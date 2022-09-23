您可能会错过的 2022 年 GA Week

早在 2019 年，我就为 Cloudflare 的 IPO S-1 文档绘制了图表，展示了 Cloudflare 自 2010 年推出以来的各个主版本。该图表如下所示：
当然，该图表并未呈现我们发布的所有内容，但其中的曲线表明了成长型公司的一个事实：我们会不断发布越来越多的产品和服务。其中一些从测试版开始，有时是开放的，有时是专属的。但它们全部都会在测试期之后正式发布。
例如，早在 2014 年，我们每年只推出了几个主版本。但几年之后，公司得到长足发展，我们不断推出更新、版本和更改。今年，有一系列产品在九月正式发布，因此很适合一起放到 GA Week 中。
GA Week 现已结束，团队正在加紧为生日周（就在本周星期日！）做最后的完善工作，但我们先回顾一下本周推出的所有内容。
推出的内容
|What launched
|Summary
|Available for?
|Monday (September 19)
|
|
|Cloudforce One
|Our threat operations and research team, Cloudforce One, is now open for business and has begun conducting threat briefings.
|Enterprise
|Improved Access Control: Domain Scoped Roles are now generally available
|It is possible to scope your users’ access to specific domains with Domain Scoped Roles. This will allow all users access to roles, and the ability to access within zones.
|Currently available to all Free plans, and coming to Enterprise shortly.
|Account WAF now available to Enterprise customers
|Users can manage and configure the WAF for all of their zones from a single pane of glass. This includes custom rulesets and managed rulesets (Core/OWASP and Managed).
|Enterprise
|Introducing Cloudflare Adaptive DDoS Protection - our new traffic profiling system for mitigating DDoS attacks
|Cloudflare’s new Adaptive DDoS Protection system learns your unique traffic patterns and constantly adapts to protect you against sophisticated DDoS attacks.
|Built into our Advanced DDoS product
|Introducing Advanced DDoS Alerts
|Cloudflare’s Advanced DDoS Alerts provide tailored and actionable notifications in real-time.
|Built into our Advanced DDoS product
|Tuesday (September 20)
|
|
|Detect security issues in your SaaS apps with Cloudflare CASB
|By leveraging API-driven integrations, receive comprehensive visibility and control over SaaS apps to prevent data leaks, detect Shadow IT, block insider threats, and avoid compliance violations.
|Enterprise Zero Trust
|Cloudflare Data Loss Prevention now Generally Available
|Data Loss Prevention is now available for Cloudflare customers, giving customers more options to protect their sensitive data.
|Enterprise Zero Trust
|Cloudflare One Partner Program acceleration
|The Cloudflare One Partner Program gains traction with existing and prospective partners.
|Enterprise Zero Trust
|Isolate browser-borne threats on any network with WAN-as-a-Service
|Defend any network from browser-borne threats with Cloudflare Browser Isolation by connecting legacy firewalls over IPsec / GRE
|Zero Trust
|Cloudflare Area 1 - how the best Email Security keeps getting better
|Cloudflare started using Area 1 in 2020 and later acquired the company in 2022. We were most impressed how phishing, responsible for 90+% of cyberattacks, basically became a non-issue overnight when we deployed Area 1. But our vision is much bigger than preventing phishing attacks.
|Enterprise Zero Trust
|Wednesday (September 21)
|
|
|R2 is now Generally Available
|R2 gives developers object storage minus the egress fees. With the GA of R2, developers will be free to focus on innovation instead of worrying about the costs of storing their data.
|All plans
|Stream Live is now Generally Available
|Stream live video to viewers at a global scale.
|All plans
|The easiest way to build a modern SaaS application
|With Workers for Platforms, your customers can build custom logic to meet their needs right into your application.
|Enterprise
|Going originless with Cloudflare Workers – Building a Todo app – Part 1: The API
|Today we go through Part 1 in a series on building completely serverless applications on Cloudflare’s Developer Platform.
|Free for all Workers users
|Store and Retrieve your logs on R2
|Log Storage on R2: a cost-effective solution to store event logs for any of our products!
|Enterprise (as part of Logpush)
|SVG support in Cloudflare Images
|Cloudflare Images now supports storing and delivering SVG files.
|Part of Cloudflare Images
|Thursday (September 22)
|
|
|Regional Services Expansion
|Cloudflare is launching the Data Localization Suite for Japan, India and Australia.
|Enterprise
|API Endpoint Management and Metrics are now GA
|API Shield customers can save, update, and monitor the performance of API endpoints.
|Enterprise
|Cloudflare Zaraz supports Managed Components and DLP to make third-party tools private
|Third party tools are the only thing you can’t control on your website, unless you use Managed Components with Cloudflare Zaraz.
|Available on all plans
|Logpush: now lower cost and with more visibility
|Logpush jobs can now be filtered to contain only logs of interest. Also, you can receive alerts when jobs are failing, as well as get statistics on the health of your jobs.
|Enterprise
摘要
预期用途
周一（9 月 19 日）
Cloudforce One
我们的威胁运营和研究团队 Cloudforce One 现已投入运行，并已开始展开威胁简报工作。
Enterprise
改进后的访问控制：域范围角色现已正式发布
可以用域范围角色限定用户对特定域的访问范围。这样一来，所有用户都可以访问角色，并能够在区域中访问。
当前可用于所有 Free 计划，并将很快向 Enterprise 推出。
帐户 WAF 目前可供 Enterprise 客户使用
用户可以通过单一管理面板管理和配置其所有区域的 WAF。这包括自定义规则集和托管规则集（核心/OWASP 和托管）。
Enterprise
隆重推出 Cloudflare 自适应 DDoS 防护系统 - 用于缓解 DDoS 攻击的新型流量分析系统
全新的 Cloudflare 自适应 DDoS 防护系统会了解您独有的流量模式并不断进行调整，以保护您免受复杂的 DDoS 攻击。
内置于我们的高级 DDoS 产品
隆重推出高级 DDoS 警告
Cloudflare 高级 DDoS 警告实时提供可采取行动的定制通知。
内置于我们的高级 DDoS 产品
周二（9 月 20 日）
使用 Cloudflare CASB 检测 SaaS 应用中的安全问题
通过利用 API 驱动的集成，从全维度了解和控制 SaaS 应用程序，防止数据泄漏、检测影子 IT、阻止内部威胁并规避违规行为的发生。
Enterprise Zero Trust
Cloudflare 数据丢失防护现已正式发布
数据丢失防护目前可供 Cloudflare 客户使用，为客户提供更多选项来保护其敏感数据。
Enterprise Zero Trust
Cloudflare One 合作伙伴计划加速
Cloudflare One 合作伙伴计划受到现有和潜在合作伙伴的关注。
Enterprise Zero Trust
使用广域网即服务隔离任何网络上由浏览器带来的威胁
通过 IPsec/GRE 连接旧防火墙，使用 Cloudflare 浏览器隔离让网络远离浏览器带来的威胁
Zero Trust
Cloudflare Area 1 — 如何持续改进电子邮件安全性
Cloudflare 于 2020 年开始使用 Area 1，并于 2022 年收购该公司。令我们印象最深的是，当我们部署 Area 1 时，一夜之间，基本完全解决了网络钓鱼的问题（90% 以上的网络攻击都是由网络钓鱼造成的）。但我们的愿景远不止防止网络钓鱼攻击。
Enterprise Zero Trust
周三（9 月 21 日）
R2 现已正式发布
R2 为开发人员提供没有出口费用的对象存储。在 R2 正式发布之后，开发人员就能够专注于创新，而不用担心存储其数据的成本。
所有计划
Stream Live 现已正式发布
向全球范围的观看者流传输实时视频。
所有计划
构建现代 SaaS 应用程序的最轻松方式
利用 Workers for Platforms，您的客户可以直接在您的应用程序中构建自定义逻辑来满足其需要。
Enterprise
利用 Cloudflare Workers 实现无源 — 构建 Todo 应用 — 第 1 部分：API
今天，我们将学习关于在 Cloudflare 开发人员平台上构建完全无服务器的应用程序系列之第 1 部分。
对所有 Workers 用户免费
在 R2 上存储和检索您的日志
R2 上的日志存储：一种存储我们任何产品的事件日志的经济高效解决方案！
Enterprise（作为 Logpush 的一部分）
Cloudflare Images 支持 SVG
Cloudflare Images 现在可以支持存储并交付 SVG 文件。
Cloudflare Images 的一部分
周四（9 月 22 日）
地区服务扩张
Cloudflare 即将面向日本、印度和澳大利亚推出数据本地化套件。
Enterprise
API Endpoint Management 和 Metrics 现已正式发布
API Shield 客户可以保存、更新并监控 API 端点的性能。
Enterprise
Cloudflare Zaraz 支持托管组件和 DLP，实现第三方工具私有化
如果未在 Cloudflare Zaraz 中使用托管组件，则无法在网站上控制第三方工具。
可用于所有计划
Logpush：现在成本更低，可见性更高
现在，可以筛选日志推送作业，仅包含感兴趣的日志。此外，您还可以在作业失败时收到警报，并获取有关作业运行状况的统计信息。
Enterprise
当然，您无需等待一年，即有更多产品正式发布。我们会在全年内不断发布测试版并正式发布产品。我们会继续对产品进行迭代，使其全部成为领先产品。
正如我在 GA Week 开始时所说：“但我们不仅仅要使产品有效工作和可用，还要构建一流产品。我们会尽早交付产品并快速迭代。多年来，我们的 WAF、DDoS 缓解、机器人管理、API 保护、CDN 以及我们的开发人员平台就是这样走过来的。今天，Gartner、Forrester 和 IDC 等分析公司都认为我们是以上领域的领导者。”
现在，继续介绍生日周！