2024 年 Developer Week 總結

2024 年 Developer Week 已正式閉幕。上週的每一天，我們都會發布新產品和功能，旨在為開發人員提供在 Cloudflare 上建置完整堆疊應用程式所需的元件。
儘管 Developer Week 現已結束，但我們仍將繼續與在我們平台上建置的超過 200 萬開發人員一起創新。建立一個平台令人興奮，但我們對開發人員在平台上構建的產品同樣充滿期待。在我們深入回顧這些公告之前，作為對活動週的告別，我們想分享一些公司如何使用 Cloudflare 來支援他們的應用程式：
我們一直在使用 Workers 透過 R2 進行影像傳輸，並且在實施一年後能夠保持穩定運作。部署的速度和詳細設定的靈活性大大減少了傳統伺服器管理所需的時間和精力。特別是，我們看到了顯著的成本節省，並對 Cloudflare Workers 提供的支援深表感謝。- FAN Communications
Milkshake 幫助創作者、影響者和企業主直接從手機建立引人入勝的網頁，以簡單且富有創意的方式宣傳他們的專案和熱情。Cloudflare 幫助我們透過 R2 快速且經濟地遷移資料。我們使用 Workers 作為使用者網站與其影像和資產之間的路由層，並以經濟實惠的方式建立個人化的分析產品。Cloudflare 在不斷創新，這讓我們能夠以其他開發人員平台成本的一小部分執行基礎架構，並且我們一直在熱切地等待 D1 和 Queues 的更新，以便隨著產品的不斷成長可持續擴展 Milkshake。- Milkshake
如果您錯過了任何內容，下面提供了上週所發布公告和深度技術探討的快速回顧：
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|Announcement
|Summary
|Making state easy with D1 GA, Hyperdrive, Queues and Workers Analytics Engine updates
|A core part of any full-stack application is storing and persisting data! We kicked off the week with announcements that help developers build stateful applications on top of Cloudflare, including making D1, Cloudflare’s SQL database and Hyperdrive, our database accelerating service, generally available.
|Building D1: a Global Database
|D1, Cloudflare’s SQL database, is now generally available. With new support for 10GB databases, data export, and enhanced query debugging, we empower developers to build production-ready applications with D1 to meet all their relational SQL needs. To support Workers in global applications, we’re sharing a sneak peek of our design and API for D1 global read replication to demonstrate how developers scale their workloads with D1.
|Why Workers environment variables contain live objects
|Bindings don't just reduce boilerplate. They are a core design feature of the Workers platform which simultaneously improve developer experience and application security in several ways. Usually these two goals are in opposition to each other, but bindings elegantly solve for both at the same time.
公告
|Announcement
|Summary
|Leveling up Workers AI: General Availability and more new capabilities
|We made a series of AI-related announcements, including Workers AI, Cloudflare’s inference platform becoming GA, support for fine-tuned models with LoRAs, one-click deploys from HuggingFace, Python support for Cloudflare Workers, and more.
|Running fine-tuned models on Workers AI with LoRAs
|Workers AI now supports fine-tuned models using LoRAs. But what is a LoRA and how does it work? In this post, we dive into fine-tuning, LoRAs and even some math to share the details of how it all works under the hood.
|Bringing Python to Workers using Pyodide and WebAssembly
|We introduced Python support for Cloudflare Workers, now in open beta. We've revamped our systems to support Python, from the Workers runtime itself to the way Workers are deployed to Cloudflare’s network. Learn about a Python Worker's lifecycle, Pyodide, dynamic linking, and memory snapshots in this post.
概述
|Announcement
|Summary
|R2 adds event notifications, support for migrations from Google Cloud Storage, and an infrequent access storage tier
|We announced three new features for Cloudflare R2: event notifications, support for migrations from Google Cloud Storage, and an infrequent access storage tier.
|Data Anywhere with Pipelines, Event Notifications, and Workflows
|We’re making it easier to build scalable, reliable, data-driven applications on top of our global network, and so we announced a new Event Notifications framework; our take on durable execution, Workflows; and an upcoming streaming ingestion service, Pipelines.
|Improving Cloudflare Workers and D1 developer experience with Prisma ORM
|Together, Cloudflare and Prisma make it easier than ever to deploy globally available apps with a focus on developer experience. To further that goal, Prisma ORM now natively supports Cloudflare Workers and D1 in Preview. With version 5.12.0 of Prisma ORM you can now interact with your data stored in D1 from your Cloudflare Workers with the convenience of the Prisma Client API. Learn more and try it out now.
|How Picsart leverages Cloudflare's Developer Platform to build globally performant services
|Picsart, one of the world’s largest digital creation platforms, encountered performance challenges in catering to its global audience. Adopting Cloudflare's global-by-default Developer Platform emerged as the optimal solution, empowering Picsart to enhance performance and scalability substantially.
藉助 D1 GA 版以及 Hyperdrive、Queues 和 Workers Analytics Engine 更新簡化現狀
|Announcement
|Summary
|Announcing Pages support for monorepos, wrangler.toml, database integrations and more!
|We launched four improvements to Pages that bring functionality previously restricted to Workers, with the goal of unifying the development experience between the two. Support for monorepos, wrangler.toml, new additions to Next.js support and database integrations!
|New tools for production safety — Gradual Deployments, Stack Traces, Rate Limiting, and API SDKs
|Production readiness isn’t just about scale and reliability of the services you build with. We announced five updates that put more power in your hands – Gradual Deployments, Source mapped stack traces in Tail Workers, a new Rate Limiting API, brand-new API SDKs, and updates to Durable Objects – each built with mission-critical production services in mind.
|What’s new with Cloudflare Media: updates for Calls, Stream, and Images
|With Cloudflare Calls in open beta, you can build real-time, serverless video and audio applications. Cloudflare Stream lets your viewers instantly clip from ongoing streams. Finally, Cloudflare Images now supports automatic face cropping and has an upload widget that lets you easily integrate into your application.
|Cloudflare Calls: millions of cascading trees all the way down
|Cloudflare Calls is a serverless SFU and TURN service running at Cloudflare’s edge. It’s now in open beta and costs $0.05/ real-time GB. It’s 100% anycast WebRTC.
任何完整堆疊應用程式的核心部分都是儲存和持久化資料！我們以一系列公告拉開了活動週的序幕，包括讓 D1（Cloudflare 的 SQL 資料庫）和 Hyperdrive（我們的資料庫加速服務）正式上市，可幫助開發人員基於 Cloudflare 構建具狀態應用程式。
|Announcement
|Summary
|Browser Rendering API GA, rolling out Cloudflare Snippets, SWR, and bringing Workers for Platforms to all users
|Browser Rendering API is now available to all paid Workers customers with improved session management.
|Cloudflare acquires Baselime to expand serverless application observability capabilities
|We announced that Cloudflare has acquired Baselime, a serverless observability company.
|Cloudflare acquires PartyKit to allow developers to build real-time multi-user applications
|We announced that PartyKit, a trailblazer in enabling developers to craft ambitious real-time, collaborative, multiplayer applications, is now a part of Cloudflare. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our journey to redefine the boundaries of serverless computing, making it more dynamic, interactive, and, importantly, stateful.
|Blazing fast development with full-stack frameworks and Cloudflare
|Full-stack web development with Cloudflare is now faster and easier! You can now use your framework’s development server while accessing D1 databases, R2 object stores, AI models, and more. Iterate locally in milliseconds to build sophisticated web apps that run on Cloudflare. Let’s dev together!
|We've added JavaScript-native RPC to Cloudflare Workers
|Cloudflare Workers now features a built-in RPC (Remote Procedure Call) system for use in Worker-to-Worker and Worker-to-Durable Object communication, with absolutely minimal boilerplate. We've designed an RPC system so expressive that calling a remote service can feel like using a library.
|Community Update: empowering startups building on Cloudflare and creating an inclusive community
|We closed out Developer Week by sharing updates on our Workers Launchpad program, our latest Developer Challenge, and the work we’re doing to ensure our community spaces – like our Discord and Community forums – are safe and inclusive for all developers.
構建 D1：全球資料庫
Cloudflare 的 SQL 資料庫 D1 現已正式上市。透過對 10GB 資料庫、資料匯出和增強查詢偵錯的全新支援，我們讓開發人員能夠使用 D1 構建生產就緒應用程式，從而滿足所有關聯式 SQL 需求。為了在全球應用程式中支援 Workers，我們分享了用於 D1 全球讀取複製的設計和 API 的先行預覽，以示範開發人員如何使用 D1 擴展工作負載。
Workers 環境變數為何包含即時物件
繫結不僅僅會減少樣板。它們是 Workers 平台的核心設計功能，可以透過數種方式同時改進開發人員體驗和應用程式安全性。這兩個目標通常是相互對立的，但繫結可以輕鬆地同時解決這兩個問題。
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公告
概述
升級 Workers AI：正式上市以及更多新功能
我們發布了一系列與 AI 相關的公告，包括 Workers AI、Cloudflare 的推理平台正式上市、對 LoRA 微調模型的支援、HuggingFace 的一鍵部署、對 Cloudflare Workers 的 Python 支援等等。
使用 LoRA 在 Workers AI 上執行經過微調的模型
Workers AI 現在支援使用 LoRA 進行微調的模型。但是，什麼是 LoRA，它又是如何運作的呢？在本貼文中，我們將深入探討微調、LoRA 甚至某些數學原理，來分享有關它如何在後台運作的詳細資料。
使用 Pyodide 和 WebAssembly 將 Python 引入 Workers
我們針對 Cloudflare Workers 推出了 Python 支援，現已進入開放測試階段。我們改進了系統來支援 Python，從 Workers 執行階段本身到將 Workers 部署到 Cloudflare 網路的方式。閱讀本貼文，以瞭解 Python Worker 的生命週期、Pyodide、動態連結和記憶體快照。
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公告
概述
R2 新增了事件通知、支援從 Google Cloud Storage 遷移以及不常存取儲存方案
我們推出了 Cloudflare R2 的三種全新功能：事件通知、支援從 Google Cloud Storage 遷移以及不常存取儲存方案。
透過 Pipelines、事件通知和 Workflows 保護無處不在的資料
我們正在努力實現在我們的全球網路上更輕鬆地構建可擴展、可靠、資料驅動的應用程式，因此，我們宣佈推出一種全新的事件通知架構；我們對持久執行 Workflows 的看法；以及即將推出的串流擷取服務 Pipelines。
使用 Prisma ORM 改進 Cloudflare Workers 和 D1 開發人員體驗
Cloudflare 和 Prisma 相結合，可比以往更輕鬆地部署全球可用的應用程式並提供良好的開發人員體驗。為了進一步實現該目標，Prisma ORM 現在可在預覽版中原生支援 Cloudflare Workers 和 D1。使用 Prisma ORM 5.12.0 版，現在，您可以利用 Prisma Client API 之便利，透過 Cloudflare Workers 與儲存在 D1 中的資料互動。瞭解詳情並立即試用。
Picsart 如何利用 Cloudflare 的開發人員平台構建具有全球效能的服務
Picsart 是世界上最大的數位創作平台之一，它在滿足全球觀眾需求方面遇到了效能挑戰。而採用 Cloudflare 的預設全球可用的開發人員平台成為了最佳解決方案，讓 Picsart 能夠大大提高效能和可擴展性。
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公告
概述
推出以下 Pages 支援：monorepos、wrangler.toml、資料庫整合等！
我們發佈了四項 Pages 改進，從而引入以前僅限於 Workers 的功能，其目的在於將二者的開發體驗統一起來。支援 monorepos、wrangler.toml、Next.js 新增功能以及資料庫整合！
用於實現生產安全的新工具 — 逐步部署、堆疊追蹤、限速和 API SDK
生產就緒不僅僅是您構建所使用的服務的規模和可靠性。我們推出了以下五項更新，為您提供更強功能：逐步部署、Tail Workers 中的來源對應堆疊追蹤、全新的 Rate Limiting API、全新的 API SDK 以及 Durable Objects 更新，每一項更新的構建都將任務關鍵型生產服務納入了考量。
Cloudflare Media 的新增功能：Calls、Stream 和 Images 更新
隨著 Cloudflare Calls 開放測試版的推出，您可以構建即時、無伺服器視訊和音訊應用程式。透過 Cloudflare Stream，您的觀眾可以即時剪輯進行中的串流。最後，Cloudflare Images 現在支援自動面部裁切，並具有一個上傳小工具，可讓您輕鬆整合到應用程式中。
Cloudflare Calls：數百萬個樹狀結構不斷重疊
Cloudflare Calls 是一款在 Cloudflare 邊緣執行的無伺服器 SFU 和 TURN 服務。它目前提供開放測試版，成本為 0.05 美元/即時 GB。它是 100% 的 Anycast WebRTC。
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公告
概述
Browser Rendering API 正式上市，推出 Cloudflare Snippets、SWR，並向所有使用者提供 Workers for Platforms
Browser Rendering API 現已向所有付費 Workers 客戶提供，並改進了工作階段管理。
Cloudflare 收購 Baselime 以擴展無伺服器應用程式可觀察性功能
我們宣布 Cloudflare 收購了無伺服器可觀察性公司 Baselime。
Cloudflare 收購了 PartyKit，讓開發人員能夠構建即時多使用者應用程式
我們宣佈 PartyKit 現已成為 Cloudflare 的一部分，它是支援開發人員開發雄心勃勃的即時、協作、多人應用程式的開拓者。本次收購在我們重新定義無伺服器運算邊界的旅程中是一個重要的里程碑，不僅使其更具動態性、互動性，更重要的是，還具有狀態。
使用完整堆疊架構和 Cloudflare 快速開發
現在，使用 Cloudflare 進行完整堆疊 Web 開發更快速、更輕鬆！現在，您可以在存取 D1 資料庫、R2 物件儲存、AI 模型等時使用您架構的開發伺服器。只需花費數毫秒在本機反覆運算，即可構建在 Cloudflare 上執行的複雜 Web 應用程式。讓我們一起開發吧！
我們已將 JavaScript 原生 RPC 新增至 Cloudflare Workers
現在，Cloudflare Workers 具有一個內建的 RPC（遠端程序呼叫）系統，只需絕對最小的樣板，即可用於 Worker 至 Worker 通訊以及 Worker 至 Durable Object 通訊。我們設計了一個極具表現力的 RPC 系統，使得呼叫遠端服務感覺就像使用程式庫一樣。
社群更新：為基於 Cloudflare 構建的新創公司賦能，並打造一個包容性社群
我們在 Developer Week 結束之時，分享了有關 Workers Launchpad 計畫的更新、最新的開發人員挑戰以及我們正在做的工作，以確保社群空間（如我們的 Discord 和社群論壇）對所有開發人員而言都是安全且包容的。
感謝您參與 Developer Week！想要繼續對話並分享您正在構建的內容嗎？加入我們的 Discord 吧。要開始在 Workers 上構建，請查看我們的開發人員文件。