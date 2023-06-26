Speed Week 2023を振り返る

Speed Week 2023が正式に終了しました。
ブログ記事Speed Week 2023へようこそで、私たちは次のような明確な目標を掲げました：
「今週は、重要なことを測定するためのお手伝いをします。Zero Trust やAPIからWebサイトやアプリケーションまで、パフォーマンスに関する洞察を得るお手伝いをします。そして最後に、当社はより高速化できるよう支援します。迅速に。」
今週、私たちはパフォーマンスの測定方法に関する5つの記事を公開し、どの測定基準やアプローチが理にかなっているのか、またその理由を説明しました。最新のコアウェブバイタルである「Interaction to Next Paint」について深く掘り下げ、それが何を意味するのか、そして私たちがどのように支援できるのかについて説明しました。サーバー初期応答時間（TTFB）と、それが良いWebパフォーマンスを測定する良い方法ではない理由についても投稿しました。また Zero Trustのパフォーマンスを測定する方法についても執筆するとともに、誰でもインターネット接続の品質をインターネットサービスプロバイダーや国などで比較できるCloudflare Radarのインターネット品質ページを発表しました。
Observatory、Digital Experiencing Monitoring、Timing Insightsなどの新製品を発売しました。これらの製品は、Webサイトの訪問者や従業員の目を通して、アプリケーションやWebサイトがどのように機能しているかを示す素晴らしいウィンドウを提供します。
次に、最速のネットワーク、最速のセキュアWebゲートウェイ、最速のZero Trustネットワークアクセス、最速のリモートブラウザ分離ソリューションについての最新の記事を掲載し、私たちがどのように最速であり続けているかを紹介しました。さらにそこでは当社のグローバル・ネットワークが300都市にまで拡大した最新情報も紹介しました。Cloudflareネットワークは、私たちが行うすべてのことの中心にあり、私たちが構築するすべての製品は、それが提供する速度や規模、そしてユーザーとの近接性から恩恵を受けています。
また、お客様のトラフィックを高速化するために、シンプルなボタン1つでパフォーマンスを向上させる素晴らしい製品も数多く発表されました。Smart Hints、HTTP/3 Prioritization、Argo for UDP、Brotli end-to-end、LL-HLS for Stream、Ricochet for API Gatewayはすべて即座にトラフィックの高速化を実現する製品であり、設定が必要な場合も_非常に_最小限に抑えられたものになっています。
また、Cloudflareのネットワーク上でAI推論を実行することがパフォーマンス上理にかなっている理由や、マイクロ秒レベルで機械学習をスケーリングして実行する方法についての記事も掲載し、AI / MLがクラウドフレアにおいて大きな役割を果たし続けていることを示しました。
最後に、Turpentine、Descalerプログラムを通じてレガシー・ベンダーからCloudflareへの移行がにこれまで以上に簡単になったことについての記事も掲載しました。
私たちは、すべてにおいて最速を目指し、より簡単にお客様が最高のパフォーマンスを得られることを使命としています。
発表を見逃した方のために、以下の概要とナビゲーションガイドをご覧ください。
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|Announcement
|Summary
|Globally distributed AI and a Constellation update
|Announcing new Constellation features, explaining why it’s the first globally distributed AI platform and why deploying your machine learning tasks in our global network is advantageous.
|Every request, every second: scalable machine learning at Cloudflare
|Describing the technical strategies that have enabled us to expand the number of machine learning features and models, all while substantially reducing the processing time for each HTTP request on our network.
|How Orpheus automatically routes around bad Internet weather
|A little less than two years ago, Cloudflare made Orpheus automatically available to all customers for free. Since then, Orpheus has saved 132 billion Internet requests from failing by intelligently routing them around connectivity outages, prevented 50+ Internet incidents from impacting our customers, and made our customer’s origins more reachable to everyone on the Internet. Let’s dive into how Orpheus accomplished these feats over the last year.
|How Cloudflare runs machine learning inference in microseconds
|How we optimized bot management’s machine learning model execution. To reduce processing latency, we've undertaken a project to rewrite our bot management technology, porting it from Lua to Rust, and applying a number of performance optimizations. This post focuses on optimizations applied to the machine-learning detections within the bot management module, which account for approximately 15% of the latency added by bot detection. By switching away from a garbage collected language, removing memory allocations, and optimizing our parsers, we reduce the P50 latency of the bot management module by 79μs - a 20% reduction.
通知
|Announcement
|Summary
|Spotlight on Zero Trust: we're fastest and here's the proof
|Cloudflare is the fastest Secure Web Gateway in 42% of testing scenarios, the most of any provider. Cloudflare is 46% faster than Zscaler, 56% faster than Netskope, and 10% faster than Palo Alto for ZTNA, and 64% faster than Zscaler for RBI scenarios.
|Understanding end user-connectivity and performance with Digital Experience Monitoring, now available in beta
|DEX allows administrators to monitor their WARP Deployment and create predefined application tests. Features include live team & device analytics, server and traceroute tests, Synthetic Application Monitoring, and Fleet Status for real-time insights on WARP deployment.
|Descale your network with Cloudflare’s enhanced Descaler Program
|The speed at which customers are able to move from Zscaler ZIA to Cloudflare Gateway continually gets faster. It usually takes more time to set up a meeting with the right technical administrators than to migrate settings, configurations, lists, policies and more to Cloudflare.
|Donning a MASQUE: building a new protocol into Cloudflare WARP
|Announcing support for MASQUE, a cutting-edge new protocol for the beta version of our consumer WARP iOS app.
|How we think about Zero Trust Performance
|There are many ways to view network performance. However, at Cloudflare we believe the best way to measure performance is to use end-to-end HTTP response measurements. In this blog, we’re going to talk about why end-to-end performance is the most important thing to look at, why other methods like proxy latency and decrypted latency SLAs are insufficient for performance evaluations, and how you can measure your Zero Trust performance like we do.
まとめ
|Announcement
|Summary
|Introducing the Cloudflare Radar Internet Quality Page
|The new Internet Quality page on Cloudflare Radar provides both country and network (autonomous system) level insight into Internet connection performance (bandwidth) and quality (latency, jitter) over time based on benchmark test data as well as speed.cloudflare.com test results.
|Network performance update: Speed Week 2023
|A blog post that shares the most recent network performance updates, and tells you about our tools and processes that we use to monitor and improve our network performance.
|Introducing Timing Insights: new performance metrics via our GraphQL API
|If you care about the performance of your website or APIs, it’s critical to understand why things are slow. We're introducing new analytics tools to help you understand what is contributing to "Time to First Byte" (TTFB) of Cloudflare and your origin. But wait – maybe you've heard that you should stop worrying about TTFB? Isn't Cloudflare moving away from TTFB as a metric? Read on to understand why there are still situations where TTFB matters.
|Are you measuring what matters? A fresh look at Time To First Byte
|Time To First Byte (TTFB) is not a good way to measure your websites performance. In this blog we’ll cover what TTFB is a good indicator of, what it's not great for, and what you should be using instead.
|INP. Get ready for the new Core Web Vital
|On May 10, 2023, Google announced that INP will replace FID in the Core Web Vitals in March 2024. The Core Web Vitals play a role in the Google Search algorithm. Website owners who care about Search Engine Optimization (SEO) should prepare for the change. In this post we outline what INP is, and how you can prepare.
世界的な分散型AIとConstellationのアップデート
|Announcement
|Summary
|Faster website, more customers: Cloudflare Observatory can help your business grow
|Cloudflare users can now easily monitor website performance using Real User Monitoring (RUM) data along with scheduled tests from different regions in a single dashboard. This will identify any performance issues your website may have. Once we’ve identified any issues, Observatory will highlight customized recommendations to resolve these issues, all with a single click.
|Smart Hints make code-free performance simple
|We’re excited to announce we’re making Early Hints and Fetch Priorities automatic using the power of Cloudflare’s network.
|Introducing HTTP/3 Prioritization
|Announcing full support for HTTP/3 Extensible Priorities, a new standard that speeds the loading of webpages by up to 37%.
|Argo Smart Routing for UDP: speeding up gaming, real-time communications and more
|Announcing we’re bringing traffic acceleration to customer’s UDP traffic. Now, users can improve the latency of UDP-based applications like video games, voice calls, and video meetings by up to 17%.
|All the way up to 11: Serve Brotli from origin and Introducing Compression Rules
|Enhancing our support for Brotli compression, enabling end-to-end Brotli compression for web content. Compression plays a vital role in reducing bytes during transfers, ensuring quicker downloads and seamless browsing.
|How to use Cloudflare Observatory for performance experiments
|Introducing Cloudflare's Performance Experiments in Observatory: Safely test code, improve website speed, and minimize risk.
|Introducing Low-Latency HLS Support for Cloudflare Stream
|Broadcast live to websites and applications with less than 10 second latency with Low-Latency HTTP Live Streaming (LL-HLS), now in beta with Cloudflare Stream.
|Speeding up APIs with Ricochet for API Gateway
|Announcing Ricochet for API Gateway, the easiest way for Cloudflare customers to achieve faster API responses through automatic, intelligent API response caching.
Constellationの新機能の発表内容と、これが世界初のグローバル分散型AIプラットフォームである理由、機械学習タスクを当社のグローバルネットワークに展開することが有利である理由を説明します。
|Announcement
|Summary
|Cloudflare Snippets is now available in alpha
|Cloudflare Snippets are available in alpha. Snippets are a simple way of executing a small piece of Javascript on select HTTP requests, using the ruleset engine filtering logic.
|Making Cloudflare Pages the fastest way to serve your sites
|Pages is now the fastest way to serve your sites across Netlify, Vercel and many others.
|Cloudflare's global network grows to 300 cities and ever closer to end users with connections to 12,000 networks
|We are pleased to announce that Cloudflare is now connected to over 12,000 Internet networks in over 300 cities around the world.
|It's never been easier to migrate thanks to Cloudflare's new Migration Hub
|Relaunching Turpentine, a service for moving away from Varnish Control Language (VCL). Introducing Cloudflare's new Migration Hub. The Migration Hub serves as a one-stop-shop for all migration needs, featuring brand-new migration guides that bring transparency and simplicity to the process.
|Part 2: Rethinking cache purge with a new architecture
|Discussing architecture improvements we’ve made so far for Cache Purge and what we’re working on now.
|Speeding up your (WordPress) website is a few clicks away
|In this blog, we will explain where the opportunities exist to improve website performance, how to check if a specific site can improve performance, and provide a small JavaScript snippet which can be used with Cloudflare Workers to do this optimization for you.
|Benchmarking dashboard performance
|The Cloudflare dashboard is a single page application that houses all of the UI for our wide portfolio of existing products, as well as the new features we're releasing every day.
|Workers KV is faster than ever with a new architecture
|With the new architecture powering Workers KV our service will become faster and more scalable than ever. We have significantly reduced cold read probability, and enabled KV to serve over a trillion requests a month.
|How Kinsta used Workers and Workers KV to improve cache hit rates by 56%
|Kinsta delivers tailored cloud hosting solutions to over 26,000 companies across 128 countries. Learn how they used Workers and Workers KV to improve cache performance and customer performance.
|A step-by-step guide to transferring domains to Cloudflare
|Transferring your domains to a new registrar isn’t something you do every day, and getting any step of the process wrong could mean downtime and disruption. We’ve built a domain transfer checklist to help you quickly and safely transfer your domains to Cloudflare.
|How we scaled and protected Eurovision 2023 voting with Pages and Turnstile
|More than 162 million fans tuned in to the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, the first year that non-participating countries could also vote. Cloudflare helped scale and protect the voting application using our rapid DNS infrastructure, CDN, Cloudflare Pages and Turnstile.
すべてのリクエストで毎秒ごとに: Cloudflareのスケーラブルな機械学習
ネットワーク上の各HTTPリクエストの処理時間を大幅に短縮しながら、機械学習機能とモデルの数を増やすことを可能にした技術戦略について説明しています。
Orpheusがインターネットでの問題や障害の際、どのように自動的にルーティングを行うか
2年弱前、 Cloudflare はOrpheusを自動的にすべてのお客様が無料で利用できるようにしました。それ以来、Orpheusは、接続障害をインテリジェントにルーティングすることで1,320億のインターネットリクエストをエラーから救い、50件以上のインターネット・インシデントがお客様に影響を与えるのを防ぎ、インターネット上のすべての人がお客様のオリジンに到達できるようにしてきました。Orpheusがこの1年で成し遂げた偉業について紹介します。
Cloudflareがマイクロ秒単位で機械学習の推論を実行する仕組み
ボット管理の機械学習モデルの実行を最適化した方法。処理遅延を減らすために、私たちはボット管理技術を書き直してLuaからRustに移植し、多くのパフォーマンス最適化を適用するプロジェクトに取り組んできました。この記事では、ボット検出によって追加される遅延の約15％を占めるボット管理モジュール内の、機械学習検出において行われた最適化に焦点を当てています。ガベージコレクション言語からの切り替え、メモリ割り当ての解消、パーサーを最適化することで、ボット管理モジュールのP50遅延を79μs削減しました。これは20％の短縮となります。
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通知
まとめ
Zero Trustにスポットライトを当てる：当社こそが最速であり、これがその証拠です
Cloudflareは、テストシナリオの42%で最速のSecure Web Gatewayを提供しています。これはどのプロバイダーよりも多い数字です。Cloudflareは、ZTNAではZscalerより46%、Netskopeより56%、Palo Altoより10%、RBIシナリオではZscalerより64%高速です。
Digital Experience Monitoringでエンドユーザーの接続性とパフォーマンスを把握する。現在ベータ版で利用可能です
DEXを使用することで、管理者はWARP展開を監視し、あらかじめ定義されたアプリケーションテストを作成することができます。チームとデバイスのライブ分析、サーバーとtracerouteのテスト、合成アプリケーションの監視、WARP展開に関するリアルタイムの洞察のためのフリートステータスなどの機能を備えています。
強化されたCloudflareのDescaler Programを使用してネットワークのスケールを解除
お客様がZscaler ZIAからCloudflare Gatewayへと移行できる速度はどんどん速くなっています。むしろ、適切な技術管理者との会議を調整する時間の方が、設定、構成、リスト、ポリシーなどをCloudflareに移行するよりも上回っています。
MASQUEの実装：Cloudflare WARPに新しいプロトコルを構築
コンシューマー向けWarp iOSアプリのベータ版で最先端の新プロトコル「MASQUE」への対応を発表。
Zero Trustのパフォーマンスに関する当社の考え方
ネットワークのパフォーマンスを確認する方法には様々なものがあります。しかし、 Cloudflareでは、パフォーマンスを測定する最善の方法は、エンドツーエンドのHTTPレスポンスを測定することだと考えています。このブログでは、エンドツーエンドのパフォーマンスが注目すべき最も重要である理由、プロキシ遅延や復号化遅延SLAなどの他の方法ではパフォーマンス評価に不十分である理由、および私たちのようにZero Trustパフォーマンスを測定する方法について紹介します。
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通知
まとめ
Cloudflare Radarのインターネット品質ページのご紹介
Cloudflare Radarに搭載された新しいインターネット品質ページは、ベンチマークテストのデータとspeed.cloudflare.comのテスト結果をもとにした、インターネット接続のパフォーマンス (帯域幅) と品質 (遅延、ジッタ) について、国レベルとネットワーク (自律システム) レベルの両方の長期的な洞察を提供します。
ネットワークパフォーマンスの最新情報：Speed Week 2023
この記事では、ネットワークパフォーマンスの最新情報についてお伝えするとともに、私たちがネットワークのパフォーマンスの監視・改善に使用しているツールやプロセスについて紹介しています。
Timing Insightsの紹介：GraphQL APIによる新しいパフォーマンス指標
WebサイトやAPIのパフォーマンスを気にするのであれば、遅くなる理由を理解することが重要です。Cloudflareとお客様のオリジンの「サーバー初期応答時間（TTFB）」に影響を与えるものが何かを理解するのに役立つ、新しい分析ツールを紹介します。でも待ってください。もしかしたら、サーバー初期応答時間（TTFB）を気にするのはやめたほうがいいという話を聞いたことがあるかもしれません。Cloudflareはサーバー初期応答時間（TTFB）からの脱却を図っている？未だTTFBが重要である状況が存在する理由を知るためにこちらをご覧ください。
重要な要素を測定できていますか？サーバー初期応答時間（TTFB）を見直しましょう。
サーバー初期応答時間 (TTFB) は、Webサイトのパフォーマンスの測定に適した方法ではありません。このブログでは、指標としてTTFBが適しているもの、適していないもの、代わりに使用すべきものについて説明します。
新しいコアウェブバイタル「INP」に備えましょう
2023年5月10日、Googleは2024年3月にコアウェブバイタルのFIDをINPに置き換えることを発表しました。コアウェブバイタルとは、Google検索アルゴリズムにおいて一定の役割を果たすものです。検索エンジン最適化 (SEO) に関心のあるWebサイト所有者は、この変更に備える必要があります。この記事では、INPとは何か、その準備方法について概説しています。
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通知
まとめ
Webサイトの高速化、顧客の増加：Cloudflare Observatoryは、お客様のビジネスの成長をサポートします
Cloudflareユーザーは、Webサイトのパフォーマンスを、リアルユーザーモニタリング（RUM）のデータとさまざまな地域からのスケジュールされたテストを組み合わせたデータを使用して1つのダッシュボードで簡単に監視できるようになりました。これにより、Webサイトが抱えるパフォーマンスのあらゆる問題を特定することができます。問題が特定されると、 Observatoryはこれらの問題を解決するためにカスタマイズされた推奨事項を強調表示し、それらはすべてワンクリックで完了します。
コーディング不要でパフォーマンスをシンプルにするSmart Hints
Cloudflareのネットワークの力を利用して、Early HintsとFetch Priorities（フェッチ優先順位）を自動化することを発表でき、大変嬉しく思っています。
HTTP/3における優先順位付けの紹介
Webページの読み込み時間を最大37%高速化する新しい標準であるHTTP/3 Extensible Prioritiesの完全サポートを発表しています。
Argo Smart Routing for UDP：ゲームやリアルタイム通信などを高速化
お客様のUDPトラフィックへのトラフィックアクセラレーションの導入を発表。これにより、ビデオゲーム、音声通話、ビデオ会議などのUDPベースのアプリケーションの遅延を最大17%改善できるようになりました。
最大レベル11まで提供：Brotli圧縮とCompression Rulesの導入
Brotli圧縮のためのサポートを強化し、WebコンテンツのエンドツーエンドのBrotli圧縮を可能にします。圧縮は、転送時のバイト数を減らし、より迅速なダウンロードとシームレスなブラウジングを実現する上で重要な役割を果たします。
パフォーマンス実験のためのCloudflare Observatoryの使用方法
CloudflareのObservatoryにおけるパフォーマンス実験の紹介：コードの安全なテスト、Webサイトの高速化、リスクの最小化。
Cloudflare Streamの低遅延HLSサポートの紹介
Cloudflare Streamでベータ版で提供される低遅延HTTPライブストリーミング（LL-HLS）により、Webサイトやアプリケーションに遅延を10秒未満に抑えたライブ配信が可能。
Ricochet for API GatewayによるAPIの高速化
Cloudflareのお客様が自動でインテリジェントなAPI応答のキャッシュ機能によってAPI応答の高速化を実現する最も簡単な方法であるRicochet for API Gatewayについて発表しています。
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通知
まとめ
Cloudflare Snippetsはアルファ版で提供を開始
Cloudflare Snippetsはアルファ版でご利用いただけます。Snippetsは、ルールセットエンジンのフィルタリングロジックを使用して、選択したHTTPリクエストに対して小さなJavaScriptを実行する簡単な方法です。
Cloudflare Pagesを最速のサイト提供方法にする
Pagesは現在、Netlify、Vercel、その他多くのサイトにサービスを提供する最速の方法です。
Cloudflareのグローバルネットワークは300都市に拡大までし、12,000のネットワークに接続することでエンドユーザーとの距離を縮めています
Cloudflareは今や世界300都市以上、12,000以上のインターネットネットワークに接続されるまでになったことを喜びとともに発表します。
Cloudflareの新しいMigration Hubにより、マイグレーション作業がかつてないほど簡単に
Varnish Control Language（VCL）からの移行サービスであるTurpentineを再発売。Cloudflareの新しいMigration Hubについて紹介しています。Migration Hubは、すべてのマイグレーションのニーズに対するワンストップ・ショップとして機能し、プロセスを簡単明瞭にする全く新しいマイグレーション・ガイドを備えています。
第2回：新しいアーキテクチャによるキャッシュ消去の再考
私たちがキャッシュの削除のためにこれまでに行ったきたアーキテクチャの改善と、現在の取り組みについてお話します。
お客様の（WordPress）Webサイトを数クリックで高速化
このブログでは、Webサイトのパフォーマンスを向上させる機会が存在する場所、特定のサイトでのパフォーマンスの向上の可能性を確認する方法について説明し、この最適化を行うためにCloudflare Workersで使用できる小さなJavaScriptのスニペットを提供します。
ベンチマーキング・パフォーマンス・ダッシュボード
Cloudflareダッシュボードは、既存製品の幅広いポートフォリオのUIと、毎日リリースする新機能のすべてを1ページにまとめたアプリケーションです。
新しいアーキテクチャでWorkers KVをかつてないほど高速に
Workers KVを支える新しいアーキテクチャにより、当社のサービスはかつてないほど高速かつ拡張性の高いものになります。コールドロードの確率を大幅に低減し、KVが1兆/月を超える要求を処理できるようになりました。
KinstaがWorkers and Workers KVを使用してキャッシュヒット率を56%向上させた方法
Kinstaは、カスタマイズされたクラウドホスティングソリューションを128か国、26,000社以上の企業に提供しています。WorkersとWorkers KVを使用して、キャッシュ・パフォーマンスとカスタマー・パフォーマンスを向上させた方法について紹介します。
ドメインをCloudflareに移管するためのステップバイステップガイド
ドメインを新しいレジストラに移管することは日々行うことではありません。また、プロセスの手順を間違えるとダウンタイムや中断を招く可能性があります。お客様のドメインを迅速かつ安全にCloudflareに移管するためのドメイン移管チェックリストを作成しました。
私たちがPagesとTurnstileを使用してユーロビジョン2023の投票を拡張・保護した方法
1億6200万人以上のファンがユーロビジョン・ソング・コンテスト2023に参加しました。これは参加者のいない国も投票できる最初の年となりました。Cloudflareは、当社の高速DNSインフラストラクチャ、CDN、Cloudflare Pages、Turnstileを使用した投票アプリケーションの拡張と保護を支援しました。
Cloudflare TVのSpeed Weekの概要は以下の通りです：