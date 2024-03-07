Cefan Daniel Rubin

Harnessing chaos in Cloudflare offices
03/08/2024
This blog post will cover the new sources of “chaos” that have been added to LavaRand and how you can make use of that harnessed chaos in your next application...
01/04/2024
In this post, we explore the latest changes to Privacy Pass protocol. We are also excited to introduce a public implementation of the latest IETF draft of the Privacy Pass protocol — including a set of open-source templates that can be used to implement Privacy Pass Origins, Issuers, and Attesters...
10/03/2022
The future of a private and secure Internet is at stake; that is why today we have enabled post-quantum cryptography support for all our customers...
10/14/2021
Announcing a public demo and open-sourced implementation of a privacy-preserving compromised credential checking service...
10/11/2021
Announcing a new landing page where you can learn more about our research and additional resources....