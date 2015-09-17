Announcing CloudFlare’s Internet Summit - And How to Get an Invitation

2 min read

Five years ago next week, CloudFlare launched its service to the public. We’re celebrating our birthday in a variety of ways, including holding our first-ever Internet Summit on Thursday, September 24th. As part of the Internet Summit, we’re bringing together policymakers, business executives, cybersecurity experts, and academics from all over the world to discuss the threats and opportunities for the Internet over the next five years.

Through a series of fireside chats and panel discussions, featured speakers will discuss the top technology trends shaping business today, including cyber security, mobility, and the Internet of Things. These compelling perspectives will offer insights into the future of the global Internet and its implications on society.

Featured speakers include:

Toomas Hendrik Ilves, The President of Estonia

Alex Stamos, chief security officer of Facebook

Matt Grob, chief technology officer of Qualcomm

Andrew Ng, chief scientist at Baidu

Nicole Wong, former US deputy CTO & legal director for products at Twitter

Andy McAfee, MIT professor & author of "The Second Machine Age"

Cindy Cohn, executive director of the Electronic Frontier Foundation

Adam Langley, security engineer at Google

David Brin, scientist, best-selling author & tech-futurist

Rajiv Pant, former chief technology officer of The New York Times

Larry Smarr, former head of the San Diego Supercomputing Center

Al Gore, Former Vice President of the United States (by video presentation)

We believe that five years from now the Internet will be dramatically different from what it is today. By connecting this distinguished group of leading technologists, we hope to assemble an outline of what the new Internet landscape will look like. By looking ahead together, we can all begin to prepare for the coming changes.

Want to come to Internet Summit?

While this is an invite-only event, we’re making 15 Internet Summit invitations available to the public. You’ll join attendees from established companies and forward-thinking startups like Google, Mozilla, VMWare, Box, Dollar Shave Club, and Dwolla.

The Internet Summit will be held at CloudFlare’s new headquarters, located in San Francisco’s SOMA neighborhood, on Thursday, September 24th. The event will run from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. PT.

If you’d like to join the Internet Summit, visit CloudFlare’s Internet Summit page for your chance to be invited. Tell us why you should be part of CloudFlare’s Internet Summit, as well as your full name, email address, and company/organization to enter. Selected applicants will receive an invitation to CloudFlare’s Internet Summit no later than Tuesday, September 22nd, 2015.

Hope to see you there!