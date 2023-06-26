Speed Week 2023を振り返る

Cloudflare Snippets is now available in alpha Cloudflare Snippets are available in alpha. Snippets are a simple way of executing a small piece of Javascript on select HTTP requests, using the ruleset engine filtering logic.

Making Cloudflare Pages the fastest way to serve your sites Pages is now the fastest way to serve your sites across Netlify, Vercel and many others.

Cloudflare's global network grows to 300 cities and ever closer to end users with connections to 12,000 networks We are pleased to announce that Cloudflare is now connected to over 12,000 Internet networks in over 300 cities around the world.

It's never been easier to migrate thanks to Cloudflare's new Migration Hub Relaunching Turpentine, a service for moving away from Varnish Control Language (VCL). Introducing Cloudflare's new Migration Hub. The Migration Hub serves as a one-stop-shop for all migration needs, featuring brand-new migration guides that bring transparency and simplicity to the process.

Part 2: Rethinking cache purge with a new architecture Discussing architecture improvements we’ve made so far for Cache Purge and what we’re working on now.

Speeding up your (WordPress) website is a few clicks away In this blog, we will explain where the opportunities exist to improve website performance, how to check if a specific site can improve performance, and provide a small JavaScript snippet which can be used with Cloudflare Workers to do this optimization for you.

Benchmarking dashboard performance The Cloudflare dashboard is a single page application that houses all of the UI for our wide portfolio of existing products, as well as the new features we're releasing every day.

Workers KV is faster than ever with a new architecture With the new architecture powering Workers KV our service will become faster and more scalable than ever. We have significantly reduced cold read probability, and enabled KV to serve over a trillion requests a month.

How Kinsta used Workers and Workers KV to improve cache hit rates by 56% Kinsta delivers tailored cloud hosting solutions to over 26,000 companies across 128 countries. Learn how they used Workers and Workers KV to improve cache performance and customer performance.

A step-by-step guide to transferring domains to Cloudflare Transferring your domains to a new registrar isn’t something you do every day, and getting any step of the process wrong could mean downtime and disruption. We’ve built a domain transfer checklist to help you quickly and safely transfer your domains to Cloudflare.