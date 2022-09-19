Improved Access Control: Domain Scoped Roles are now generally available

3 min read

Starting today, it is possible to scope your users’ access to specific domains with Domain Scoped Roles becoming generally available!

We are making it easier for account owners to manage their team’s access to Cloudflare by allowing user access to be scoped to individual domains. Ensuring users have the least amount of access they need and no more is critical, and Domain Scoped Roles is a major step in this direction. Additionally, with the use of Domain Groups, account owners can grant users access to a group of domains instead of individually. Domains can be added or removed from these groups to automatically update the access of those who have been granted access to the group. This reduces toil in managing user access.

One of the most common uses we have seen for Domain Scoped Roles is to limit access to production domains to a small set of team members, while still allowing development and pre-production domains to be open to the rest of the team. That way, someone can’t make changes to a production domain unless they are given access.

We are doing a rollout of this functionality across all Enterprise Cloudflare accounts, and you will receive an email when this functionality is enabled for your account.

Any existing access on accounts today will remain the same, with the ability to further scope down access where it makes sense. All of our account-wide roles are still available to assign to users.

How to use Domain Scoped Roles

Once you have Domain Scoped Roles, here is how to start using it:

Log in to dash.cloudflare.com, select your account, and navigate to the members page.

From this page, you can manage your members' permissions. In this case, we will invite a new user, however you can also modify an existing user’s permissions.

After clicking “Invite”, you will determine which users to invite, multiple users can be invited at the same time. After selecting users, we provide appropriate scope. Within the scope selection list, three options are available: all domains, a specific domain, and a domain group. Selecting all domains continues to grant account wide access, and all of our legacy roles are available at this level of scoping. A specific domain or domain groups provide access to our new domain scoped roles. Finally, with a user and a scope selected, a role (or multiple roles) can be selected to grant appropriate permissions.

Before sending the invite, you will be able to confirm the users, scope, and roles.

Domain Groups

In addition to manually creating inclusion or exclusion lists per user, account owners can also create Domain Groups to allow granting one or more users to a group of domains. Domain Groups can be created from the member invite flow or directly from Account Configurations → Lists. When creating a domain group, the user selects the domains to include and, from that point on, the group can be used when inviting a user to the account.

What’s next

If you are an enterprise customer and interested in getting Domain Scoped Roles sooner, please contact your CSM to get enabled! Otherwise, you will receive an email when your account has this feature enabled.

This announcement represents a step forward in our migration to a new authorization system built for Cloudflare’s scale. This will allow us to expand these capabilities to more products in the future and to create an authorization system that puts customers more in control of their team’s access across all of Cloudflare’s services.

