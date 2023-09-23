D1: open beta is here

9 min read

This post is also available in 简体中文, 繁體中文, 日本語 and 한국어.

D1 is now in open beta, and the theme is “scale”: with higher per-database storage limits and the ability to create more databases, we’re unlocking the ability for developers to build production-scale applications on D1. Any developers with an existing paid Workers plan don’t need to lift a finger to benefit: we’ve retroactively applied this to all existing D1 databases.

If you missed the last D1 update back during Developer Week, the multitude of updates in the changelog, or are just new to D1 in general: read on.

Remind me: D1? Databases?

D1 our native serverless database, which we launched into alpha in November last year: the queryable database complement to Workers KV, Durable Objects and R2.

When we set out to build D1, we knew a few things for certain: it needed to be fast, it needed to be incredibly easy to create a database, and it needed to be SQL-based.

That last one was critical: so that developers could a) avoid learning another custom query language and b) make it easier for existing query buildings, ORM (object relational mapper) libraries and other tools to connect to D1 with minimal effort. From this, we’ve seen a huge number of projects build support in for D1: from support for D1 in the Drizzle ORM and Kysely, to the T4 App, a full-stack toolkit that uses D1 as its database.

We also knew that D1 couldn’t be the only way to query a database from Workers: for teams with existing databases and thousands of lines of SQL or existing ORM code, migrating across to D1 isn’t going to be an afternoon’s work. For those teams, we built Hyperdrive, allowing you to connect to your existing databases and make them feel global. We think this gives teams flexibility: combine D1 and Workers for globally distributed apps, and use Hyperdrive for querying the databases you have in legacy clouds and just can’t get rid of overnight.

Larger databases, and more of them

This has been the biggest ask from the thousands of D1 users throughout the alpha: not just more databases, but also bigger databases.

Developers on the Workers paid plan will now be able to grow each database up to 2GB and create 50,000 databases (up from 500MB and 10). Yes, you read that right: 50,000 databases per account. This unlocks a whole raft of database-per-user use-cases and enables true isolation between customers, something that traditional relational database deployments can’t.

We’ll be continuing to work on unlocking even larger databases over the coming weeks and months: developers using the D1 beta will see automatic increases to these limits published on D1’s public changelog.

One of the biggest impediments to double-digit-gigabyte databases is performance: we want to ensure that a database can load in and be ready really quickly — cold starts of seconds (or more) just aren’t acceptable. A 10GB or 20GB database that takes 15 seconds before it can answer a query ends up being pretty frustrating to use.

Users on the Workers free plan will keep the ten 500MB databases (changelog) forever: we want to give more developers the room to experiment with D1 and Workers before jumping in.

Time Travel is here

Time Travel allows you to roll your database back to a specific point in time: specifically, any minute in the last 30 days. And it’s enabled by default for every D1 database, doesn’t cost any more, and doesn’t count against your storage limit.

For those who have been keeping tabs: we originally announced Time Travel earlier this year, and made it available to all D1 users in July. At its core, it’s deceptively simple: Time Travel introduces the concept of a “bookmark” to D1. A bookmark represents the state of a database at a specific point in time, and is effectively an append-only log. Time Travel can take a timestamp and turn it into a bookmark, or a bookmark directly: allowing you to restore back to that point. Even better: restoring doesn’t prevent you from going back further.

We think Time Travel works best with an example, so let’s make a change to a database: one with an Order table that stores every order made against our e-commerce store:

# To illustrate: we have 89,185 unique addresses in our order database. ➜ wrangler d1 execute northwind --command "SELECT count(distinct ShipAddress) FROM [Order]" ┌──────────┐ │ count(*) │ ├──────────┤ │ 89185 │ └──────────┘

OK, great. Now what if we wanted to make a change to a specific set of orders: an address change or freight company change?

# I think we might be forgetting something here... ➜ wrangler d1 execute northwind --command "UPDATE [Order] SET ShipAddress = 'Av. Veracruz 38, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico'

Wait: we’ve made a mistake that many, many folks have before: we forgot the WHERE clause on our UPDATE query. Instead of updating a specific order Id, we’ve instead updated the ShipAddress for every order in our table.

# Every order is now going to a wine bar in Mexico City. ➜ wrangler d1 execute northwind --command "SELECT count(distinct ShipAddress) FROM [Order]" ┌──────────┐ │ count(*) │ ├──────────┤ │ 1 │ └──────────┘

Panic sets in. Did we remember to make a backup before we did this? How long ago was it? Did we turn on point-in-time recovery? It seemed potentially expensive at the time…

It’s OK. We’re using D1. We can Time Travel. It’s on by default: let’s fix this and travel back a few minutes.

# Let's go back in time. ➜ wrangler d1 time-travel restore northwind --timestamp="2023-09-23T14:20:00Z" 🚧 Restoring database northwind from bookmark 0000000b-00000002-00004ca7-9f3dba64bda132e1c1706a4b9d44c3c9 ✔ OK to proceed (y/N) … yes ⚡️ Time travel in progress... ✅ Database dash-db restored back to bookmark 00000000-00000004-00004ca7-97a8857d35583887de16219c766c0785 ↩️ To undo this operation, you can restore to the previous bookmark: 00000013-ffffffff-00004ca7-90b029f26ab5bd88843c55c87b26f497

Let's check if it worked:

# Phew. We're good. ➜ wrangler d1 execute northwind --command "SELECT count(distinct ShipAddress) FROM [Order]" ┌──────────┐ │ count(*) │ ├──────────┤ │ 89185 │ └──────────┘

We think that Time Travel becomes even more powerful when you have many smaller databases, too: the downsides of any restore operation is reduced further and scoped to a single user or tenant.

This is also just the beginning for Time Travel: we’re working to support not just only restoring a database, but also the ability to fork from and overwrite existing databases. If you can fork a database with a single command and/or test migrations and schema changes against real data, you can de-risk a lot of the traditional challenges that working with databases has historically implied.

Row-based pricing

Back in May we announced pricing for D1, to a lot of positive feedback around how much we’d included in our Free and Paid plans. In August, we published a new row-based model, replacing the prior byte-units, that makes it easier to predict and quantify your usage. Specifically, we moved to rows as it’s easier to reason about: if you’re writing a row, it doesn’t matter if it’s 1KB or 1MB. If your read query uses an indexed column to filter on, you’ll see not only performance benefits, but cost savings too.

Here’s D1’s pricing — almost everything has stayed the same, with the added benefit of charging based on rows:

D1’s pricing — you can find more details in D1’s public documentation.

As before, D1 does not charge you for “database hours”, the number of databases, or point-in-time recovery (Time Travel) — just query D1 and pay for your reads, writes, and storage — that’s it.

We believe this makes D1 not only far more cost-efficient, but also makes it easier to manage multiple databases to isolate customer data or prod vs. staging: we don’t care which database you query. Manage your data how you like, separate your customer data, and avoid having to fall for the trap of “Billing Based Architecture”, where you build solely around how you’re charged, even if it’s not intuitive or what makes sense for your team.

To make it easier to both see how much a given query charges and when to optimize your queries with indexes, D1 also returns the number of rows a query read or wrote (or both) so that you can understand how it’s costing you in both cents and speed.

For example, the following query filters over orders based on date:

SELECT * FROM [Order] WHERE ShippedDate > '2016-01-22'" [ { "results": [], "success": true, "meta": { "duration": 5.032, "size_after": 33067008, "rows_read": 16818, "rows_written": 0 } } ]

The unindexed query above scans 16,800 rows. Even if we don’t optimize it, D1 includes 25 billion queries per month for free, meaning we could make this query 1.4 million times for a whole month before having to worry about extra costs.

But we can do better with an index:

CREATE INDEX IF NOT EXISTS idx_orders_date ON [Order](ShippedDate)

With the index created, let’s see how many rows our query needs to read now:

SELECT * FROM [Order] WHERE ShippedDate > '2016-01-22'" [ { "results": [], "success": true, "meta": { "duration": 3.793, "size_after": 33067008, "rows_read": 417, "rows_written": 0 } } ]

The same query with an index on the ShippedDate column reads just 417 rows: not only it is faster (duration is in milliseconds!), but it costs us less: we could run this query 59 million times per month before we’d have to pay any more than what the $5 Workers plan gives us.

D1 also exposes row counts via both the Cloudflare dashboard and our GraphQL analytics API: so not only can you look at this per-query when you’re tuning performance, but also break down query patterns across all of your databases.

D1 for Platforms

Throughout D1’s alpha period, we’ve both heard from and worked with teams who are excited about D1’s ability to scale out horizontally: the ability to deploy a database-per-customer (or user!) in order to keep data closer to where teams access it and more strongly isolate that data from their other users.

Teams building the next big thing on Workers for Platforms — think of it as “Functions as a Service, as a Service” — can use D1 to deploy a database per user — keeping customer data strongly separated from each other.

For example, and as one of the early adopters of D1, RONIN is building an edge-first content & data platform backed by a dedicated D1 database per customer, which allows customers to place data closer to users and provides each customer isolation from the queries of others.

Instead of spinning up and managing countless traditional database instances, RONIN uses D1 for Platforms to offer automatic infinite scalability at the edge. This allows RONIN to focus on providing an intuitive editing experience for your content.

When it comes to enabling “D1 for Platforms”, we’ve thought about this in a few ways from the very beginning:

Support for more than 100,000+ databases for Workers for Platforms users — there’s no limit, but if we said “unlimited” you might not believe us — on top of the 50,000 databases per account that D1 already enables .

D1’s pricing - you don’t pay per-database or for “idle databases”. If you have a range of users, from thousands of QPS down to 1-2 every 10 minutes — you aren’t paying more for “database hours” on the less trafficked databases, or having to plan around spiky workloads across your user-base.

The ability to programmatically configure more databases via D1’s HTTP API and attach them to your Worker without re-deploying. There’s no “provisioning” delay, either: you create the database, and it’s immediately ready to query by you or your users.

Detailed per-database analytics, so you can understand which databases are being used and how they’re being queried via D1’s GraphQL analytics API.

If you’re building the next big platform on top of Workers & want to use D1 at scale — whether you’re part of the Workers Launchpad program or not — reach out.

What’s next for D1?

We’re setting a clear goal: we want to make D1 “generally available” (GA) for production use-cases by early next year (Q1 2024). Although you can already use D1 without a waitlist or approval process, we understand that the GA label is an important one for many when it comes to a database (and as do we).

Between now and GA, we’re working on some really key parts of the D1 vision, with a continued focus on reliability and performance.

One of the biggest remaining pieces of that vision is global read replication, which we wrote about earlier this year. Importantly, replication will be free, won’t multiply your storage consumption, and will still enable session consistency (read-your-writes). Part of D1’s mission is about getting data closer to where users are, and we’re excited to land it.

We’re also working to expand Time Travel, D1’s built-in point-in-time recovery capabilities, so that you can branch and/or clone a database from a specific point-in-time on the fly.

We’ll also be progressively opening up our limits around per-database storage, unlocking more storage per account, and the number of databases you can create over the rest of this year, so keep an eye on the D1 changelog (or your inbox).

In the meantime, if you haven’t yet used D1, you can get started right now, visit D1’s developer documentation to spark some ideas, or join the #d1-beta channel on our Developer Discord to talk to other D1 developers and our product-engineering team.