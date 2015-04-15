Get Started Free|Contact Sales

The Cloudflare Blog

Subscribe to receive notifications of new posts:

Protection against critical Windows vulnerability (CVE-2015-1635)

04/15/2015

1 min read

8.1 Crash

A few hours ago, more details surfaced about the MS15-034 vulnerability. Simple PoC code has been widely published that will hang a Windows web server if sent a request with an HTTP Range header containing large byte offsets.

We have rolled out a WAF rule that blocks these requests.

Customers on a paid plan and who have the WAF enabled are automatically protected against this problem. It is highly recommended that you upgrade your IIS and your Windows servers as soon as possible; in the meantime any requests coming into CloudFlare that try and exploit this DoS/RCE will be blocked.

We protect entire corporate networks, help customers build Internet-scale applications efficiently, accelerate any website or Internet application, ward off DDoS attacks, keep hackers at bay, and can help you on your journey to Zero Trust.

Visit 1.1.1.1 from any device to get started with our free app that makes your Internet faster and safer.

To learn more about our mission to help build a better Internet, start here. If you're looking for a new career direction, check out our open positions.
VulnerabilitiesWAF RulesWAF

Follow on X

Cloudflare|@cloudflare

Related posts