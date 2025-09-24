Securing today for the quantum future: WARP client now supports post-quantum cryptography (PQC)

10 min read

The Internet is currently transitioning to post-quantum cryptography (PQC) in preparation for Q-Day, when quantum computers break the classical cryptography that underpins all modern computer systems. The US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) recognized the urgency of this transition, announcing that classical cryptography ( RSA , Elliptic Curve Cryptography ( ECC )) must be deprecated by 2030 and completely disallowed by 2035 .

Cloudflare is well ahead of NIST’s schedule. Today, over 45% of human-generated Internet traffic sent to Cloudflare’s network is already post-quantum encrypted. Because we believe that a secure and private Internet should be free and accessible to all, we’re on a mission to include PQC in all our products , without specialized hardware , and at no extra cost to our customers and end users .

That’s why we’re proud to announce that Cloudflare’s WARP client now supports post-quantum key agreement — both in our free consumer WARP client 1.1.1.1 , and in our enterprise WARP client, the Cloudflare One Agent .

Post-quantum tunnels using the WARP client

This upgrade of the WARP client to post-quantum key agreement provides end users with immediate protection for their Internet traffic against harvest-now-decrypt-later attacks . The value proposition is clear — by tunneling your Internet traffic over the WARP client’s post-quantum MASQUE tunnels, you get immediate post-quantum encryption of your network traffic. And this holds even if the individual connections sent through the tunnel have not yet been upgraded to post-quantum cryptography.

Here’s how it works.

When the Cloudflare One Agent (our enterprise WARP client) connects employees to the internal corporate resources as part of the Cloudflare One Zero Trust platform, it now provides end-to-end quantum encryption of network traffic. As shown in the figure below, traffic from the WARP client is wrapped in a post-quantum encrypted MASQUE ( Multiplexed Application Substrate over QUIC Encryption ) tunnel, sent to Cloudflare’s global network network (link (1)). Cloudflare’s global network then forwards the traffic another set of post-quantum encrypted tunnels (link (2)), and then finally on to the internal corporate resource using a post-quantum encrypted Cloudflare Tunnel established using the cloudflared agent (which installed near the corporate resource) (link (3)).

We have upgraded the Cloudflare One Agent to post-quantum key agreement, providing end-to-end post quantum protection for traffic sent to internal corporate resources.

When an end user installs the consumer WARP Client ( 1.1.1.1 ), the WARP client wraps the end user’s network traffic in a post-quantum encrypted MASQUE tunnel. As shown in the figure below, the MASQUE tunnel protects the traffic on its way to Cloudflare’s global network (link (1)). Cloudflare's global network then uses post-quantum encrypted tunnels to bring the traffic as close as possible to its final destination (link (2)). Finally, the traffic is forwarded over the public Internet to the origin server (i.e. its final destination). That final connection (link (3)) may or may not be post-quantum (PQ). It will not be PQ if the origin server is not PQ. It will be PQ if the origin server is (a) upgraded to PQC, and (b) the end user is connecting to over a client that supports PQC (like Chrome, Edge or Firefox). In the future, Automatic SSL/TLS will ensure that your entire connection will be PQ as long as the origin server is behind Cloudflare and supports PQ connections (even if your browser doesn’t).

Consumer WARP client ( 1.1.1.1 ) is now upgraded to post-quantum key agreement.

The cryptography landscape

Before we get into the details of our upgrade to the WARP client, let’s review the different cryptographic primitives involved in the transition to PQC.

Key agreement is a method by which two or more parties can establish a shared secret key over an insecure communication channel. This shared secret can then be used to encrypt and authenticate subsequent communications. Classical key agreement in Transport Layer Security (TLS) typically uses the Elliptic Curve Diffie Hellman (ECDH) cryptographic algorithm, whose security can be broken by a quantum computer using Shor's algorithm .

We need post-quantum key agreement today to stop harvest-now-decrypt-later attacks , where attackers collect encrypted data today, and then decrypt it in future once powerful quantum computers become available. Any institution that deals with data that could still be valuable ten years in the future ( governments , financial institutions , healthcare organizations , and more) should deploy PQ key agreement to prevent these attacks.

This is why we upgraded the WARP client to post-quantum key agreement.

Post-quantum key agreement is already quite mature and performant; our experiments have shown that deploying the post-quantumModule-Lattice-Based Key-Encapsulation Mechanism ( ML-KEM ) algorithm in hybrid mode (in parallel with classical ECDH) over TLS 1.3 is actually more performant than using TLS 1.2 with classical cryptography.

Over one-third of the human-generated traffic to our network uses TLS 1.3 with hybrid post-quantum key agreement (shown as X25519MLKEM768 in the screen capture above); in fact, if you’re on a Chrome, Edge or Firefox browser, you’re probably reading this blog right now over a PQ encrypted connection.

Post-quantum digital signatures and certificates, by contrast, are still in the process of being standardized for use in TLS and the Internet’s Public Key Infrastructure (PKI). PQ signatures and certificates are required to prevent an active attacker who uses a quantum computer to forge a digital certificate/signature and then uses it to decrypt or manipulate communications by impersonating a trusted server. As far as we know, we don’t have such attackers yet, which is why post-quantum signatures and certificates are not widely deployed across the Internet. We have not yet upgraded the WARP client to PQ signatures and certificates , but we plan to do so soon.

A unique challenge: PQC upgrade in the WARP client

While Cloudflare is on the forefront of the PQC transition , a different kind of challenge emerged when we upgraded our WARP client. Unlike a server that we fully control and can hotfix at any time, our WARP client runs directly on end user devices. In fact, it runs on millions of end user devices that we do not control. This fundamental difference means that every time we update the WARP client, our release must work properly on the first try, with no room for error.

To make things even more challenging, we need to support the WARP client across five different operating systems (Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android/ChromeOS), while also ensuring consistency and reliability for both our consumer 1.1.1.1 WARP client and our Cloudflare One Agent. In addition, because the WARP client relies on the fairly new MASQUE protocol , which the industry only standardized in August 2022, we need to be extra careful to make sure our upgrade to post-quantum key agreement does not expose latent bugs or instabilities in the MASQUE protocol itself.

All these challenges point to a slow and careful transition to PQC in the WARP client, while still supporting customers that want to immediately activate PQC. To accomplish this, we used three techniques:

temporary PQC downgrades, gradual rollout across our WARP client population, and a Mobile Device Management (MDM) override.

Let’s take a deep dive into each.

Temporary PQC downgrades

As we roll out PQ key agreement in MASQUE to the WARP client, we want to make sure we don’t have WARP clients that struggle to connect due to an error, middlebox, or a latent implementation bug triggered by our PQC migration. One way to accomplish this level of robustness is to have clients downgrade to a classic cryptographic connection if they fail to negotiate a PQ connection.

To really understand this strategy, we need to review the concept of cryptographic downgrades. In cryptography, a downgrade attack is a cyber attack where an attacker forces a system to abandon a secure cryptographic algorithm in favor of an older, less secure, or even unencrypted one that allows the attacker to introspect on the communications. Thus, when newly rolling out a PQ encryption, it is standard practice to ensure that: if the client and server both support PQ encryption, it should not be possible for an attacker to downgrade their connection to a classic encryption.

Thus, to prevent downgrade attacks, we should ensure that if the client and server both support PQC, but fail to negotiate a PQC connection, then the connection will just fail. However, while this prevents downgrade attacks, it also creates problems with robustness.

We cannot have both robustness (i.e. the ability for client to downgrade to a classical connection if the PQC fails) and security against downgrades (i.e. the client is forbidden to downgrade to classical cryptography once it supports PQC) at the same time. We have to choose one. For this reason, we opted for a phased approach.

Phase 1: Automated PQC downgrades. We start by choosing robustness at the cost of providing security against downgrade attacks. In this phase, we support automated PQC downgrades — if a client fails to negotiate a PQC connection, it will downgrade to classical cryptography. That way, if there are bugs or other instability introduced by PQC, the client automatically downgrades to classical cryptography and the end user will not experience any issues. (Note: because MASQUE establishes a single very long-lived TLS connection only when the user logs in, an end user is unlikely to notice a downgrade.)

Phase 2: PQC with security against downgrades. Then, once the rollout is stable and we are convinced that there are no issues interfering with PQC, we will choose security against downgrade attacks over robustness. In this phase, if a client fails to negotiate a PQC connection, the connection will just fail, which provides security against downgrade attacks.

To implement this phased approach, we introduced an API flag that the client uses to determine how it should initiate TLS handshakes, which has three states:

No PQC: The client initiates a TLS handshake using classical cryptography only. .

PQC downgrades allowed: The client initiates a TLS handshake using post-quantum key agreement. If the PQC handshake negotiation fails, the client downgrades to classical cryptography. This flag supports Phase 1 of our rollout.

PQC only: The client initiates a TLS handshake using post-quantum key agreement cryptography. If the PQC handshake negotiation fails, the connection fails. This flag supports Phase 2 of our rollout.

The WARP desktop version 2025.5.893.0 , iOS version 1.11 and Android version 2.4.2 all support post-quantum key agreement along with this API flag.

With this as our framework, the next question becomes: what timing makes sense for this phased approach?

Gradual rollout across the WARP client population

To limit the risk of errors or latent implementation bugs triggered by our PQC migration, we gradually rolled out PQC across our population of WARP clients.

In Phase 1 of our rollout, we prioritized robustness rather than security against downgrade attacks. Thus, initially the API flag is set to “No PQC” for our entire client population, and we gradually turn on the “PQC downgrades allowed” across groups of clients. As we do this, we monitor whether any clients downgrade from PQC to classical cryptography. At the time of this writing, we have completed the Phase 1 rollout to all of our consumer WARP (1.1.1.1) clients. We expect to complete Phase 1 for our Cloudflare One Agent by the end of 2025.

Downgrades are not expected during Phase 1. In fact, downgrades indicate that there may be a latent issue that we have to fix. If you are using a WARP client and encounter issues that you believe might be related to PQC, you can let us know by using the feedback button in the WARP client interface (by clicking the bug icon in the top-right corner of the WARP client application). Enterprise users can also file a support ticket for the Cloudflare One Agent.

We plan to enter Phase 2 — where the API flag is set to “PQC only” in order to provide security against downgrade attacks — by summer of mid 2026.

MDM override

Finally, we know that some of our customers may not be willing to wait for us to complete this careful upgrade to PQC. So, those customers can activate PQC right now.

We’ve built a Mobile Device Management (MDM) override for the Cloudflare One Agent. MDM allows organizations to centrally manage, monitor, and secure mobile devices that access corporate resources; it works on multiple types of devices, not just mobile devices. The override for the Cloudflare One Agent allows an administrator (with permissions to manage the device) to turn on PQC. To use the MDM post-quantum override , set the ‘enable_post_quantum’ MDM flag to true. This flag takes precedence over the signal from the API flag we described earlier, and will activate PQC without downgrades. With this setting, the client will only negotiate a PQC connection. And if the PQC negotiation fails, the connection will fail, which provides security against downgrade attacks.

Ciphersuites, FIPS and Fedramp

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program ( FedRAMP ) is a U.S. government standard for securing federal data in the cloud. Cloudflare has a FedRAMP certification that requires that we use cryptographic ciphersuites that comply with FIPS (Federal Information Processing Standards) for certain products that are inside our FIPS boundary.

Because the WARP client is inside Cloudflare’s FIPS boundary for our FedRAMP certification, we had to ensure it uses FIPS-compliant cryptography. For internal links (where Cloudflare controls both sides of the connection) within the FIPS boundary, we currently use a hybrid key agreement consisting of FIPS-compliant EDCH using the P256 Elliptic curve, in parallel with an early version of ML-KEM-768 (which we started using before the ML-KEM standards were finalized) — a key agreement called P256Kyber768Draft00. To observe this ciphersuite in action in your WARP client, you can use the warp-cli tunnel stats utility. Here’s an example of what we find when PQC is enabled:

And here is an example when PQC is not enabled:

PQC tunnels for everyone

We believe that PQC should be available to everyone, without specialized hardware , at no additional cost . To that end, we’re proud to help shoulder the burden of the Internet’s upgrade to PQC.

A powerful strategy is to use tunnels protected by post-quantum key agreement to protect Internet traffic, in bulk, from harvest-now-decrypt-later attacks – even if the individual connections sent through the tunnel have not yet been upgraded to PQC. Eventually, we will upgrade these tunnels to also support post-quantum signatures and certificates, to stop active attacks by adversaries armed with quantum computers after Q-Day.

This staged approach keeps up with Internet standards. And the use of tunnels provides customers and end users with built-in cryptographic agility, so they can easily adapt to changes in the cryptographic landscape without a major architectural overhaul.