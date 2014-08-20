CloudFlare’s Newest App Partner: Verelo

2 min read

EDIT: Verelo was a previous app partner, but is not currently participating in the Cloudflare Apps program. The link to the app has been removed from the end of the post.

Verelo is a website monitoring service that provides sub-minute checks, downtime alerts by SMS, phone or email, and malware detection.

A group of CloudFlare customers have recently been testing Velero during a silent launch, testing our latest app integration. Deployment has been very successful and with over 100 CloudFlare customers using Verelo, we have decided it's time to publicly announce them as our newest app partner.

Verelo is a unique company. Started by two individuals (Mike and Andrew) who previously worked in the hosting space, Verelo provides webmasters constant monitoring of their sites. Because of their background, Mike and Andrew were able to identify a need that hosting providers weren't able to provide for their customers and so they launched Verelo as an answer to the site and server monitoring need.

Features

Velero offers prevention, detection, responses and reporting for malicious activity on any website, making running a site that much easier.

Features include:

Downtime alerts by SMS, Phone or Email

Malware detection

Response time and uptime graphs

Sub-minute monitoring

911 conference call system

Plans

Starting at free, Velero offers a variety of plans to suit your needs:

For more information on the app and how to get started, visit the app detail page today: [REMOVED]