Cloudflare Expanded to 200 Cities in 2019

2 min read

We have exciting news: Cloudflare closed out the decade by reaching our 200th city* across 90+ countries. Each new location increases the security, performance, and reliability of the 20-million-plus Internet properties on our network. Over the last quarter, we turned up seven data centers spanning from Chattogram, Bangladesh all the way to the Hawaiian Islands:

Chattogram & Dhaka , Bangladesh. These data centers are our first in Bangladesh, ensuring that its 161 million residents will have a better experience on our network.

& , Bangladesh. These data centers are our first in Bangladesh, ensuring that its 161 million residents will have a better experience on our network. Honolulu , Hawaii, USA. Honolulu is one of the most remote cities in the world; with our Honolulu data center up and running, Hawaiian visitors can be served 2,400 miles closer than ever before! Hawaii is a hub for many submarine cables in the Pacific, meaning that some Pacific Islands will also see significant improvements.

, Hawaii, USA. Honolulu is one of the most remote cities in the world; with our Honolulu data center up and running, Hawaiian visitors can be served 2,400 miles closer than ever before! Hawaii is a hub for many submarine cables in the Pacific, meaning that some Pacific Islands will also see significant improvements. Adelaide , Australia. Our 7th Australasian data center can be found “down under” in the capital of South Australia. Despite being Australia’s fifth-largest city, Adelaide is often overlooked for Australian interconnection. We, for one, are happy to establish a presence in it and its unique UTC+9:30 time zone!

, Australia. Our 7th Australasian data center can be found “down under” in the capital of South Australia. Despite being Australia’s fifth-largest city, Adelaide is often overlooked for Australian interconnection. We, for one, are happy to establish a presence in it and its unique UTC+9:30 time zone! Thimphu , Bhutan. Bhutan is the seventh SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) country with a Cloudflare network presence. Thimphu is our first Bhutanese data center, continuing our mission of security and performance for all.

, Bhutan. Bhutan is the seventh SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) country with a Cloudflare network presence. Thimphu is our first Bhutanese data center, continuing our mission of security and performance for all. St George’s, Grenada. Our Grenadian data center is joining the Grenada Internet Exchange (GREX), the first non-profit Internet Exchange (IX) in the English-speaking Caribbean.

We’ve come a long way since our launch in 2010, moving from colocating in key Internet hubs to fanning out across the globe and partnering with local ISPs. This has allowed us to offer security, performance, and reliability to Internet users in all corners of the world. In addition to the 35 cities we added in 2019, we expanded our existing data centers behind-the-scenes. We believe there are a lot of opportunities to harness in 2020 as we look to bring our network and its edge-computing power closer and closer to everyone on the Internet.

