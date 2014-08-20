CloudFlare Wins at Under The Radar

1 min read

On Thursday, April 29, CloudFlare won the Judge's award at Under The Radar, an event showcasing new technology in the Silicon Valley. CloudFlare's co-founder and CEO, Matthew Prince, shared CloudFlare's story with the audience. Since CloudFlare launched six months ago at TechCrunch Disrupt, we've saved 1000 years of time for web surfers, stopped 750M threats and brought the performance and security tools previously reserved for the Internet Giants to tens of thousands of websites.

Matthew's energy resonated with the entire audience as he delivered an engaging presentation. You can watch Matthew's 6 minute presentation here.

Everyone on the CloudFlare team is excited about the new initiatives we're working on. The next six months are going to bring even bigger and better performance, security and benefits to the entire CloudFlare community. Stay tuned!