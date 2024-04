Killnet and AnonymousSudan DDoS attack Australian university websites, and threaten more attacks — here’s what to do about it

03/29/2023

Over the past 24 hours, Cloudflare has observed HTTP DDoS attacks targeting university websites in Australia. Universities were the first of several groups publicly targeted by the pro-Russian hacker group Killnet and their affiliate AnonymousSudan, as revealed in a recent Telegram post ...