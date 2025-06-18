Connect any React application to an MCP server in three lines of code

6 min read

You can deploy a remote Model Context Protocol (MCP) server on Cloudflare in just one-click. Don’t believe us? Click the button below.

This will get you started with a remote MCP server that supports the latest MCP standards and is the reason why thousands of remote MCP servers have been deployed on Cloudflare, including ones from companies like Atlassian, Linear, PayPal, and more .

But deploying servers is only half of the equation — we also wanted to make it just as easy to build and deploy remote MCP clients that can connect to these servers to enable new AI-powered service integrations. That's why we built use-mcp , a React library for connecting to remote MCP servers, and we're excited to contribute it to the MCP ecosystem to enable more developers to build remote MCP clients.

Today, we're open-sourcing two tools that make it easy to build and deploy MCP clients:

use-mcp — A React library that connects to any remote MCP server in just 3 lines of code, with transport, authentication, and session management automatically handled. We're excited to contribute this library to the MCP ecosystem to enable more developers to build remote MCP clients. The AI Playground — Cloudflare’s AI chat interface platform that uses a number of LLM models to interact with remote MCP servers, with support for the latest MCP standard, which you can now deploy yourself.

Whether you're building an AI-powered chat bot, a support agent, or an internal company interface, you can leverage these tools to connect your AI agents and applications to external services via MCP.

Ready to get started? Click on the button below to deploy your own instance of Cloudflare’s AI Playground to see it in action.

use-mcp: a React library for building remote MCP clients

use-mcp is a React library that abstracts away all the complexity of building MCP clients. Add the useMCP() hook into any React application to connect to remote MCP servers that users can interact with.

Here’s all the code you need to add to connect to a remote MCP server:

mport { useMcp } from 'use-mcp/react' function MyComponent() { const { state, tools, callTool } = useMcp({ url: 'https://mcp-server.example.com' }) return <div>Your actual UI code</div> }

Just specify the URL, and you're instantly connected.

Behind the scenes, use-mcp handles the transport protocols (both Streamable HTTP and Server-Sent Events), authentication flows, and session management. It also includes a number of features to help you build reliable, scalable, and production-ready MCP clients.

Connection management

Network reliability shouldn’t impact user experience. use-mcp manages connection retries and reconnections with a backoff schedule to ensure your client can recover the connection during a network issue and continue where it left off. The hook exposes real-time connection states ("connecting", "ready", "failed"), allowing you to build responsive UIs that keep users informed without requiring you to write any custom connection handling logic.

const { state } = useMcp({ url: 'https://mcp-server.example.com' }) if (state === 'connecting') { return <div>Establishing connection...</div> } if (state === 'ready') { return <div>Connected and ready!</div> } if (state === 'failed') { return <div>Connection failed</div> }

Authentication & authorization

Many MCP servers require some form of authentication in order to make tool calls. use-mcp supports OAuth 2.1 and handles the entire OAuth flow. It redirects users to the login page, allows them to grant access, securely stores the access token returned by the OAuth provider, and uses it for all subsequent requests to the server. The library also provides methods for users to revoke access and clear stored credentials. This gives you a complete authentication system that allows you to securely connect to remote MCP servers, without writing any of the logic.

const { clearStorage } = useMcp({ url: 'https://mcp-server.example.com' }) // Revoke access and clear stored credentials const handleLogout = () => { clearStorage() // Removes all stored tokens, client info, and auth state }

Dynamic tool discovery

When you connect to an MCP server, use-mcp fetches the tools it exposes. If the server adds new capabilities, your app will see them without any code changes. Each tool provides type-safe metadata about its required inputs and functionality, so your client can automatically validate user input and make the right tool calls.

Debugging & monitoring capabilities

To help you troubleshoot MCP integrations, use-mcp exposes a log array containing structured messages at debug, info, warn, and error levels, with timestamps for each one. You can enable detailed logging with the debug option to track tool calls, authentication flows, connection state changes, and errors. This real-time visibility makes it easier to diagnose issues during development and production.

Future-proofed & backwards compatible

MCP is evolving rapidly, with recent updates to transport mechanisms and upcoming changes to authorization. use-mcp supports both Server-Sent Events (SSE) and the newer Streamable HTTP transport, automatically detecting and upgrading to newer protocols, when supported by the MCP server.

As the MCP specification continues to evolve, we'll keep the library updated with the latest standards, while maintaining backwards compatibility. We are also excited to contribute use-mcp to the MCP project , so it can grow with help from the wider community.

MCP Inspector, built with use-mcp

In use-mcp’s examples directory , you’ll see a minimal MCP Inspector that was built with the use-mcp hook. . Enter any MCP server URL to test connections, see available tools, and monitor interactions through the debug logs. It's a great starting point for building your own MCP clients or something you can use to debug connections to your MCP server.

Open-sourcing the AI Playground

We initially built the AI Playground to give users a chat interface for testing different AI models supported by Workers AI. We then added MCP support, so it could be used as a remote MCP client to connect to and test MCP servers. Today, we're open-sourcing the playground, giving you the complete chat interface with the MCP client built in, so you can deploy it yourself and customize it to fit your needs.

The playground comes with built-in support for the latest MCP standards, including both Streamable HTTP and Server-Sent Events transport methods, OAuth authentication flows that allow users to sign-in and grant permissions, as well as support for bearer token authentication for direct MCP server connections.

How the AI Playground works

The AI Playground is built on Workers AI, giving you access to a full catalog of large language models (LLMs) running on Cloudflare's network, combined with the Agents SDK and use-mcp library for MCP server connections.

The AI Playground uses the use-mcp library to manage connections to remote MCP servers. When the playground starts up, it initializes the MCP connection system with const{tools: mcpTools} = useMcp() , which provides access to all tools from connected servers. At first, this list is empty because it’s not connected to any MCP servers, but once a connection to a remote MCP server is established, the tools are automatically discovered and populated into the list.

Once connected , the playground immediately has access to any tools that the MCP server exposes. The use-mcp library handles all the protocol communication and tool discovery, and maintains the connection state. If the MCP server requires authentication, the playground handles OAuth flows through a dedicated callback page that uses onMcpAuthorization from use-mcp to complete the authentication process.

When a user sends a chat message, the playground takes the mcpTools from the use-mcp hook and passes them directly to Workers AI, enabling the model to understand what capabilities are available and invoke them as needed.

const stream = useChat({ api: "/api/inference", body: { model: params.model, tools: mcpTools, // Tools from connected MCP servers max_tokens: params.max_tokens, system_message: params.system_message, }, })

Debugging and monitoring

To monitor and debug connections to MCP servers, we’ve added a Debug Log interface to the playground. This displays real-time information about the MCP server connections, including connection status, authentication state, and any connection errors.

During the chat interactions, the debug interface will show the raw message exchanged between the playground and the MCP server, including the tool invocation and its result. This allows you to monitor the JSON payload being sent to the MCP server, the raw response returned, and track whether the tool call succeeded or failed. This is especially helpful for anyone building remote MCP servers, as it allows you to see how your tools are behaving when integrated with different language models.

Contributing to the MCP ecosystem

One of the reasons why MCP has evolved so quickly is that it's an open source project, powered by the community. We're excited to contribute the use-mcp library to the MCP ecosystem to enable more developers to build remote MCP clients.

If you're looking for examples of MCP clients or MCP servers to get started with, check out the Cloudflare AI GitHub repository for working examples you can deploy and modify. This includes the complete AI Playground source code, a number of remote MCP servers that use different authentication & authorization providers, and the MCP Inspector .

We’re also building the Cloudflare MCP servers in public and welcome contributions to help make them better.