scoring system is “why did it score the way it scored”. Because of this, the machine learning score generated by our system has now been split up to show the components that made up the score; currently: obfuscation and data exfiltration values. This should help to improve the ability for a customer to review a script in case of a false positive.

Threat feeds can be very helpful in detecting new attack styles that our classifier hasn’t been trained for yet. Some of these feeds offer us a range of categories of malicious endpoints such as ‘malware’, ‘spyware’ or ‘phishing’. Our enterprise add-on customers will now be able to see the categorization in our alerts (as shown above) and on the dashboard. The goal is to provide more context on why a script is considered malicious.

We also now provide information on script changes along with the “malicious code score” for each version.

Right below the most essential information we have added WHOIS information on the party domain that is providing the script. In some cases the registrar may hide relevant information such as the organization’s name, however, information on the date of registration and expiration can be very useful in detecting unexpected changes in ownership. For example, we often see malicious scripts being hosted under newly registered domains.

We also now offer details regarding the SSL certificates issued for this domain through certificate transparency monitoring. This can be useful in detecting a potential take over. For example, if a 3rd party script endpoint usually uses a Digicert certificate, but recently a Let’s Encrypt certificate has been issued this could be an indicator that another party is trying to take over the domain.

Last but not least, we have improved our dashboard link to take users directly to the specific script details page provided by the Page Shield UI.

What’s next?

There are many ways to perform malicious activity through JavaScript. Because of this it is important that we build attack type specific detection mechanisms as well as overarching tools that will help detect anomalies. We are currently building a new component purpose built to look for signs of malicious intent in data endpoints by leveraging the connect-src CSP directive. The goal is to improve the accuracy of our Magecart-style attack detection.

We are also working on providing the ability to generate CSP policies directly through Page Shield making it easy to perform positive blocking and maintain rules over time.

Another feature we are working on is offering the ability to block scripts from accessing a user's webcam, microphone or location through a single click.

More about this in future blog posts. Many more features to come!