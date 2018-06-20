Cryptocurrency API Gateway using Typescript+Workers

4 min read

If you followed part one, I have an environment setup where I can write Typescript with tests and deploy to the Cloudflare Edge with npm run upload . For this post, I want to take one of the Worker Recipes further.

I'm going to build a mini HTTP request routing and handling framework, then use it to build a gateway to multiple cryptocurrency API providers. My point here is that in a single file, with no dependencies, you can quickly build pretty sophisticated logic and deploy fast and easily to the Edge. Furthermore, using modern Typescript with async/await and the rich type structure, you also write clean, async code.

OK, here we go...

My API will look like this:

Verb Path Description GET /api/ping Check the Worker is up GET /api/all/spot/:symbol Aggregate the responses from all our configured gateways GET /api/race/spot/:symbol Return the response of the provider who responds fastest GET /api/direct/:exchange/spot/:symbol Pass through the request to the gateway. E.g. gdax or bitfinex

The Framework

OK, this is Typescript, I get interfaces and I'm going to use them. Here's my ultra-mini-http-routing framework definition:

export interface IRouter { route(req: RequestContextBase): IRouteHandler; } /** * A route */ export interface IRoute { match(req: RequestContextBase): IRouteHandler | null; } /** * Handles a request. */ export interface IRouteHandler { handle(req: RequestContextBase): Promise<Response>; } /** * Request with additional convenience properties */ export class RequestContextBase { public static fromString(str: string) { return new RequestContextBase(new Request(str)); } public url: URL; constructor(public request: Request) { this.url = new URL(request.url); } }

So basically all requests will go to IRouter . If it finds an IRoute that returns an IRouterHandler , then it will call that and pass in RequestContextBase , which is just the request with a parsed URL for convenience.

I stopped short of dependency injection, so here's the router implementation with 4 routes we've implemented (Ping, Race, All and Direct). Each route corresponds to one of the four operations I defined in the API above and returns the corresponding IRouteHandler .

export class Router implements IRouter { public routes: IRoute[]; constructor() { this.routes = [ new PingRoute(), new RaceRoute(), new AllRoute(), new DirectRoute(), ]; } public async handle(request: Request): Promise<Response> { try { const req = new RequestContextBase(request); const handler = this.route(req); return handler.handle(req); } catch (e) { return new Response(undefined, { status: 500, statusText: `Error. ${e.message}`, }); } } public route(req: RequestContextBase): IRouteHandler { const handler: IRouteHandler | null = this.match(req); if (handler) { logger.debug(`Found handler for ${req.url.pathname}`); return handler; } return new NotFoundHandler(); } public match(req: RequestContextBase): IRouteHandler | null { for (const route of this.routes) { const handler = route.match(req); if (handler != null) { return handler; } } return null; } }

You can see above I return a NotFoundHandler if we can't find a matching route. Its implementation is below. It's easy to see how 401, 405, 500 and all the common handlers could be implemented.

/** * 404 Not Found */ export class NotFoundHandler implements IRouteHandler { public async handle(req: RequestContextBase): Promise<Response> { return new Response(undefined, { status: 404, statusText: 'Unknown route', }); } }

Now let's start with Ping. The framework separates matching a route and handling the request. Firstly the route:

export class PingRoute implements IRoute { public match(req: RequestContextBase): IRouteHandler | null { if (req.request.method !== 'GET') { return new MethodNotAllowedHandler(); } if (req.url.pathname.startsWith('/api/ping')) { return new PingRouteHandler(); } return null; } }

Simple enough, if the URL starts with /api/ping , handle the request with a PingRouteHandler

export class PingRouteHandler implements IRouteHandler { public async handle(req: RequestContextBase): Promise<Response> { const pong = 'pong;'; const res = new Response(pong); logger.info(`Responding with ${pong} and ${res.status}`); return new Response(pong); } }

So at this point, if you followed along with Part 1, you can do:

$ npm run upload $ curl https://cryptoserviceworker.com/api/ping pong

OK, next the AllHandler , this aggregates the responses. Firstly the route matcher:

export class AllRoute implements IRoute { public match(req: RequestContextBase): IRouteHandler | null { if (req.url.pathname.startsWith('/api/all/')) { return new AllHandler(); } return null; } }

And if the route matches, we'll handle it by farming off the requests to our downstream handlers:

export class AllHandler implements IRouteHandler { constructor(private readonly handlers: IRouteHandler[] = []) { if (handlers.length === 0) { const factory = new HandlerFactory(); logger.debug('No handlers, getting from factory'); this.handlers = factory.getProviderHandlers(); } } public async handle(req: RequestContextBase): Promise<Response> { const responses = await Promise.all( this.handlers.map(async h => h.handle(req)) ); const jsonArr = await Promise.all(responses.map(async r => r.json())); return new Response(JSON.stringify(jsonArr)); } }

I'm cheating a bit here because I haven't shown you the code for HandlerFactory or the implementation of handle for each one. You can look up the full source here.

Take a moment here to appreciate just what's happening. You're writing very expressive async code that in a few lines, is able to multiplex a request to multiple endpoints and aggregate the results. Furthermore, it's running in a sandboxed environment in a data center very close to your end user. Edge-side code is a game changer.

Let's see it in action.

$ curl https://cryptoserviceworker.com/api/all/spot/btc-usd [ { "symbol":"btc-usd", "price":"6609.06000000", "utcTime":"2018-06-20T05:26:19.512000Z", "provider":"gdax" }, { "symbol":"btc-usd", "price":"6600.7", "utcTime":"2018-06-20T05:26:22.284Z", "provider":"bitfinex" } ]

Cool, OK, who's fastest? First, the route handler:

export class RaceRoute implements IRoute { public match(req: RequestContextBase): IRouteHandler | null { if (req.url.pathname.startsWith('/api/race/')) { return new RaceHandler(); } return null; } }

And the handler. Basically just using Promise.race to pick the winner

export class RaceHandler implements IRouteHandler { constructor(private readonly handlers: IRouteHandler[] = []) { const factory = new HandlerFactory(); this.handlers = factory.getProviderHandlers(); } public handle(req: RequestContextBase): Promise<Response> { return this.race(req, this.handlers); } public async race( req: RequestContextBase, responders: IRouteHandler[] ): Promise<Response> { const arr = responders.map(r => r.handle(req)); return Promise.race(arr); } }

So who's fastest? Tonight it's gdax.

curl https://cryptoserviceworker.com/api/race/spot/btc-usd { "symbol":"btc-usd", "price":"6607.15000000", "utcTime":"2018-06-20T05:33:16.074000Z", "provider":"gdax" }

Summary

Using Typescript+Workers, in < 500 lines of code, we were able to

Define an interface for a mini HTTP routing and handling framework

Implement a basic implementation of that framework

Build Routes and Handlers to provide Ping, All, Race and Direct handlers

Deploy it to 160+ data centers with npm run upload

Stay tuned for more, and PRs welcome, particularly for more providers.