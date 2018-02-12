Marhaba Beirut! Cloudflare’s 121st location - مرحبا بيروت! موقع “كلاودفلار” ال ١٢١

Lebanon is a historic country, home to two cities among the oldest in the world. There’s a vast mix of influences from the East and West. It’s also the smallest country in continental Asia.
Lebanon’s connection to the Internet
Lebanon is a little different to most other countries when it comes to the internet, with all connectivity to the outside world flowing via a single network, Ogero. Traffic to Lebanon was previously served from our existing deployments in Marseille and Paris, due to where Ogero connects to the rest of the internet. By deploying locally in Beirut, round-trip latency is cut by around 50 milliseconds. This might seem like almost nothing, but it adds up when you factor in a DNS lookup and 3-way handshake required to open a TCP connection. Internet penetration in Lebanon according to different sources is around 75%, which is quite high. However, the speed available to end users is low, typically in single digit megabits per second.
The Ministry of Telecommunications has an ambitious plan to improve the connectivity available in Lebanon by 2020, a big part of this involves deploying fiber optic cabling to homes and businesses throughout the country. This will inevitably help to boost the level of traffic we see today coming from Lebanon. Comparing Lebanon to Denmark where the population is only a few thousand lower there is 7x more traffic served to Denmark than to Lebanon.
اتصال لبنان بالإنترنت
لبنان يختلف قليلا عن معظم البلدان الأخرى عندما يتعلق الأمر بالإنترنت، فكل اتصال إلى العالم الخارجي يتدفق عبر شبكة واحدة، أوجيرو. كانت حركة مرور الانترنت إلى لبنان في السابق من عمليات النشر الحالية لدينا في مرسيليا وباريس، ويرجع ذلك إلى حيث تتصل أوجيرو ببقية الإنترنت. من خلال النشر محليا في بيروت، أصبح وقت الإستجابة ذهابا وإيابا أقل من 50 ميلي ثانية واحدة.
قد يبدو هذا لا شيء تقريبا، لكنه يصبح ذو معنى عندما تحسب بحث نظام أسماء النطاقات (DNS) ومصافحة ثلاثية الطرق المطلوبة لفتح بروتوكول التحكم بالإرسال .(TCP) ويبلغ انتشار الإنترنت في لبنان وفقا لمصادر مختلفة حوالي ٧٥%، وهو رقم مرتفع جدا. ومع ذلك، فإن السرعة المتاحة للمستخدمين منخفضة، وعادة تكون رقم مفرد من الميغابتس في الثانية الواحدة.
قامت وزارة الاتصالات بعرض خطة طموحة لتحسين الاتصال المتوفر في لبنان بحلول عام ٢٠٢٠، جزء كبير من هذا ينطوي على نشر كابلات الألياف البصرية للمنازل والشركات في جميع أنحاء البلد. وهذا سيساعد حتما على تعزيز مستوى حركة المرور التي نراها اليوم قادمة من لبنان.وبمقارنة لبنان بالدانمرك حيث يبلغ عدد سكانه بضعة آلاف فقط أقل من لبنان، هناك ٧ أضعاف حركة المرور إلى الدنمارك أكثر من لبنان.
Beirut IX
The Internet exchange in Beirut is no exception, with fibre access not possible in Lebanon, ISPs reach the IX by microwave. To give the best access from all around Beirut it is situated at the top of a hill. With most Internet exchanges, line of sight isn’t a concern as fibre is available. Our deployment connected to Beirut IX brings over 7 million websites closers to ISPs connected, making the Internet faster and safer for users in Lebanon.
(Beirut IX) تبادل الإنترنت في بيروت
إن تبادل الإنترنت في بيروت ليس استثناء، إذ لا يوجد صلة للالياف الضوئية في لبنان، فإن مزودي خدمة الإنترنت يصلون إلى نقطة تبادل الإنترنت (IX) عن طريق موجات الميكرويف.
لإعطاء أفضل وصول من جميع أنحاء بيروت أنها تقع في أعلى تلة. مع معظم تبادلات الإنترنت، خط الأفق ليس مصدر قلق بما أن صلة الألياف متاحة.
إن نشرنا المتصل بتبادل الإنترنت (IX) في بيروت يجلب أكثر من ٧ ملايين موقع على شبكة الإنترنت، مما يجعل الإنترنت أسرع وأكثر أمانا للمستخدمين في لبنان.
Thank you to Layal Jebran for the translation.
