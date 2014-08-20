Get Started Free|Contact Sales

Ian Pye Presents SortaSQL @ the CloudFlare Loft

04/22/2011

1 min read

Last night CloudFlare hosted a Hybrid DB meetup where Ian Pye, our lead Analytics Engineer, presented on the data infrastructure at CloudFlare. He discussed how CloudFlare looked at several NoSQL and SQL solutions and ended up with a hybrid model, SortaSQL.

Reviews from attendees: "mindblowing, actually" and "very clever."

Click here to view Ian's slide show presentation and to learn more details of CloudFlare's SortaSQL.

CloudFlare has several meetups in the works for May and June, stay tuned to find out what we will be hosting next!

